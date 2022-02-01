TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NortonLifeLock today introduced a new feature to help keep customers' social media accounts safer by monitoring them for account takeovers, risky activity and inappropriate content. Social Media Monitoring1 keeps a pulse on customers' social media accounts, notifying them of suspected account compromise or potentially risky links in their account feed.

NortonLifeLock introduces Social Media Monitoring, a new feature that helps protect against account takeovers and inappropriate content.

Additionally, Social Media Monitoring helps protect children against cyberbullying2 on their social media feeds, with notifications of content that may be sexually explicit, drug-related or violent, and hate speech.

"Social media has connected our world more than ever before, but despite its many advantages, there are real risks," says David Putnam, Head of Identity Protection Products at NortonLifeLock. "Whether it's an account takeover or cyberbullying, we are here to help our customers navigate their digital lives more safely."

Features include3:

Support across many of the most popular social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Account takeover protection notifies customers if it suspects their account may have been compromised, including suspicious posts and changes to account settings.

Protection against risky online activity notifies customers of potentially risky links including scam or hacking attempts, phishing attempts and malware links in their account feed.

Social Media Monitoring is now included in LifeLock Ultimate Plus and Norton 360 with LifeLock Ultimate Plus. For more information, please visit LifeLock.com.

About NortonLifeLock Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, protecting and empowering people to live their digital lives safely. We are the consumer's trusted ally in an increasingly complex and connected world. Learn more about how we're transforming Cyber Safety at www.NortonLifeLock.com .

1 Does not include monitoring of chats or direct messages.

2 Our service may not identify all cyberbullying, explicit or illegal content, or hate speech.

3 Monitoring varies by network.

Jenna Torluemke Heaven Lampshire NortonLifeLock Inc. Edelman for NortonLifeLock Inc. Jenna.Torluemke@nortonlifelock.com Heaven.Lampshire@edelman.com

NortonLifeLock Logo (PRNewsfoto/NortonLifeLock Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NortonLifeLock Inc.