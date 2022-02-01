TRULY GRASS FED INTRODUCES NEW SPREADABLE BUTTER AT SPECIALTY FOOD ASSOCIATION'S WINTER FANCY FOOD SHOW 2022

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Truly Grass Fed, a premium brand of sustainably-produced dairy products from the green fields of Ireland, will launch its new spreadable butter tubs at the 2022 Winter Fancy Food Show from February 6-8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. This is the first year that the brand, which introduced its carefully crafted grass-fed Irish butter and cheese to the U.S. market in 2019, will participate in the show.

"We first introduced Truly Grass Fed to the U.S. market in 2019, but we still view this as a kind of debut," said Nicola O'Connell, head of commercial for Truly Grass Fed. "With both trade shows and in-store shopping impacted by the pandemic, many people are just discovering our delicious and ethically produced products. We know that nothing compares to seeing and tasting the difference of dairy from happy, grass-fed Irish cows."

The spreadable butter, the newest addition to the Truly Grass Fed product line-up, has a uniform, golden color and smooth mouth feel. It features just two ingredients – fresh sweet cream sourced from grass-fed cows and salt – and contains no plant oils or additives. Its natural "spread-ability" comes from softer fats resulting from the Truly Grass Fed pasture-based grazing system and the cows' summertime milk production.

In addition to the new spreadable butter, Truly Grass Fed offers salted and unsalted butter foil packs and sticks, ghee clarified butter, as well as wedges and hand-cut slices of natural aged and sharp cheddar cheese.

All Truly Grass Fed products are sourced from cows that are 95% grass-fed (average of one cow for every two acres), Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. A co-op of 3,000 family farms located across Ireland's fertile land supplies the brand's high-quality ingredients.

Fancy Food trade show attendees will have the opportunity to sample select products and learn more about the Truly Grass Fed values and commitment to regenerative farming practices and responsibly-produced dairy that is healthier for animals, the environment and consumers. Truly Grass Fed is a member of 1% for the Planet, a global movement inspiring businesses and individuals to support environmental solutions. The brand has committed to donating one percent of annual revenue to member organizations, like Slow Food USA, which align with the dairy brand's values.

Fancy Food Show attendees can visit Truly Grass Fed in booth #2748. For more information about Truly Grass Fed, please visit www.trulygrassfed.com .

About Truly Grass Fed

Truly Grass Fed is a premium brand of Irish dairy products crafted with integrity and care for people, animals, and the planet. The brand's distinctively creamy and delicious butter and cheese are made from cows that are 95% grass-fed, Non-GMO Project Verified, Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World and free from growth hormones and antibiotics. Truly Grass Fed is elevating dairy to a new standard. The brand is strongly rooted in the art of farming but deeply dedicated to sustainability, transparency and progress with wholesome dairy from cows living their best lives outside, on pasture on average 250 days a year, grazing on green Irish grass. The Truly Grass Fed seal signifies that the dairy ingredients inside meet the highest industry standards of quality, safety, animal welfare and environmental consciousness.

