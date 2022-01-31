All For One Media and RA Productions to Co-Produce a New Boy Band

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM", or the "Company"), an entertainment marketing company, has finalized a Letter of Intent to Cast, Produce and Market a new Boy Band as a 50-50 Joint Venture between Robin Antin's, RA productions and All For One Media Corp,

The new venture is in the process of being formalized and the audition process is expected to commence in Q1 2022. All For One Media's CEO, Brian Lukow was previously the co-creator and producer of Billboard #1 selling Boy Band "Dream Street" among several other pop groups. Robin Antin is best known as the creator and visionary of the Pussycat Dolls, which she turned into an international super group, recognized worldwide as one of the most successful girl groups of all time with over 20 million albums sold.

Lukow stated, "Robin and I have spent the last several months discussing timelines, budgets, and goals before entering into this agreement. Most importantly, we share a singular objective; to build a Worldwide Sensation and the next big thing in Pop Music."

Robin Antin noted: "I am so excited to announce that I will be partnering with Brian Lukow and All For One Media Corp. to create and produce a new Boy Band for today's generation of fans".

Over the last several years, successful Boy Bands starting with One Direction in 2013 have grossed over 1 billion dollars through numerous revenue streams including streaming music and videos, live performances. movies and merchandise according to the Daily Mirror and multiple other sources. As reported by the Hollywood Reporter, The K Pop band "BTS adopting a US pop formula accounted for an astounding $4.65 Billion towards South Korea's GDP.

Lukow added. "Robin and I have both had success in launching, developing, and marketing Pop Groups and our goal is to build a band that will rival the biggest bands of this generation."

In other All For One Media news, our flagship motion picture, Drama Drama which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and numerous other platforms has continued to build views on YouTube. Currently, the movie has been viewed over 1.7 million times in over 25 countries on 5 continents. Lukow commented, "Our daily views have gone up over 30% from December 2021 to January 2022 and we are hopeful that trend will continue through positive word of mouth and an increased marketing push".

On January 27, Drama Drama released its latest single Snoochie Boochie on all streaming music platforms. The music video dance visualizer on YouTube premiered on Friday, January 28, and is available now on the Drama Drama YouTube channel.

The song was co-written by Sam Hollander one of the most renowned songwriters in the music industry. Hollander has had multi-platinum success writing for the likes of Panic! At The Disco, One Direction, and Katy Perry amongst many others. To date, he's achieved 22 US Top 40 Hits, as well as 10 Number 1's, Hollander was also chosen to be on Variety's Hitmakers list, as well as being named Rolling Stone's Hot List Producer of the Year.

Snoochie Boochie was produced by multi-platinum producer Rob Grimaldi whose latest production "Butter by BTS is a worldwide smash hit. Butter spent 10 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart and is nominated for a Grammy Award.

Lukow concluded, "Our branding model for Drama Drama is expanding with increased views on the movie, and new the release of new music and videos. With our move into the Boy Band arena, we are excited to broaden our platform while keeping with our original Corporate Mission."

All For One Media Corp. (OTC: AFOM) is an entertainment marketing company that creates projects specifically targeting the tween demographic, which is estimated to account for at least $260 billion in US domestic annual sales. Known as "Generation I" (for "Internet"), this generation's tweens represent the first demographic to have never known a world that doesn't revolve around the Internet and social media. AFOM has recently completed producing Drama Drama, a new movie musical that tells the story of five high school girls from five very different cliques who must work together in order to run their school's anti-bullying organization. Perfectly capturing the nuances of high school, Drama Drama, features original and infectious pop songs about topics such as peer pressure, unrequited love, and teen angst. It is anticipated that the film will generate revenues from multiple sources, including domestic and international distribution, video on demand, merchandising, soundtrack sales, live performances, and additional ancillary sources.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results, specifically in the areas of future sales growth and profitability. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.

