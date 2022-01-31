LENNAR ANNOUNCES STONEHAVEN, BEGINS PRE-SALES FOR DISTINCTIVE HOME COLLECTIONS AT FIRST-EVER CULPEPER COUNTY VIRGINIA MASTERPLANNED COMMUNITY

JEFFERSONTON, Va., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, has announced the start of home pre-sales at Stonehaven, a premier new masterplanned community in Jeffersonton, Virginia and the homebuilder's first-ever single-family home community to debut in Culpeper County.

Model homes will open at the community in the fall of 2022, but interested homebuyers can act now to secure their new Stonehaven home. Upon completion, the masterplanned community will feature 761 single-family homes and townhomes set in a beautiful rural location – bordered by hundreds of acres of preservation land yet with extensive on-site lifestyle and commercial amenities, and a location minutes from historic Warrenton and central Culpeper.

"Stonehaven mixes the best of rural living with the level of comfort, convenience, design and technology that homebuyers expect from Lennar," said Lennar Virginia/DC Metro Division President Matt Wineman. "We're thrilled to kick off our pre-sales at Stonehaven and to begin building homeowner relationships and delivering our trademark Lennar quality to Culpeper County."

Single-family home design options at Stonehaven will include 13 new and proven popular Lennar plans ranging from 1,810 to 3,676 square feet, 3 to 4 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 baths (with options for more) from the Signature, Executive and Estate collections. The community will also include two future townhome collections.

Single-family plans include the Lexington, a single-family home rambler with three bedrooms, 2 baths and a two-car garage; the Bonnington, featuring a first-floor owner's suite; the Concord, with an upstairs loft opening to the second-floor bedrooms; and Lennar's popular MacArthur, featuring a morning room and two-story great room. Three plans offer a standard three-car garage. All homes feature the latest designer touches, generous living spaces, modern kitchens and resort-style owner's suites to meet the needs of today's most contemporary homebuyer.

Homeowners can also select from six unique exterior styles – Traditional, Craftsman, Cottage, Victorian, Farmhouse and Federal.

Every home at Stonehaven is a Lennar Connected Home, which includes conveniences such as eero Pro 6 smart home hub, Ring alarm and video doorbell, MyQ Chamberlain smart garage hub, Flo by Moen smart water detector, Honeywell Pro smart thermostat and Level Bolt invisible smart lock.

All homes also come with Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, where the homebuilder's most popular options and upgrades are built into the base price of the home. At Stonehaven this includes -granite kitchen countertops with backsplash, GE® stainless steel appliances, shaker-style cabinetry, low-VOC interior paint, and a host of carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures. Pricing begins in the upper $474,000s for a single-family home.

Residents of Stonehaven will live within a highly amenitized masterplan featuring a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse, tot lot and multiple sports fields and sports courts, all connected by a network of biking and walking trails.

The community is bordered by a 240-acre preservation buffer along the Rappahannock River, the longest free-flowing river on the United States East Coast, and over 500 acres along Rixeyville Road/Route 229 and Jeffersonton Road/Route 621.

A variety of stores, restaurants and services are planned along the adjacent Lee Highway/Route 211 and Rixeyville Road. These transportation corridors also connect Stonehaven to nearby employment centers, the shops, dining and entertainment of historic Warrenton and central Culpeper, and a host of scenic wineries, breweries and recreational destinations such as Shenandoah National park.

Children living at Stonehaven are served by Culpeper County Public Schools.

The Stonehaven pre-sale Welcome Home Center and sales office is located at 18163 Golf Lane, Jeffersonton, Virginia. For more information, call (540) 613-5610 or visit the Stonehaven Community Website­ or www.lennar.com.

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit lennar.com.

