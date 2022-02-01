MDU Resources Subsidiary Finishes Construction, Begins Transporting Natural Gas on ND Pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WBI Energy, Inc., a subsidiary of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE: MDU), put the North Bakken Expansion project into service today after completing construction and testing on the natural gas pipeline. The expansion has capacity to transport 250 million cubic feet of natural gas per day from the Bakken production area in North Dakota, with the potential to be increased up to 625 million cubic feet per day through additional compression if needed to meet growing customer demand.

MDU Resources logo (PRNewswire)

As part of the project, WBI Energy and its main contractor, Michels Corp., completed a 15,426-foot horizontal directional drill of a 24-inch pipeline crossing Lake Sakakawea on the Missouri River in North Dakota. The crossing of just less than 3 miles is one of the longest of its kind.

"We are excited to put this project into service and help producers move more natural gas to market while reducing flaring in the Bakken region," said David L. Goodin, president and CEO of MDU Resources. "With this project, WBI Energy's total pipeline system capacity is more than 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, and its strategic location within the Bakken provides further opportunities to continue expanding to serve projected production growth. We appreciate the ongoing support from federal, state and local officials for these types of projects and the economic and environmental benefits they provide."

WBI Energy and its contractors completed the North Bakken Expansion project under a shortened timeframe, reducing the original construction schedule by two months, after a delay in receiving approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to proceed.

The North Bakken Expansion project included construction of approximately 100 miles of natural gas pipeline, a compressor station expansion, a new compressor station and additional associated infrastructure in northwestern North Dakota.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this release includes certain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release, including statements made by the president and CEO of MDU Resources and information about project capacity, performance and impacts, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. Nonetheless, actual results may differ materially from the projected results expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, refer to Item 1A — Risk Factors in MDU Resources' most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the SEC.

About MDU Resources

MDU Resources Group, Inc., a Fortune 500 company and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats indices, is Building a Strong America® by providing essential products and services through its regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services businesses. For more information about MDU Resources, visit www.mdu.com or contact the Investor Relations Department at investor@mduresources.com.

Media Contact: Laura Lueder, manager of communications and public relations, 701-530-1095

Financial Contact: Jason Vollmer, vice president and chief financial officer, 701-530-1755

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MDU Resources Group, Inc.