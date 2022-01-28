Rally House is Again the Destination for Chiefs AFC Championship Merchandise

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Along with all of Kansas City, Rally House is preparing for the Chiefs fourth consecutive AFC Championship game. As Chiefs take on the Bengals this Sunday afternoon in Arrowhead Stadium, Rally House will be ready for fans before and after the game.

With 15 store locations in the Kansas City area, Rally House is proud to be known a go-to destination for Chiefs merchandise. The recently named Retailer of the Year by the NFL is constantly restocking inventory to provide the latest Chiefs gear from over 275 vendors locally and across the US. After opening five new KC locations over the past year, Rally House has the best selection of Chiefs apparel and merchandise to get fans ready for the AFC Championship.

There is no question about Chiefs excitement when looking at sales trends from Rally House. Sales spiked following historical performances by Mahomes and Kelce, top styles included "Grim Reaper" and "13 Seconds" graphics. Rally House allows fans the ability to shop Chiefs gear including Official Postseason apparel and merchandise in-store and online at www.rallyhouse.com.

"All KC metro stores, including St. Joe, will be open immediately following a Chiefs win on Sunday. We have a limited number of AFC Championship t-shirts and hats available for the fans who want to be the first to rep the Chiefs three-peat as Kings of the AFC! In anticipation of selling out on Sunday night, we will be replenished on Monday morning with additional quantities of the On-Field t-shirts. We will be stocked with the best Chiefs merchandise selection in the Kingdom.," says District Manager Michael Martin.

Rally House will be selling Officially Licensed Chiefs AFC Champion merchandise Sunday night if Kansas City wins. The selection will include Official Locker Room styles that players will wear after the game, AFC Champion hats, drinkware, accessories and much more.

Customers can purchase Chiefs postseason styles online now at https://www.rallyhouse.com/b/kansas-city-chiefs/o/nfl-playoffs. For more updates, follow Rally House KC on Instagram and Twitter (@Rally_KC).

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 100+ locations across 12 states.

