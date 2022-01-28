Pluribus Technologies Corp. Completes Acquisition of the Kesson Group

Closes Its Sixth Acquisition in the Growing eLearning Market

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB) ("Pluribus" or the "Company"), a growing acquiror of small, profitable software companies, today announced that, further to its press release dated January 25, 2022, Pluribus has closed its acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Kesson Group Inc. and Kesson Group Holdings Limited (collectively, the "Kesson Group") pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated January 25, 2022.

The Kesson Group operates: Teach Away, a recruitment and professional development platform for international educators; Klassroom, which offers state-approved and U.S.-accredited teacher licensure programs that provide teachers an alternative pathway to a career in education through full certification and state licensing in certain jurisdictions; and Skooli, an online learning platform that offers tutoring options for K-12 school districts, not for profits, and corporations that want to support students with instant access to qualified teachers.

About Kesson Group

At Kesson Group, we envision a world where every student experiences the power of a great teacher. With nearly 20 years of experience connecting great teachers with great schools across the globe, we are home to one of the largest communities of job-seeking educators.

Kesson Group provides aspiring teachers with new and affordable pathways to teacher licensure, and connects them directly with employment at top schools and districts through its hiring platform. The online tutoring platform, Skooli, leverages a network of job seeking teachers to provide districts with accessible tutoring solutions that are affordable and equitable.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that acquires small, profitable business-to-business software companies at reasonable prices in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnerships and enabling technologies including automation, self-service and artificial intelligence/machine learning to create new revenue streams and enable companies to grow into significant organizations in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: https://www.pluribustechnologies.com/.

