Advancements that Attract: Using Technology to Support Your Workforce -- A Free Webinar By Bells & OPEN MINDS

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm ET, OPEN MINDS will host a webinar, Advancements that Attract: Using Technology to Support Your Workforce , courtesy of Bells, part of Netsmart. This event will showcase the cutting-edge advancements that can position organizations as leaders in human services and among their number one resource – the provider.

As organizations aim to support their clinicians during near-crisis workforce shortages, they still need to be able to meet the new demands of healthcare delivery – hybrid services, data exchange among and across health systems, supporting all levels of integrated care, and using data analytics and clinical decision support to reduce risk and drive value-based reimbursements.

Our faculty for this event will be, David Strocchia, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Human Services for Netsmart, Peter Flick, Vice President and General Manager of Bells for Netsmart, formerly the CEO of Remarkable Health, and Carol Clayton, Ph.D., Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS. They will discuss the highest priorities for end user functionality, as defined by providers themselves, and provide examples of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NPL) and their impact on clinical efficiency, clinical productivity and bottom-line revenue.

David Strocchia leads the human services organization for Netsmart. In this role, he works closely with the clinical, development, and product teams to ensure all Netsmart technology solutions and professional services align with client and market needs. This allows clients across the human services community to thrive in emerging models of care, like value-based reimbursement. Peter Flick is the current GM and Vice President of Bells, a part of Netsmart, which acquired Remarkable Health and Bells in 2021. Prior to the acquisition, Peter was the Founder and CEO of Remarkable Health, a Scottsdale-based software company for the behavioral health and human services industry. In 2021, the company launched Bells.ai, the first virtual clinical documentation assistant for the behavioral health and human services industry. Dr. Clayton brings over 30 years of experience in the health and human service fields to the OPEN MINDS team. She has a wealth of experience both in clinical work and in executive management. Her areas of expertise include data-driven strategy development and management, performance measurement and outcomes reporting, quality improvement, and growth strategies.

Don't miss Advancements that Attract: Using Technology to Support Your Workforce on February 8th at 1:00 pm ET. This webinar is available free of charge thanks to the generous sponsorship of Bells, part of Netsmart. However, attendees must register in advance.

About Bells

Bells, now part of Netsmart, is the first virtual clinical documentation assistant for the behavioral health and human services industry. Bells provides a suite of tools that deliver immediate and ongoing improvements in the clinical documentation process that save time, reduce errors, eliminate redundancy, improve quality, decrease rejected claims and increase employee satisfaction through both rules-based capabilities, as well as AI learning and recommendation capabilities. Learn more at Bells.ai .

About Netsmart

Netsmart, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) technology and services solutions, designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in the human services and post-acute care (which is comprised of home care and hospice and senior living) markets. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL. Our more than 2,500 associates work hand-in-hand with our 680,000+ users at our clients across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative. Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com , call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog , LinkedIn and Twitter , like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube . Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation , which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national market intelligence, management consulting, and marketing services firm specializing exclusively in the markets of the health and human service field that serve consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. OPEN MINDS' mission is to provide payers, service provider organizations, and technology and scientific firms that serve these consumers with the market and management knowledge needed to improve their organizational efficiency and effectiveness. Learn more at www.openminds.com .

