Datometry Appoints Jack Plotkin as Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Datometry , the pioneer in database virtualization, today announced the appointment of Jack Plotkin as vice president of product. In his role, Plotkin will be responsible for growing Datometry's product team and overseeing its expanding product suite.

"Jack is an expert product leader with critical experience in both startup and corporate environments who will lend tremendous value to our executive leadership team," said Mike Waas, CEO of Datometry. "We are pleased to welcome Jack, and look forward to his stewardship of our products to optimally support the evolving needs of our partners and customers."

Plotkin brings decades of experience managing product strategy and operations. He joins Datometry with a deep understanding of enterprise platform development and a track record of transforming start-ups into mature enterprises. Prior to Datometry, he held roles as the founding CTO and chief product officer at VirtualHealth, which built the medical management technology platform HELIOS®. Prior to VirtualHealth, Plotkin co-founded Remote Skill, a services company that was an early pioneer in distributed engineering teams, and worked on Wall Street, advising Fortune 500 companies on financial strategy and capital structure management

"There is tremendous market demand for database virtualization, which removes the final barrier that enterprises must overcome to transition from on-premise to cloud infrastructures," said Plotkin. "I'm excited to join Datometry at this important time in the company's growth trajectory, and to be part of a company that is dramatically transforming the technology landscape."

About Datometry

Datometry is the leader in database system virtualization. Its technology frees enterprises from vendor lock-in on their on-premises database technology and accelerates any enterprise's journey to the cloud. Datometry Hyper-Q empowers enterprises to run their existing applications directly on a cloud database of their choice without the need for costly and risk-laden database migrations. Leading Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide realize significant cost savings and out-innovate their competition with Datometry during this critical period of transformation to cloud-native data management. For more information, visit www.datometry.com.

