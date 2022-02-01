Cahuilla Casino Hotel early adopter of the Social Betwork™ for the Big Game

LOS ANGELES and ANZA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative Cahuilla Casino and Hotel has partnered with Sparket's Social Betwork™software to offer free to play wagering pools for the Big Game. Users can participate online leading up to the event and in person on gameday (Sunday, Feb 13th) via www.sparket.app/g/cahuilla. Players at the top of the leaderboard will earn onsite rewards such as free drinks, food, and slot play. Sparket offers select partners its software to provide user acquisition via multiple channels. Its patent- pending software is pursuing GLI certification in 2022 for real money esports betting, live events, and beyond with self setting odds that limit operator exposure.

Cahuilla and Sparket's partnership aligns in anticipation of upcoming sports gambling initiatives in California. www.sparket.app/g/cahuilla

"We see the importance of social engagement in sports betting. It will play a paramount role in providing a more interactive and enjoyable experience during sports coverage, including allowing friends to challenge each other in a friendly wager," said Daniel Salgado, Tribal Chairman "The potential of pari-mutuel betting pools will help diversify the sports wagering market in eSports as well as traditional sports."

Aaron Basch, CEO of Sparket, is "excited to be partnering with Cahuilla Casino Hotel, an experienced tribal operator in California who will help us navigate the expanding sports and eSports landscape in the state. Our Social Betwork™ platform will enable their users to access new wagering types, initially via free to play games. By utilizing pari-mutuel odds as a form of peer-to-peer wagering, Sparket's application will enable Cahuilla Casino Hotel to offer better odds and provide more options to their customers in the near future."

About Sparket: The Social Betwork™

Sparket's partnership announcement comes on the heels of a successful year for the growing Los Angeles based startup, during which they completed their initial fundraising efforts, inked a deal with US Bookmaking , and held a live esports event during Comic Con weekend in San Diego.

To learn more about Sparket follow us online www.betsparket.com , @betSparket on social media.

About Cahuilla Casino Hotel

The Cahuilla Band of Indians opened Cahuilla Casino in 1996. The serene mountain setting and beautiful drive had made the casino a favorite day trip destination for players from all over Southern California. In 2015, Mountain Sky Travel Center was introduced offering a full-service convenience store and twelve pump gas and diesel fuel station. In 2019, Cahuilla began building a brand-new casino and adding a hotel, rebranding as Cahuilla Casino Hotel. May 27, 2020, Cahuilla Casino Hotel opened the new property that nearly tripled the size of the original facility, featuring a 15,000 square foot casino with expanded gaming options to include the addition of table games, an American style restaurant and a 58 room hotel. To stay up-to-date on casino news and information, please visit www.cahuillacasinohotel.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram .

