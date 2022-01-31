AARON'S & FORMER NFL STARS SPREAD HOLIDAY CHEER WITH FIVE "HOMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS" CELEBRATIONS

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, partnered with former NFL stars Warrick Dunn and Kurt Warner this winter to surprise five first-time homeowners with complete furnishings and other household essentials through their "Homes for the Holidays" programs.

The donations, representing a $50,000 commitment by Aaron's, came in collaboration with Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. (WDC) and Warner's First Things First Foundation. The "Homes for the Holidays" program celebrates single parents who are actively working to achieve first-time homeownership by alleviating the additional financial burdens that can come along with establishing a new home. While the dwellings themselves are constructed and financed through Habitat for Humanity, the surprise comes when the families discover they are fully furnished and stocked by Aaron's – a $10,000 commitment for each home.

"There is nothing quite like providing these life-changing surprises for families during the holiday season, as their infectious joy reminds us why we do this important work," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "Warrick and Kurt continue to be incredible advocates for single-parent families across the country and we are so proud to be their partners on these remarkable projects."

Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. spread its generosity throughout the Southeast, with a celebration in Dallas in October, followed by three surprises across the state of Georgia in December, just in time for the holidays. In Dallas, first responder Tracey was greeted with a decked-out home for herself and her two boys. In Georgia, Greensboro single moms Santeria and Deavon received their surprises just in time to make it a December to remember. In Stockbridge, accountant Shaneeka now has a home for her and her family to call their own, right before Christmas.

"Each mother we honored throughout these four celebrations had a story that deeply touched me, and I am continuously in awe of their drive to give their children everything they need to grow up in a safe, nurturing environment," said Dunn. "Each of these families has a comfortable place to call home during the holidays, and I am grateful for Aaron's' continued generosity as we look to our momentous 200th home celebration in 2022."

The First Things First Foundation surprised a single mom in Phoenix, AZ in November, gifting Miriam and her two daughters with all the furnishings and fixings necessary to move in on day one.

"Brenda and I were touched by Miriam's story and how hard she has worked to provide for her two girls," said Warner. "It means so much to us to continue giving back to the Phoenix community after all it has given us, and we are so grateful Aaron's is by our side to make these dreams a reality."

To date, the First Things First Foundation and Warrick Dunn Charities, Inc. have shared their "Homes for the Holidays" magic with 55 and 198 families, respectively.

