Mansfield Energy Announces Organization of Mansfield Service Partners

GAINESVILLE, Ga., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mansfield Energy announced today the formation of Mansfield Service Partners, its nationwide division of local service providers.

"Mansfield Service Partners combines all of our fuel and lubricants businesses under a common brand," said Rocky Dewbre, President & COO of Mansfield Service Partners. "Our customers and suppliers will benefit from boots on the ground and Mansfield trucks on the roads in their markets, providing local service across a large and growing North American footprint."

Based in Houston, Texas, Mansfield Service Partners consists of three operating regions – MSP South, MSP Midcon, and MSP Rockies. Each region will utilize its own fleet of transportation assets and equipment services while leveraging Mansfield's national supply network and logistics technology.

Mansfield Service Partners South, LLC, formerly O'Rourke Petroleum, is a distributor of lubricants, fuels, and environmental services for both land-based and marine customers. MSP Rockies and MSP Midcon complement the service footprint of MSP South, and together these business units deploy hundreds of trucks to provide a competitive advantage for customers.

"Our growing portfolio of energy solutions and operating centers positions Mansfield as the partner of choice for customers of all sizes, geographies and service needs," added Michael Mansfield, Sr., CEO of Mansfield Energy Corp. "The formation of Mansfield Service Partners ensures customers across the central U.S. receive 24/7 local service backed by Mansfield's scale and buying power."

Since 1957, Mansfield Energy has provided innovative solutions to the nation's most demanding energy supply and logistics challenges. Mansfield's portfolio of products and services spans fuels, natural gas, diesel exhaust fluid, data management and price risk management tools. Delivering over three billion gallons of fuel and complementary products annually, Mansfield operates an unmatched network of suppliers, distributors, and vendors across every U.S. state and Canadian province.

