Paier College to Begin Offering Degree Programs in Software Design & Development Experienced technology executive to lead new Web and Mobile Application Design department; Partnership with The Hispanic Coalition will provide scholarships for Bridgeport residents interested in pursuing in-demand careers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paier College today announced it has been approved to offer programs in Web Application Design and Mobile Application Design. The Connecticut Board of Governors of Higher Education approved the addition of an associate degree and certificate in Mobile Application Design and a certificate program in Web Application Design to the college's offerings. Paier has also received permission to offer these programs from its national accreditor, the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

"As I speak with business leaders around the state about the areas where we need talent, web and mobile development is often at the top of the list," said Timothy D. Larson, executive director of the Connecticut Office of Higher Education. "The approval of these new programs at Paier College will seed the pipeline of talented future leaders in our state by providing our students with additional opportunities to prepare for these in-demand careers."

According to the Connecticut Department of Labor, careers in application development, web development and systems software development are expected to increase more than 20% from 2018 to 2028. A certificate in Web Application Design opens these and other in-demand career opportunities for students including data/cloud engineer, front-end developer and junior full stack developer.

"The jobs of tomorrow are based around innovation, information, and education. Paier College is leading the way by preparing higher education students in Connecticut for these jobs," said Congressman Jim Himes (CT-04). "With many companies planning to call the 4th District home and its rapidly grown reputation as a hub for tech startups, this pipeline of talent will help meet the need for young people interested in careers in tech."

Students can already enroll in the six-month Web Application Design certificate program, and Mobile Application Design will be offered beginning with the Fall '22 semester. Financial aid is available for students interested in pursuing a certificate or associate degree.

"Paier is focused on not only educating our students in the fundamentals of art, design and marketing, but in accordance with our mission, also preparing them with the skills they need to forge successful careers that meet the evolving needs of our society," said Joseph M. Bierbaum, president of Paier College. "As we think about where the needs are in terms of jobs in our region and the types of careers our students are interested in pursuing upon graduation, it makes sense for us to offer programs that focus on the intersection of the arts and technology. While website and application design were once thought of as career paths for computer science majors, as technology is streamlined, the fundamental skills necessary for these types of opportunities lend themselves well to students interested in design and marketing."

Partnership with The Hispanic Coalition

Paier College and The Hispanic Coalition have partnered to create a scholarship program for residents of Bridgeport interested in attaining a Web Application Design certificate. Funded by a grant from the City of Bridgeport through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), scholarship recipients will be able to complete this six-month certificate program at no cost. The partnership was formed to help address the impacts of COVID-19 in Bridgeport by retraining individuals whose employment was impacted by the pandemic.

"My administration is dedicated to providing a significant portion of Bridgeport's ARPA funding to workforce development," said Joseph Ganim, Mayor of the City of Bridgeport. "We are fortunate to have great partners like the Hispanic Coalition and Paier College who are eager to work with us and support our residents as they gain the skills they need to pursue new job opportunities."

"In our conversations with Paier College about how we could best help residents of the City of Bridgeport, we determined that creating a scholarship for a program that could have them career-ready in an in-demand field in less than a year would be the most impactful use of the funding," said Victor Lopez, executive director of The Hispanic Coalition. "We have already awarded one scholarship to a student that began classes earlier this month, and we will put an additional 16 students through the program by end of year."

Div Pithadia Named Chair of New Department

To lead these new programs, Paier has named Div Pithadia its first Chair of Web & Mobile Design and Development. An entrepreneurial, hands-on technology leader, Pithadia has served as Chief Technology Officer at several technology startups and established companies, including Dun & Bradstreet and Vertrax. He earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Mumbai University and master's degrees in Software Engineering and International Business from Fairfield University.

"We are fortunate to have a seasoned technology executive like Div Pithadia join our faculty to help us shape these new programs," said President Bierbaum.

The Web Application Design certificate program provides students with key skills essential to create a functional web application including content, back-end development, aesthetics and design (UX), user interface (UI) and usability. Certificate coursework includes computer graphics, photo digital imaging, UI design, multimedia design, webpage design and web application design.

For more information about the Web & Mobile Design and Development programs and other degrees available at Paier College, please visit: https://www.paier.edu/academics/

About Paier College

Founded in 1946, Paier College engages and inspires students by fostering intellectual curiosity and innovation through a curriculum that promotes critical thinking, civic responsibility, and collaboration. Paier College educates students in disciplines including illustration, graphic design, interior design, and photography in a personalized manner that prepares them for careers that meet the evolving needs of society. Paier College alumni have gone on to establish award-winning marketing agencies, illustrate children's books, and create internationally recognized logos, among other achievements. For more information, visit www.paier.edu.

