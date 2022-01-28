Weyerhaeuser Reports Fourth Quarter, Record Full Year Results

SEATTLE, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today reported fourth quarter net earnings of $416 million, or 55 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.2 billion. This compares with net earnings of $292 million, or 39 cents per diluted share, on net sales of $2.1 billion for the same period last year and net earnings of $482 million for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding a total after-tax benefit of $49 million for special items, the company reported fourth quarter net earnings of $367 million, or 49 cents per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $361 million for the same period last year and $450 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $674 million compared with $657 million for the same period last year and $746 million for the third quarter of 2021.

For the full year 2021, Weyerhaeuser reported record net earnings of $2.6 billion, or $3.47 per diluted share, on net sales of $10.2 billion. This compares with net earnings of $797 million on net sales of $7.5 billion for the full year 2020. Full year 2021 includes a total after-tax benefit of $81 million for special items. Excluding these items, the company reported net earnings of $2.5 billion, or $3.37 per diluted share. This compares with net earnings before special items of $962 million for the full year 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2021 was a record $4.1 billion compared with $2.2 billion for full year 2020.

This morning, the company declared a $1.45 per share supplemental dividend. On a combined basis, including dividends and share repurchase, the company is returning more than $2 billion of cash, or 79 percent of 2021 Adjusted FAD, to shareholders based on our 2021 results.

"Our 2021 financial performance was the strongest on record and each of our businesses delivered exceptional results despite persistent operational and market challenges," said Devin W. Stockfish, president and chief executive officer. "Our teams delivered the highest Wood Products Adjusted EBITDA on record, captured over $70 million of operational excellence improvements, optimized our timberlands holdings through strategic transactions in Alabama and Washington, and launched our new Natural Climate Solutions business. As we enter 2022, we continue to be encouraged by strong demand fundamentals that will drive growth for our businesses and remain focused on creating superior value for shareholders through our unmatched portfolio of assets, industry-leading operating performance, strong ESG foundation and disciplined capital allocation."

WEYERHAEUSER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 (millions, except per share data)

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net sales

$2,345

$2,206

$2,063

$10,201

$7,532 Net earnings

$482

$416

$292

$2,607

$797 Net earnings per diluted share

$0.64

$0.55

$0.39

$3.47

$1.07 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

751

751

749

751

748 Net earnings before special items(1)(2)

$450

$367

$361

$2,526

$962 Net earnings per diluted share before special items(1)

$0.60

$0.49

$0.48

$3.37

$1.29 Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$746

$674

$657

$4,094

$2,201 Net cash from operations

$659

$494

$444

$3,159

$1,529 Adjusted FAD(3)

$561

$181

$362

$2,623

$1,240





(1) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and are not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. Reconciliations of Net earnings before special items and Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP earnings are included within this release.



(2) Fourth quarter 2021 after-tax special items include a $28 million product remediation insurance recovery, a $12 million noncash legal benefit and a $9 million insurance recovery. Special items for prior periods presented are included in the reconciliation tables within this release.



(3) Adjusted Funds Available for Distribution (Adjusted FAD) is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the company's liquidity. Adjusted FAD, as we define it, is net cash from operations adjusted for capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items. Adjusted FAD measures cash generated during the period (net of capital expenditures and significant non-recurring items) that is available for dividends, repurchases of common shares, debt reduction, acquisitions, and other discretionary and nondiscretionary capital allocation activities. Adjusted FAD should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results. A reconciliation of Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations is included within this release.

TIMBERLANDS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change Net sales

$552

$565

$13 Net contribution to pretax earnings

$133

$110

$(23) Pretax benefit for special items

$(32)

$—

$32 Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$101

$110

$9 Adjusted EBITDA

$165

$176

$11

Q4 2021 Performance – In the West, fee harvest volumes were slightly higher than the third quarter and per unit log and haul costs were lower. Domestic sales realizations were comparable and export sales realizations were slightly higher, driven by strong demand in Japan. In the South, sales realizations for sawlogs and fiber logs increased slightly as mills continued to bolster inventories, and fee harvest volumes were modestly higher as weather conditions improved from the third quarter. Per unit log and haul costs were slightly higher, primarily due to increased transportation costs.

Q1 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be significantly higher than the fourth quarter. In the West, the company expects significantly higher domestic sales realizations and fee harvest volumes, moderately higher export sales realizations, and seasonally lower forestry and road costs. Per unit log and haul costs are expected to be moderately lower than the fourth quarter. In the South, the company expects comparable sales realizations and seasonally lower forestry and road costs. This is expected to be offset by slightly higher per unit log and haul costs and slightly lower fee harvest volumes.

REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change Net sales

$69

$59

$(10) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$45

$36

$(9) Adjusted EBITDA

$60

$49

$(11)

Q4 2021 Performance – Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA decreased from the third quarter due to lower real estate sales. The number of acres sold decreased due to the timing of transactions, partially offset by an increase in the average price per acre due to the mix of properties sold. The segment reported full year Adjusted EBITDA of $296 million.

Q1 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser expects first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be slightly higher than first quarter 2021 due to an increase in real estate acres sold. The company anticipates full year 2022 Adjusted EBITDA for the segment will be approximately $300 million.

WOOD PRODUCTS FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change Net sales

$1,853

$1,718

$(135) Net contribution to pretax earnings

$517

$516

$(1) Pretax benefit for special items

$—

$(50)

$(50) Net contribution to pretax earnings before special items

$517

$466

$(51) Adjusted EBITDA

$565

$517

$(48)

Q4 2021 Performance – Sales realizations for lumber increased by 15 percent compared with the third quarter average, which was more than offset by a 29 percent decrease for oriented strand board. Sales volumes were significantly lower than the third quarter for lumber and slightly lower for oriented strand board, largely due to weather-related transportation challenges in Canada. Raw material costs for engineered wood products were significantly lower, primarily for oriented strand board webstock. Sales realizations improved across most engineered wood products, partially offset by lower sales volumes due to planned maintenance. Distribution commodity product margins were significantly higher, slightly offset by seasonally lower sales volumes.

Fourth quarter pretax special items include a $37 million product remediation recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery.

Q1 2022 Outlook – Weyerhaeuser anticipates first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the fourth quarter, excluding the effect of changes in average sales realizations for lumber and oriented strand board. The company expects modestly higher sales volumes for oriented strand board, partially offset by moderately higher fiber costs. For lumber, the company expects moderately higher log costs and slightly lower sales volumes, partially offset by improved unit manufacturing costs. Engineered wood products sales volumes are expected to be higher with comparable sales realizations.

UNALLOCATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

2021

2021



(millions)

Q3

Q4

Change Net charge to pretax earnings

$(50)

$(57)

$(7) Pretax benefit for special items

$—

$(15)

$(15) Net charge to pretax earnings before special items

$(50)

$(72)

$(22) Adjusted EBITDA

$(44)

$(68)

$(24)

Q4 2021 Performance – Fourth quarter results include an adjustment to our self-insurance accruals, primarily due to elevated medical claims activity.

Fourth quarter special items include a $15 million pretax noncash legal benefit.

ABOUT WEYERHAEUSER

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2021, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY. Learn more at www.weyerhaeuser.com.

EARNINGS CALL INFORMATION

Weyerhaeuser will hold a live conference call at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern) on January 28, 2022 to discuss fourth quarter results.

To access the live webcast and presentation online, go to the Investor Relations section on www.weyerhaeuser.com on January 28, 2022.

To join the conference call from within North America, dial 877-407-0792 (access code: 13724913) at least 15 minutes prior to the call. Those calling from outside North America should dial 201-689-8263 (access code: 13724913). Replays will be available for two weeks at 844-512-2921 (access code: 13724913) from within North America, and at 412-317-6671 (access code: 13724913) from outside North America.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains statements concerning the company's future results and performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, with respect to our outlook and expectations concerning the following: demand fundamentals and expected growth in our businesses; first quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA for each of our businesses and full-year Adjusted EBITDA for our Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources business; domestic and export log sales realizations, fee harvest volumes, forestry and road costs, and log and haul costs for our Timberlands business; real estate sales volume for our Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources business; and raw materials costs, sales volumes and realizations and unit manufacturing costs for our Wood Products business. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often involve use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "planned," "will," and similar words and expressions. They may use the positive, negative or another variation of those and similar words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events or performance. The realization of our expectations and the accuracy of our assumptions are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the effect of general economic conditions, including employment rates, interest rate levels, inflation, housing starts, general availability of financing for home mortgages and the relative strength of the U.S. dollar;

the effect of COVID-19 and other viral or disease outbreaks, including but not limited to any related regulatory restrictions or requirements, and their potential effects on our business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects;

market demand for the company's products, including market demand for our timberland properties with higher and better uses, which is related to, among other factors, the strength of the various U.S. business segments and U.S. and international economic conditions;

changes in currency exchange rates, particularly the relative value of the U.S. dollar to the Japanese yen, the Chinese yuan, and the Canadian dollar, and the relative value of the euro to the yen;

restrictions on international trade and tariffs imposed on imports or exports;

the availability and cost of shipping and transportation;

economic activity in Asia , especially Japan and China ;

performance of our manufacturing operations, including maintenance and capital requirements;

potential disruptions in our manufacturing operations;

the level of competition from domestic and foreign producers;

the successful execution of our internal plans and strategic initiatives, including restructuring and cost reduction initiatives;

the successful and timely execution and integration of our strategic acquisitions, including our ability to realize expected benefits and synergies, and the successful and timely execution of our strategic divestitures, each of which is subject to a number of risks and conditions beyond our control including, but not limited to, timing and required regulatory approvals or the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a termination of any acquisition or divestiture transaction under the terms of the governing transaction agreements;

raw material availability and prices;

the effect of weather;

changes in global or regional climate conditions and governmental response to such changes;

the risk of loss from fires, floods, windstorms, hurricanes, pest infestation and other natural disasters;

energy prices;

transportation and labor availability and costs;

federal tax policies;

the effect of forestry, land use, environmental and other governmental regulations;

legal proceedings;

performance of pension fund investments and related derivatives;

the effect of timing of employee retirements and changes in the market price of our common stock on charges for share-based compensation;

the accuracy of our estimates of costs and expenses related to contingent liabilities and the accuracy of our estimates of charges related to casualty losses;

changes in accounting principles; and

other risks and uncertainties identified in our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, as well as those set forth from time to time in our other public statements, reports, registration statements, prospectuses, information statements and other filings with the SEC.

It is not possible to predict or identify all risks and uncertainties that might affect the accuracy of our forward-looking statements and, consequently, our descriptions of such risks and uncertainties should not be considered exhaustive. There is no guarantee that any of the events anticipated by these forward-looking statements will occur, and if any of the events do occur, there is no guarantee what effect they will have on the company's business, results of operations, cash flows, financial condition and future prospects.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to net earnings for the consolidated company and to operating income (loss) for the business segments, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures for each.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$2,607 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















313 Income taxes

















709 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$464

$210

$3,211

$(256)

$3,629 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

19

19 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(5)

(5) Operating income (loss)

464

210

3,211

(242)

3,643 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

261

15

196

5

477 Basis of real estate sold

—

71

—

—

71 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)(3)

(32)

—

(50)

(15)

(97) Adjusted EBITDA

$693

$296

$3,357

$(252)

$4,094





(1) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.



(2) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes pretax special items consisting of a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery.



(3) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $15 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$797 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)

















443 Income taxes

















185 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$455

$86

$1,340

$(456)

$1,425 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)

—

—

—

290

290 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(5)

(5) Operating income (loss)

455

86

1,340

(171)

1,710 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

257

14

195

6

472 Basis of real estate sold

—

141

—

—

141 Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)(4)(5)

(102)

—

(8)

(12)

(122) Adjusted EBITDA

$610

$241

$1,527

$(177)

$2,201





(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes pretax special items consisting of $92 million of charges related to the early extinguishment of debt.



(2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $253 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.



(3) Operating income (loss) for Timberlands includes pretax special items consisting of a $182 million gain on sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands and an $80 million timber casualty loss.



(4) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes a pretax special item consisting of an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery.



(5) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $12 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$416 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















77 Income taxes

















112 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$110

$36

$516

$(57)

$605 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

5

5 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

110

36

516

(53)

609 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

66

4

51

—

121 Basis of real estate sold

—

9

—

—

9 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)(2)

—

—

(50)

(15)

(65) Adjusted EBITDA

$176

$49

$517

$(68)

$674





(1) Operating income (loss) for Wood Products includes pretax special items consisting of a $37 million product remediation insurance recovery and a $13 million insurance recovery.



(2) Operating income (loss) for Unallocated Items includes a pretax special item consisting of a $15 million noncash legal benefit.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended September 30, 2021:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$482 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest

















79 Income taxes

















84 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$133

$45

$517

$(50)

$645 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs

—

—

—

5

5 Interest income and other

—

—

—

(1)

(1) Operating income (loss)

133

45

517

(46)

649 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

64

4

48

2

118 Basis of real estate sold

—

11

—

—

11 Special items included in operating income (loss)(1)

(32)

—

—

—

(32) Adjusted EBITDA

$165

$60

$565

$(44)

$746





(1) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $32 million gain on the sale of timberlands.

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended December 31, 2020:

(millions)

Timberlands

Real Estate & ENR

Wood Products

Unallocated Items

Total Adjusted EBITDA by Segment:



















Net earnings

















$292 Interest expense, net of capitalized interest(1)

















144 Income taxes

















19 Net contribution (charge) to earnings

$286

$14

$481

$(326)

$455 Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs(2)

—

—

—

262

262 Interest income and other

—

—

—

—

— Operating income (loss)

286

14

481

(64)

717 Depreciation, depletion and amortization

63

4

49

1

117 Basis of real estate sold

—

5

—

—

5 Special items included in operating income (loss)(3)

(182)

—

—

—

(182) Adjusted EBITDA

$167

$23

$530

$(63)

$657





(1) Interest expense, net of capitalized interest includes a pretax special item consisting of a $58 million charge related to the early extinguishment of $500 million of 4.625 percent notes due September 2023.



(2) Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs includes a pretax special item consisting of a $253 million noncash settlement charge related to the transfer of pension assets and liabilities through the purchase of a group annuity contract.



(3) Operating income (loss) includes a pretax special item consisting of a $182 million gain on sale of certain southern Oregon timberlands.

RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS TO NET EARNINGS

We reconcile net earnings before special items to net earnings and net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share, as those are the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. We believe the measures provide meaningful supplemental information for investors about our operating performance, better facilitate period to period comparisons and are widely used by analysts, lenders, rating agencies and other interested parties.

The table below reconciles net earnings before special items to net earnings:





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 (millions)

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net earnings

$482

$416

$292

$2,607

$797 Early extinguishment of debt charges

—

—

58

—

92 Gain on sale of timberlands

(32)

—

(182)

(32)

(182) Insurance recovery

—

(9)

—

(9)

— Legal benefits

—

(12)

—

(12)

(12) Pension settlement charge

—

—

193

—

193 Product remediation recoveries

—

(28)

—

(28)

(6) Timber casualty loss

—

—

—

—

80 Net earnings before special items

$450

$367

$361

$2,526

$962

The table below reconciles net earnings per diluted share before special items to net earnings per diluted share:





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020



Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net earnings per diluted share

$0.64

$0.55

$0.39

$3.47

$1.07 Early extinguishment of debt charges

—

—

0.07

—

0.12 Gain on sale of timberlands

(0.04)

—

(0.24)

(0.04)

(0.24) Insurance recovery

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01)

— Legal benefits

—

(0.01)

—

(0.01)

(0.02) Pension settlement charge

—

—

0.26

—

0.26 Product remediation recoveries

—

(0.04)

—

(0.04)

(0.01) Timber casualty loss

—

—

—

—

0.11 Net earnings per diluted share before special items

$0.60

$0.49

$0.48

$3.37

$1.29

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FAD TO NET CASH FROM OPERATIONS

We reconcile Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations, as that is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We believe the measure provides meaningful supplemental information for investors about our liquidity.

The table below reconciles Adjusted FAD to net cash from operations:





2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 (millions)

Q3

Q4

Q4

Full Year

Full Year Net cash from operations

$659

$494

$444

$3,159

$1,529 Capital expenditures

(98)

(218)

(82)

(441)

(281) Adjustments to FAD(1)

—

(95)

—

(95)

(8) Adjusted FAD

$561

$181

$362

$2,623

$1,240





(1) Adjustments to FAD include a $95 million tax refund received in fourth quarter 2021 associated with our $300 million voluntary contribution to our U.S. qualified pension plan in 2018 and an $8 million product remediation insurance recovery received in second quarter 2020.

Weyerhaeuser Company Exhibit 99.2 Q4.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Consolidated Statement of Operations



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Net sales

$ 2,506



$ 3,144



$ 2,345



$ 2,206



$ 2,063



$ 10,201



$ 7,532

Costs of sales



1,430





1,583





1,589





1,501





1,392





6,103





5,447

Gross margin



1,076





1,561





756





705





671





4,098





2,085

Selling expenses



20





24





24





27





21





95





83

General and administrative expenses



90





95





98





113





93





396





347

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(32)





—





(182)





(32)





(182)

Other operating costs (income), net



10





13





17





(44)





22





(4)





127

Operating income



956





1,429





649





609





717





3,643





1,710

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(8)





(1)





(5)





(5)





(262)





(19)





(290)

Interest income and other



1





2





1





1





—





5





5

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



(79)





(78)





(79)





(77)





(144)





(313)





(443)

Earnings before income taxes



870





1,352





566





528





311





3,316





982

Income taxes



(189)





(324)





(84)





(112)





(19)





(709)





(185)

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 416



$ 292



$ 2,607



$ 797



Per Share Information



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Earnings per share























































Basic

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.64



$ 0.56



$ 0.39



$ 3.48



$ 1.07

Diluted

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.64



$ 0.55



$ 0.39



$ 3.47



$ 1.07

Dividends paid per common share

$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.17



$ 0.67



$ 0.17



$ 1.18



$ 0.51

Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands):























































Basic



748,718





750,127





750,105





749,020





747,294





749,496





746,931

Diluted



750,024





751,508





751,443





750,942





749,004





750,983





747,899

Common shares outstanding at end of period (in thousands)



748,751





749,782





749,037





747,301





747,385





747,301





747,385



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 416



$ 292



$ 2,607



$ 797

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



8





1





5





5





262





19





290

Interest income and other



(1)





(2)





(1)





(1)





—





(5)





(5)

Interest expense, net of capitalized interest



79





78





79





77





144





313





443

Income taxes



189





324





84





112





19





709





185

Operating income



956





1,429





649





609





717





3,643





1,710

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



118





120





118





121





117





477





472

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





11





9





5





71





141

Special items included in operating income



—





—





(32)





(65)





(182)





(97)





(122)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 1,101



$ 1,573



$ 746



$ 674



$ 657



$ 4,094



$ 2,201







(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the performance of the company. Adjusted EBITDA, as we define it, is operating income adjusted for depreciation, depletion, amortization, basis of real estate sold and special items. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Weyerhaeuser Company Total Company Statistics Q4.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Special Items Included in Net Earnings (Income Tax Affected)



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 416



$ 292



$ 2,607



$ 797

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





—





—





—





58





—





92

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(32)





—





(182)





(32)





(182)

Insurance recovery



—





—





—





(9)





—





(9)





—

Legal benefits



—





—





—





(12)





—





(12)





(12)

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





—





193





—





193

Product remediation recoveries



—





—





—





(28)





—





(28)





(6)

Timber casualty loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





80

Net earnings before special items(2)

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 450



$ 367



$ 361



$ 2,526



$ 962







Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date





March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Net earnings per diluted share

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.64



$ 0.55



$ 0.39



$ 3.47



$ 1.07

Early extinguishment of debt charges(1)



—





—





—





—





0.07





—





0.12

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(0.04)





—





(0.24)





(0.04)





(0.24)

Insurance recovery



—





—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)





—

Legal benefits



—





—





—





(0.01)





—





(0.01)





(0.02)

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





—





0.26





—





0.26

Product remediation recoveries



—





—





—





(0.04)





—





(0.04)





(0.01)

Timber casualty loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





0.11

Net earnings per diluted share before special items(2)

$ 0.91



$ 1.37



$ 0.60



$ 0.49



$ 0.48



$ 3.37



$ 1.29







(1) We recorded pretax charges of $11 million ($11 million after-tax), $23 million ($23 million after-tax) and $58 million ($58 million after-tax) related to the early extinguishment of debt in second quarter 2020, third quarter 2020 and fourth quarter 2020, respectively. These charges were included in Interest expense, net of capitalized interest in the Consolidated Statement of Operations. (2) Net earnings before special items is a non-GAAP measure that management believes provides helpful context in understanding the company's earnings performance. Net earnings before special items should not be considered in isolation from, and is not intended to represent an alternative to, our GAAP results.

Selected Total Company Items



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Pension and post-employment costs:























































Pension and post-employment service costs

$ 11



$ 10



$ 11



$ 10



$ 9



$ 42



$ 36

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



8





1





5





5





262





19





290

Total company pension and post-employment costs

$ 19



$ 11



$ 16



$ 15



$ 271



$ 61



$ 326



Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheet

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020

ASSETS







































Current assets:







































Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,016



$ 1,777



$ 2,326



$ 1,879



$ 495

Receivables, net



589





702





497





507





450

Receivables for taxes



7





7





72





100





82

Inventories



505





499





499





520





443

Assets held for sale



—





229





—





—





—

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



141





141





146





205





139

Total current assets



2,258





3,355





3,540





3,211





1,609

Property and equipment, net



1,971





1,965





1,924





2,057





2,013

Construction in progress



91





102





169





175





73

Timber and timberlands at cost, less depletion



11,776





11,643





11,606





11,510





11,827

Minerals and mineral rights, less depletion



265





262





258





255





268

Deferred tax assets



106





71





52





17





120

Other assets



407





432





543





503





401

Total assets

$ 16,874



$ 17,830



$ 18,092



$ 17,728



$ 16,311











































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







































Current liabilities:







































Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 150



$ 150



$ 150



$ —



$ 150

Accounts payable



236





253





264





281





204

Accrued liabilities



549





775





1,110





749





596

Total current liabilities



935





1,178





1,524





1,030





950

Long-term debt, net



5,325





5,100





5,100





5,099





5,325

Deferred tax liabilities



26





42





28





46





24

Deferred pension and other post-employment benefits



893





747





711





440





911

Other liabilities



367





363





360





346





370

Total liabilities



7,546





7,430





7,723





6,961





7,580

Total equity



9,328





10,400





10,369





10,767





8,731

Total liabilities and equity

$ 16,874



$ 17,830



$ 18,092



$ 17,728



$ 16,311



Weyerhaeuser Company Q4.2021 Analyst Package Preliminary results (unaudited)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



Q1



Q2



Q3



Q4



Year-to-Date

in millions

March 31, 2021



June 30, 2021



Sept 30, 2021



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020



Dec 31, 2021



Dec 31, 2020

Cash flows from operations:























































Net earnings

$ 681



$ 1,028



$ 482



$ 416



$ 292



$ 2,607



$ 797

Noncash charges (credits) to earnings:























































Depreciation, depletion and amortization



118





120





118





121





117





477





472

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





11





9





5





71





141

Deferred income taxes, net



8





11





(3)





(2)





(76)





14





(56)

Pension and other post-employment benefits



19





11





16





15





271





61





326

Share-based compensation expense



7





8





8





7





8





30





30

Timber casualty loss



—





—





—





—





—





—





80

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(32)





—





(182)





(32)





(182)

Change in:























































Receivables, net



(139)





(113)





205





(10)





51





(57)





(141)

Receivables and payables for taxes



120





116





(143)





6





(38)





99





65

Inventories



(60)





9





(4)





(22)





(27)





(77)





(25)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(2)





1





(20)





(4)





(9)





(25)





(4)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(60)





125





51





(3)





(20)





113





(17)

Pension and post-employment benefit contributions and payments



(8)





(25)





(23)





(3)





(9)





(59)





(30)

Other



(13)





(7)





(7)





(36)





61





(63)





73

Net cash from operations

$ 698



$ 1,308



$ 659



$ 494



$ 444



$ 3,159



$ 1,529

Cash flows from investing activities:























































Capital expenditures for property and equipment

$ (31)



$ (62)



$ (91)



$ (202)



$ (67)



$ (386)



$ (225)

Capital expenditures for timberlands reforestation



(22)





(10)





(7)





(16)





(15)





(55)





(56)

Acquisition of timberlands



—





(149)





—





—





(425)





(149)





(425)

Proceeds from note receivable held by variable interest entities



—





—





—





—





—





—





362

Proceeds from sale of timberlands



—





—





261





—





381





261





526

Other



—





1





2





1





—





4





3

Net cash from investing activities

$ (53)



$ (220)



$ 165



$ (217)



$ (126)



$ (325)



$ 185

Cash flows from financing activities:























































Cash dividends on common shares

$ (127)



$ (128)



$ (127)



$ (502)



$ (127)



$ (884)



$ (381)

Net proceeds from issuance of long-term debt



—





—





—





—





—





—





732

Payments on long-term debt



—





(225)





—





(150)





(556)





(375)





(1,492)

Proceeds from borrowings on line of credit



—





—





—





—





—





—





550

Payments on line of credit



—





—





—





—





—





—





(780)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options



17





28





1





5





24





51





33

Repurchases of common shares



—





—





(26)





(74)





—





(100)





—

Other



(14)





(2)





(3)





(3)





(4)





(22)





(20)

Net cash from financing activities

$ (124)



$ (327)



$ (155)



$ (724)



$ (663)



$ (1,330)



$ (1,358)



























































Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 521



$ 761



$ 669



$ (447)



$ (345)



$ 1,504



$ 356

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



495





1,016





1,777





2,446





840





495





139

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 1,016



$ 1,777



$ 2,446



$ 1,999



$ 495



$ 1,999



$ 495



























































Cash paid during the period for:























































Interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ 75



$ 79



$ 83



$ 78



$ 87



$ 315



$ 365

Income taxes, net of refunds

$ 66



$ 197



$ 231



$ 115



$ 130



$ 609



$ 176



Weyerhaeuser Company Timberlands Segment Q4.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Sales to unaffiliated customers

$ 379



$ 405



$ 423



$ 429



$ 381



$ 1,636



$ 1,466

Intersegment sales



134





136





129





136





121





535





471

Total net sales



513





541





552





565





502





2,171





1,937

Costs of sales



383





407





428





432





375





1,650





1,491

Gross margin



130





134





124





133





127





521





446

Selling expenses



—





—





1





1





1





2





2

General and administrative expenses



23





23





23





23





23





92





93

Gain on sale of timberlands



—





—





(32)





—





(182)





(32)





(182)

Other operating costs (income), net



(1)





(2)





(1)





(1)





(1)





(5)





78

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 108



$ 113



$ 133



$ 110



$ 286



$ 464



$ 455



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1) in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 108



$ 113



$ 133



$ 110



$ 286



$ 464



$ 455

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



64





67





64





66





63





261





257

Special items



—





—





(32)





—





(182)





(32)





(102)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 172



$ 180



$ 165



$ 176



$ 167



$ 693



$ 610







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax) in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Gain on sale of timberlands

$ —



$ —



$ 32



$ —



$ 182



$ 32



$ 182

Timber casualty loss

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ (80)



Selected Segment Items in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (13)



$ 2



$ 1



$ (21)



$ (47)



$ (31)



$ (9)

Cash spent for capital expenditures(3)

$ (28)



$ (21)



$ (27)



$ (38)



$ (29)



$ (114)



$ (104)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and log inventory for the Timberlands and Real Estate & ENR segments combined. (3) Does not include cash spent for the acquisition of timberlands.

Segment Statistics(4)





Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Third Party

Delivered logs:





















































Net Sales

West $ 201



$ 222



$ 226



$ 220



$ 201



$ 869



$ 720

(millions)

South

131





145





153





160





137





589





573





North

16





9





13





14





15





52





52





Total delivered logs

348





376





392





394





353





1,510





1,345





Stumpage and pay-as-cut timber

6





7





9





9





4





31





19





Recreational and other lease revenue

16





16





16





17





16





65





63





Other revenue

9





6





6





9





8





30





39





Total $ 379



$ 405



$ 423



$ 429



$ 381



$ 1,636



$ 1,466

Delivered Logs

West $ 130.69



$ 137.80



$ 145.64



$ 146.39



$ 124.37



$ 140.08



$ 110.69

Third Party Sales

South $ 34.50



$ 35.11



$ 35.56



$ 36.55



$ 33.69



$ 35.47



$ 33.83

Realizations (per ton)

North $ 62.83



$ 74.88



$ 64.93



$ 66.74



$ 58.96



$ 66.18



$ 59.10

Delivered Logs

West

1,539





1,608





1,555





1,501





1,619





6,203





6,506

Third Party Sales

South

3,782





4,150





4,304





4,358





4,097





16,594





16,954

Volumes (tons, thousands)

North

261





115





195





217





241





788





872

Fee Harvest Volumes

West

2,101





2,099





1,930





1,954





2,085





8,084





8,542

(tons, thousands)

South

5,376





5,856





5,912





6,160





5,509





23,304





23,149





North

337





199





264





285





325





1,085





1,226







(4) Western logs are primarily transacted in MBF but are converted to ton equivalents for external reporting purposes.

Weyerhaeuser Company Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Segment Q4.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net sales

$ 106



$ 110



$ 69



$ 59



$ 30



$ 344



$ 276

Costs of sales



34





41





18





16





9





109





165

Gross margin



72





69





51





43





21





235





111

General and administrative expenses



6





6





6





7





7





25





25

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 66



$ 63



$ 45



$ 36



$ 14



$ 210



$ 86



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1) in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 66



$ 63



$ 45



$ 36



$ 14



$ 210



$ 86

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



3





4





4





4





4





15





14

Basis of real estate sold



27





24





11





9





5





71





141

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 96



$ 91



$ 60



$ 49



$ 23



$ 296



$ 241







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Selected Segment Items in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —





























































Segment Statistics





Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net Sales Real Estate

$ 84



$ 83



$ 45



$ 34



$ 10



$ 246



$ 202

(millions) Energy and Natural Resources



22





27





24





25





20





98





74



Total

$ 106



$ 110



$ 69



$ 59



$ 30



$ 344



$ 276

Acres Sold Real Estate



19,455





18,415





11,037





6,920





670





55,827





111,898

Price per Acre Real Estate

$ 3,803



$ 3,227



$ 4,005



$ 4,385



$ 6,316



$ 3,725



$ 1,690

Basis as a Percent of Real Estate Net Sales Real Estate



32 %



29 %



24 %



26 %



50 %



29 %



70 %

Weyerhaeuser Company Wood Products Segment Q4.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Segment Statement of Operations in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Net sales

$ 2,021



$ 2,629



$ 1,853



$ 1,718



$ 1,652



$ 8,221



$ 5,790

Costs of sales



1,124





1,229





1,270





1,185





1,109





4,808





4,221

Gross margin



897





1,400





583





533





543





3,413





1,569

Selling expenses



19





21





21





23





20





84





77

General and administrative expenses



35





35





34





34





34





138





136

Other operating costs (income), net



3





6





11





(40)





8





(20)





16

Operating income and Net contribution to earnings

$ 840



$ 1,338



$ 517



$ 516



$ 481



$ 3,211



$ 1,340



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1) in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating income

$ 840



$ 1,338



$ 517



$ 516



$ 481



$ 3,211



$ 1,340

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



49





48





48





51





49





196





195

Special items



—





—





—





(50)





—





(50)





(8)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ 889



$ 1,386



$ 565



$ 517



$ 530



$ 3,357



$ 1,527







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Segment Special Items Included in Net Contribution to Earnings (Pretax) in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Insurance recovery

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 13



$ —



$ 13



$ —

Product remediation recoveries

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 37



$ —



$ 37



$ 8



Selected Segment Items in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Total decrease (increase) in working capital(2)

$ (212)



$ (49)



$ 249



$ (11)



$ 16



$ (23)



$ (182)

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ (25)



$ (51)



$ (70)



$ (174)



$ (52)



$ (320)



$ (176)







(2) Represents the change in prepaid assets, accounts receivable, accounts payable, accrued liabilities and inventory for the Wood Products segment.

Segment Statistics in millions, except for third party sales realizations

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Structural Lumber Third party net sales

$ 990



$ 1,349



$ 681



$ 701



$ 737



$ 3,721



$ 2,602

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 864



$ 1,077



$ 516



$ 592



$ 609



$ 759



$ 534

in board feet) Third party sales volumes(3)



1,145





1,252





1,320





1,185





1,210





4,902





4,873



Production volumes



1,211





1,234





1,222





1,148





1,179





4,815





4,666

Oriented Strand Third party net sales

$ 438



$ 605



$ 470



$ 327



$ 354



$ 1,840



$ 1,013

Board Third party sales realizations

$ 614



$ 911



$ 691



$ 490



$ 503



$ 675



$ 343

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



714





663





681





668





703





2,726





2,956

in square feet 3/8") Production volumes



742





683





715





725





735





2,865





3,013

Engineered Solid Third party net sales

$ 142



$ 166



$ 183



$ 188



$ 132



$ 679



$ 505

Section Third party sales realizations

$ 2,285



$ 2,533



$ 3,092



$ 3,319



$ 2,221



$ 2,789



$ 2,162

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



6.2





6.6





5.9





5.7





6.0





24.4





23.4

in cubic feet) Production volumes



6.0





6.2





5.8





6.0





6.2





24.0





23.0

Engineered Third party net sales

$ 83



$ 104



$ 128



$ 132



$ 85



$ 447



$ 316

I-joists Third party sales realizations

$ 1,773



$ 1,980



$ 2,600



$ 2,888



$ 1,695



$ 2,300



$ 1,662

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



47





53





49





45





50





194





190

in lineal feet) Production volumes



44





51





49





46





47





190





175

Softwood Plywood Third party net sales

$ 56



$ 69



$ 45



$ 40



$ 43



$ 210



$ 171

(volumes presented Third party sales realizations

$ 594



$ 902



$ 653



$ 581



$ 433



$ 681



$ 411

in square feet 3/8") Third party sales volumes(3)



94





77





69





68





99





308





414



Production volumes



80





62





61





60





80





263





347

Medium Density Third party net sales

$ 48



$ 43



$ 52



$ 43



$ 47



$ 186



$ 171

Fiberboard Third party sales realizations

$ 842



$ 869



$ 943



$ 995



$ 867



$ 908



$ 851

(volumes presented Third party sales volumes(3)



57





50





55





43





54





205





201

in square feet 3/4") Production volumes



56





52





55





43





52





206





200







(3) Volumes include sales of internally produced products and products purchased for resale primarily through our distribution business.

Weyerhaeuser Company Unallocated Items Q4.2021 Analyst Package

Preliminary results (unaudited)



Unallocated items are gains or charges not related to, or allocated to, an individual operating segment. They include all or a portion of items such as share-based compensation, pension and post-employment costs, elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO, foreign exchange transaction gains and losses, interest income and other as well as legacy obligations.

Net Charge to Earnings in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Unallocated corporate function and variable compensation expense

$ (25)



$ (36)



$ (33)



$ (35)



$ (31)



$ (129)



$ (109)

Liability classified share-based compensation



(1)





—





(1)





(4)





(3)





(6)





(2)

Foreign exchange gain (loss)



(2)





(1)





5





3





(4)





5





(7)

Elimination of intersegment profit in inventory and LIFO



(17)





(28)





12





10





(13)





(23)





(17)

Other, net



(13)





(20)





(29)





(27)





(13)





(89)





(36)

Operating loss



(58)





(85)





(46)





(53)





(64)





(242)





(171)

Non-operating pension and other post-employment benefit costs



(8)





(1)





(5)





(5)





(262)





(19)





(290)

Interest income and other



1





2





1





1





—





5





5

Net charge to earnings

$ (65)



$ (84)



$ (50)



$ (57)



$ (326)



$ (256)



$ (456)



Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization(1) in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Operating loss

$ (58)



$ (85)



$ (46)



$ (53)



$ (64)



$ (242)



$ (171)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization



2





1





2





—





1





5





6

Special items



—





—





—





(15)





—





(15)





(12)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

$ (56)



$ (84)



$ (44)



$ (68)



$ (63)



$ (252)



$ (177)







(1) See definition of Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) on page 1.

Unallocated Special Items Included in Net Charge to Earnings (Pretax) in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Legal benefits

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 15



$ —



$ 15



$ 12

Special items included in operating loss



—





—





—





15





—





15





12

Pension settlement charge



—





—





—





—





(253)





—





(253)

Special items included in net charge to earnings

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 15



$ (253)



$ 15



$ (241)



Unallocated Selected Items in millions

Q1.2021



Q2.2021



Q3.2021



Q4.2021



Q4.2020



YTD.2021



YTD.2020

Cash spent for capital expenditures

$ —



$ —



$ (1)



$ (6)



$ (1)



$ (7)



$ (1)





























































