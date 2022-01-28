Caterpillar Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

  • Fourth-quarter 2021 sales and revenues up 23%; full-year sales and revenues up 22%
  • Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share of $3.91; adjusted profit per share of $2.69
  • 2021 profit per share of $11.83; adjusted profit per share of $10.81
  • Strong operating cash flow; ended the year with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash
  • Returned $5.0 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases in 2021


Fourth Quarter


Full Year

($ in billions except profit per share)


2021

2020


2021

2020

Sales and Revenues


$13.8

$11.2


$51.0

$41.7

Profit Per Share


$3.91

$1.42


$11.83

$5.46

Adjusted Profit Per Share


$2.69

$2.12


$10.81

$6.56

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2021.

Sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.8 billion, a 23% increase compared with $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating profit margin was 11.7% for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with 12.3% for the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth-quarter 2021 profit per share was $3.91, compared with $1.42 profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted profit per share in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $2.69, compared with fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted profit per share of $2.12. Fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share also reflected a lower-than-expected effective tax rate.

Full-year sales and revenues in 2021 were $51.0 billion, up 22% compared with $41.7 billion in 2020. The increase reflected higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased their inventories $2.9 billion in 2020, while remaining about flat in 2021. Operating profit margin was 13.5% for 2021, compared with 10.9% for 2020. Full-year profit was $11.83 per share in 2021, compared with profit of $5.46 per share in 2020. Adjusted profit per share in 2021 was $10.81, compared with adjusted profit per share of $6.56 in 2020.

"I'm proud of our global team's continued resilience in what proved to be a challenging and dynamic operating environment. We delivered adjusted operating profit margins and ME&T free cash flows consistent with our long-term targets established during our 2019 Investor Day," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Amid ongoing supply chain constraints, our team continues to execute our strategy for long-term profitable growth while striving to meet customer demand."

In 2021, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plans and restructuring costs. In 2020, adjusted profit per share excluded mark-to-market losses for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans and restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14.

For the full year of 2021, enterprise operating cash flow was $7.2 billion. During the year, the company repurchased $2.7 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $2.3 billion. Liquidity remained strong with an enterprise cash balance of $9.3 billion at the end of 2021.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Consolidated Sales and Revenues

Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison 
Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.

Total sales and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $13.798 billion, an increase of $2.563 billion, or 23%, compared with $11.235 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mostly due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to remaining about flat during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Sales were higher across the three primary segments.


Sales and Revenues by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth
Quarter
2020


Sales

Volume


Price

Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment /
Other


Fourth
Quarter
2021


$

Change


%

Change

















Construction Industries

$ 4,508


$ 929


$ 299


$ (23)


$ 23


$ 5,736


$ 1,228


27%

Resource Industries

2,180


467


121


2


(8)


2,762


582


27%

Energy & Transportation

4,811


640


88


(7)


196


5,728


917


19%

All Other Segment

137


7



(1)


(9)


134


(3)


(2%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(1,066)


6


(1)



(202)


(1,263)


(197)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

10,570


2,049


507


(29)



13,097


2,527


24%

















Financial Products Segment

743





33


776


33


4%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(78)





3


(75)


3



Financial Products Revenues

665





36


701


36


5%

















Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 11,235


$ 2,049


$ 507


$ (29)


$ 36


$ 13,798


$ 2,563


23%


















Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region


North America


Latin America


EAME


Asia/Pacific


External Sales
and Revenues


Inter-Segment


Total Sales
and Revenues

(Millions of dollars)

$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg


$


% Chg

Fourth Quarter 2021




























Construction Industries

$ 2,635


39%


$ 563


74%


$ 1,246


47%


$ 1,245


(12%)


$ 5,689


27%


$ 47


96%


$ 5,736


27%

Resource Industries

857


44%


415


5%


532


29%


839


29%


2,643


29%


119


(6%)


2,762


27%

Energy & Transportation

1,913


12%


398


50%


1,475


9%


965


36%


4,751


18%


977


25%


5,728


19%

All Other Segment

14


180%


1


—%


8


(11%)


15


(17%)


38


19%


96


(9%)


134


(2%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(17)










(7)




(24)




(1,239)




(1,263)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

5,402


29%


1,377


40%


3,261


24%


3,057


9%


13,097


24%



—%


13,097


24%





























Financial Products Segment

493


6%


70


9%


101


7%


112


(7%)


776


4%



—%


776


4%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(37)




(15)




(9)




(14)




(75)







(75)



Financial Products Revenues

456


8%


55


2%


92


10%


98


(6%)


701


5%



—%


701


5%





























Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 5,858


27%


$ 1,432


38%


$ 3,353


24%


$ 3,155


9%


$ 13,798


23%


$ —


—%


$ 13,798


23%





























Fourth Quarter 2020




























Construction Industries

$ 1,895




$ 324




$ 848




$ 1,417




$ 4,484




$ 24




$ 4,508



Resource Industries

596




394




412




651




2,053




127




2,180



Energy & Transportation

1,705




265




1,353




707




4,030




781




4,811



All Other Segment

5







9




18




32




105




137



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(27)




1




(2)




(1)




(29)




(1,037)




(1,066)



Machinery, Energy & Transportation

4,174




984




2,620




2,792




10,570







10,570































Financial Products Segment

464




64




94




121




743







743



Corporate Items and Eliminations

(41)




(10)




(10)




(17)




(78)







(78)



Financial Products Revenues

423




54




84




104




665







665































Consolidated Sales and Revenues

$ 4,597




$ 1,038




$ 2,704




$ 2,896




$ 11,235




$ —




$ 11,235































Consolidated Operating Profit

Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Fourth Quarter 2021 vs. Fourth Quarter 2020

The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the fourth quarter of 2020 (at left) and the fourth quarter of 2021 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.

Operating profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.611 billion, an increase of $231 million, or 17%, compared with $1.380 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume, favorable price realization and net restructuring income due to a gain on the sale of a facility.

Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense, which was reinstated in 2021, higher labor costs due to increased headcount and investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth, including acquisition-related expenses.

Profit (Loss) by Segment

(Millions of dollars)

Fourth Quarter
2021


Fourth Quarter
2020


$

Change


%

 Change

Construction Industries

$ 788


$ 630


$ 158


25%

Resource Industries

305


273


32


12%

Energy & Transportation

675


687


(12)


(2%)

All Other Segment

(12)


(3)


(9)


(300%)

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(281)


(281)




Machinery, Energy & Transportation

1,475


1,306


169


13%









Financial Products Segment

248


195


53


27%

Corporate Items and Eliminations

(37)


(47)


10



Financial Products

211


148


63


43%









Consolidating Adjustments

(75)


(74)


(1)











Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 1,611


$ 1,380


$ 231


17%









Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items

  • Other income (expense) in the fourth quarter of 2021 was income of $1.063 billion, compared with expense of $309 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The change was primarily driven by mark-to-market gains for remeasurement of pension and OPEB plans in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020 (see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 14).

  • The provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected an annual effective tax rate of approximately 23%, compared with approximately 28% for the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The decrease from 2020 was primarily related to changes in the geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective.

    In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company recorded a $118 million tax benefit due to the change from the third-quarter estimated annual tax rate of 25%, compared to a $96 million benefit for the reduction in the annual effective tax rate in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, the company recorded a tax charge of $190 million related to $833 million of pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a tax benefit of $92 million related to $438 million of mark-to-market losses in the fourth quarter of 2020. Finally, the company recorded a tax benefit of $40 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily related to recognition of U.S. capital losses compared to other discrete tax benefits of $28 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2020


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2021


$

 Change


%

 Change

Total Sales


$ 4,508


$ 929


$ 299


$ (23)


$ 23


$ 5,736


$ 1,228


27%


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 2,635


$ 1,895


$ 740


39%









Latin America


563


324


239


74%









EAME


1,246


848


398


47%









Asia/Pacific


1,245


1,417


(172)


(12%)









External Sales


5,689


4,484


1,205


27%









Inter-segment


47


24


23


96%









Total Sales


$ 5,736


$ 4,508


$ 1,228


27%


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 788


$ 630


$ 158


25%









Segment Profit Margin


13.7 %


14.0 %


 (0.3 pts)




























Construction Industries' total sales were $5.736 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.228 billion, or 27%, compared with $4.508 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was due to higher sales volume, driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories and higher end-user demand, along with favorable price realization. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.

  • In North America, sales increased due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories as dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers increased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease during the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • In EAME, sales increased due to higher sales volume from higher end-user demand and the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the fourth quarter of 2020 than during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to lower sales volume, partially offset by favorable price realization. Decreased sales volume reflected lower end-user demand, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Lower sales in China, driven by lower end-user demand, were partially offset by higher sales across most of the rest of the region. Dealers decreased inventories during the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to an increase during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Construction Industries' profit was $788 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $158 million, or 25%, compared with $630 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight, material and labor costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

RESOURCE INDUSTRIES

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2020


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2021


$

 Change


%

 Change

Total Sales


$ 2,180


$ 467


$ 121


$ 2


$ (8)


$ 2,762


$ 582


27%


















Sales by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 857


$ 596


$ 261


44%









Latin America


415


394


21


5%









EAME


532


412


120


29%









Asia/Pacific


839


651


188


29%









External Sales


2,643


2,053


590


29%









Inter-segment


119


127


(8)


(6%)









Total Sales


$ 2,762


$ 2,180


$ 582


27%


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 305


$ 273


$ 32


12%









Segment Profit Margin


11.0 %


12.5 %


 (1.5 pts)




























Resource Industries' total sales were $2.762 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $582 million, or 27%, compared with $2.180 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher sales volume, driven by higher end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, and favorable price realization. End-user demand was higher in mining as well as heavy construction and quarry and aggregates.

Resource Industries' profit was $305 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $32 million, or 12%, compared with $273 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Increased manufacturing costs and SG&A/R&D expenses were more than offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs primarily reflected higher freight and material costs.

The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was driven by investments aligned with growth initiatives, primarily labor, and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION

(Millions of dollars)

















Segment Sales

















Fourth
Quarter 2020


Sales
Volume


Price
Realization


Currency


Inter-
Segment


Fourth
Quarter 2021


$

 Change


%

 Change

Total Sales


$ 4,811


$ 640


$ 88


$ (7)


$ 196


$ 5,728


$ 917


19%


















Sales by Application











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


$

Change


%

Change









Oil and Gas


$ 1,320


$ 1,079


$ 241


22%









Power Generation


1,267


1,180


87


7%









Industrial


952


736


216


29%









Transportation


1,212


1,035


177


17%









External Sales


4,751


4,030


721


18%









Inter-segment


977


781


196


25%









Total Sales


$ 5,728


$ 4,811


$ 917


19%


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 675


$ 687


$ (12)


(2%)









Segment Profit Margin


11.8 %


14.3 %


 (2.5 pts)




























Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.728 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $917 million, or 19%, compared with $4.811 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales.

  • Oil and Gas – Sales increased for reciprocating engines aftermarket parts across all regions, turbines and turbine-related services and reciprocating engines used in gas compression.
  • Power Generation – Sales rose due to higher sales volume in reciprocating engines aftermarket parts and small reciprocating engine applications.
  • Industrial – Sales were up due to higher demand across all regions.
  • Transportation – Sales increased due to higher deliveries of locomotives, which were primarily international, and rail services.

Energy & Transportation's profit was $675 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of $12 million, or 2%, compared with $687 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease was due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, mostly offset by higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Unfavorable manufacturing costs reflected higher freight and material costs, as well as increased period manufacturing costs.

Both SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs increased primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense and investments aligned with growth initiatives, including acquisition-related expenses.

FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT

(Millions of dollars)

















Revenues by Geographic Region











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


$

Change


%

Change









North America


$ 493


$ 464


$ 29


6%









Latin America


70


64


6


9%









EAME


101


94


7


7%









Asia/Pacific


112


121


(9)


(7%)









Total Revenues


$ 776


$ 743


$ 33


4%


























Segment Profit











Fourth
Quarter 2021


Fourth
Quarter 2020


 

Change


%

Change









Segment Profit


$ 248


$ 195


$ 53


27%


























Financial Products' segment revenues were $776 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $33 million, or 4%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Products' segment profit was $248 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of $53 million, or 27%, compared with $195 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment and lower provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by an increase in SG&A expenses primarily due to higher short-term incentive compensation expense.

At the end of 2021, past dues at Cat Financial were 1.95%, compared with 3.49% at the end of 2020. Past dues decreased across all portfolio segments as global markets generally improved. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were $205 million for 2021, compared with $222 million for 2020. As of December 31, 2021, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables, compared with $479 million, or 1.77% of finance receivables at December 31, 2020.

Corporate Items and Eliminations

Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $318 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, about flat to the fourth quarter of 2020.

About Caterpillar

With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.

Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

APPENDIX

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of two significant items in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. These items consist of (i) pension and OPEB mark-to-market gains/losses resulting from plan remeasurements and (ii) restructuring income/costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider these items indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results.

Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:

(Dollars in millions except per share data)


Operating
Profit


Operating
Profit
Margin


Profit
Before
Taxes


Provision
(Benefit) for
Income
Taxes


Effective
Tax Rate


Profit


Profit per
Share
















Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP


$ 1,611


11.7 %


$ 2,562


$ 429


16.7 %


$ 2,120


$ 3.91

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses



—%


(833)


(190)


22.8 %


(643)


$ (1.19)

Restructuring (income) costs


(34)


(0.2) %


(34)


(15)


44.1 %


(19)


$ (0.03)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted


$ 1,577


11.4 %


$ 1,695


$ 224


13.2 %


$ 1,458


$ 2.69
















Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP


$ 1,380


12.3 %


$ 941


$ 167


17.7 %


$ 780


$ 1.42

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses



—%


438


92


21.0 %


346


$ 0.63

Restructuring (income) costs


58


0.5 %


58


18


31.0 %


40


$ 0.07

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted


$ 1,438


12.8 %


$ 1,437


$ 277


19.3 %


$ 1,166


$ 2.12
















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - U.S. GAAP


$ 6,878


13.5 %


$ 8,204


$ 1,742


21.2 %


$ 6,489


$ 11.83

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses



—%


(833)


(190)


22.8 %


(643)


$ (1.17)

Restructuring (income) costs


90


0.2 %


90


4


4.4 %


86


$ 0.15

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Adjusted


$ 6,968


13.7 %


$ 7,461


$ 1,556


20.9 %


$ 5,932


$ 10.81
















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - U.S. GAAP


$ 4,553


10.9 %


$ 3,995


$ 1,006


25.2 %


$ 2,998


$ 5.46

Pension/OPEB mark-to-market (gains) losses



—%


383


82


21.4 %


301


$ 0.55

Restructuring (income) costs


354


0.8%


354


53


15.0%


301


$ 0.55

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 - Adjusted


$ 4,907


11.8 %


$ 4,732


$ 1,141


24.1 %


$ 3,600


$ 6.56

Supplemental Consolidating Data

The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:

Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.

Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.

Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.

The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.

Pages 16 to 26 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in millions except per share data)



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Sales and revenues:








  Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,097


$ 10,570


$ 48,188


$ 39,022

  Revenues of Financial Products

701


665


2,783


2,726

  Total sales and revenues

13,798


11,235


50,971


41,748









Operating costs:








  Cost of goods sold

10,003


7,784


35,513


29,082

  Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,422


1,216


5,365


4,642

  Research and development expenses

439


374


1,686


1,415

  Interest expense of Financial Products

103


128


455


589

  Other operating (income) expenses

220


353


1,074


1,467

  Total operating costs

12,187


9,855


44,093


37,195









Operating profit

1,611


1,380


6,878


4,553









  Interest expense excluding Financial Products

112


130


488


514

  Other income (expense)

1,063


(309)


1,814


(44)









Consolidated profit before taxes

2,562


941


8,204


3,995









  Provision (benefit) for income taxes

429


167


1,742


1,006

  Profit of consolidated companies

2,133


774


6,462


2,989









  Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

(13)


6


31


14









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,120


780


6,493


3,003









Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



4


5









Profit 1

$ 2,120


$ 780


$ 6,489


$ 2,998

















Profit per common share

$ 3.94


$ 1.43


$ 11.93


$ 5.51

Profit per common share — diluted 2

$ 3.91


$ 1.42


$ 11.83


$ 5.46









Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)








– Basic

538.7


544.5


544.0


544.1

– Diluted 2

542.6


549.5


548.5


548.6










1

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

2

Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



December 31,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,254


$ 9,352

Receivables – trade and other

8,477


7,317

Receivables – finance

8,898


9,463

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,788


1,930

Inventories

14,038


11,402

Total current assets

43,455


39,464





Property, plant and equipment – net

12,090


12,401

Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,204


1,185

Long-term receivables – finance

12,707


12,222

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,840


1,523

Intangible assets

1,042


1,308

Goodwill

6,324


6,394

Other assets

4,131


3,827

Total assets

$ 82,793


$ 78,324





Liabilities




Current liabilities:




Short-term borrowings:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 9


$ 10

-- Financial Products

5,395


2,005

Accounts payable

8,154


6,128

Accrued expenses

3,757


3,642

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,242


1,096

Customer advances

1,087


1,108

Dividends payable

595


562

Other current liabilities

2,256


2,017

Long-term debt due within one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

45


1,420

-- Financial Products

6,307


7,729

Total current liabilities

29,847


25,717





Long-term debt due after one year:




-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation

9,746


9,749

-- Financial Products

16,287


16,250

Liability for postemployment benefits

5,592


6,872

Other liabilities

4,805


4,358

Total liabilities

66,277


62,946





Shareholders' equity




Common stock

6,398


6,230

Treasury stock

(27,643)


(25,178)

Profit employed in the business

39,282


35,167

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,553)


(888)

Noncontrolling interests

32


47

Total shareholders' equity

16,516


15,378

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 82,793


$ 78,324

Caterpillar Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)



Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


2021


2020

Cash flow from operating activities:




Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,493


$ 3,003

Adjustments for non-cash items:




Depreciation and amortization

2,352


2,432

Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(833)


383

Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(383)


(74)

Other

216


1,000

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:




Receivables – trade and other

(1,259)


1,442

Inventories

(2,586)


(34)

Accounts payable

2,041


98

Accrued expenses

196


(366)

Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,107


(544)

Customer advances

34


(126)

Other assets – net

(97)


(201)

Other liabilities – net

(83)


(686)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

7,198


6,327

Cash flow from investing activities:




Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(1,093)


(978)

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,379)


(1,137)

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

1,265


772

Additions to finance receivables

(13,002)


(12,385)

Collections of finance receivables

12,430


12,646

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

51


42

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(490)


(111)

Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

36


25

Proceeds from sale of securities

785


345

Investments in securities

(1,766)


(638)

Other – net

79


(66)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(3,084)


(1,485)

Cash flow from financing activities:




Dividends paid

(2,332)


(2,243)

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

135


229

Common shares repurchased

(2,668)


(1,130)

Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)

6,989


10,431

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

(9,796)


(8,237)

Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)

3,488


(2,804)

Other – net

(4)


(1)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,188)


(3,755)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(29)


(13)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(103)


1,074

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366


8,292

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 9,263


$ 9,366





Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation 


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 13,097


$ 13,097


$ —


$ —


Revenues of Financial Products

701



801


(100)

1

Total sales and revenues

13,798


13,097


801


(100)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

10,003


10,006



(3)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,422


1,253


171


(2)

2

Research and development expenses

439


439




Interest expense of Financial Products

103



103



Other operating (income) expenses

220


(76)


316


(20)

2

Total operating costs

12,187


11,622


590


(25)











Operating profit

1,611


1,475


211


(75)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

112


112




Other income (expense)

1,063


1,457


31


(425)

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

2,562


2,820


242


(500)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

429


359


70



Profit of consolidated companies

2,133


2,461


172


(500)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

(13)


(10)



(3)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

2,120


2,451


172


(503)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



3


(3)

5










Profit 6

$ 2,120


$ 2,451


$ 169


$ (500)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 10,570


$ 10,570


$ —


$ —


Revenues of Financial Products

665



760


(95)

1

Total sales and revenues

11,235


10,570


760


(95)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

7,784


7,786



(2)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,216


1,048


174


(6)

2

Research and development expenses

374


374




Interest expense of Financial Products

128



129


(1)

3

Other operating (income) expenses

353


56


309


(12)

2

Total operating costs

9,855


9,264


612


(21)











Operating profit

1,380


1,306


148


(74)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

130


130




Other income (expense)

(309)


(122)


39


(226)

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

941


1,054


187


(300)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

167


133


34



Profit of consolidated companies

774


921


153


(300)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

6


11



(5)

5










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

780


932


153


(305)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


3


2


(5)

6










Profit 7

$ 780


$ 929


$ 151


$ (300)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 48,188


$ 48,188


$ —


$ —


Revenues of Financial Products

2,783



3,172


(389)

1

Total sales and revenues

50,971


48,188


3,172


(389)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

35,513


35,521



(8)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,365


4,724


654


(13)

2

Research and development expenses

1,686


1,686




Interest expense of Financial Products

455



455



Other operating (income) expenses

1,074


(106)


1,247


(67)

2

Total operating costs

44,093


41,825


2,356


(88)











Operating profit

6,878


6,363


816


(301)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

488


488




Other income (expense)

1,814


2,276


87


(549)

3










Consolidated profit before taxes

8,204


8,151


903


(850)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,742


1,517


225



Profit of consolidated companies

6,462


6,634


678


(850)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

31


42



(11)

4










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

6,493


6,676


678


(861)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

4


3


12


(11)

5










Profit 6

$ 6,489


$ 6,673


$ 666


$ (850)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

4

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

5

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Results of Operations

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Sales and revenues:









Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation

$ 39,022


$ 39,022


$ —


$ —


Revenues of Financial Products

2,726



3,110


(384)

1

Total sales and revenues

41,748


39,022


3,110


(384)











Operating costs:









Cost of goods sold

29,082


29,088



(6)

2

Selling, general and administrative expenses

4,642


3,915


746


(19)

2

Research and development expenses

1,415


1,415




Interest expense of Financial Products

589



591


(2)

3

Other operating (income) expenses

1,467


283


1,236


(52)

2

Total operating costs

37,195


34,701


2,573


(79)











Operating profit

4,553


4,321


537


(305)











Interest expense excluding Financial Products

514


513



1

3

Other income (expense)

(44)


(62)


32


(14)

4










Consolidated profit before taxes

3,995


3,746


569


(320)











Provision (benefit) for income taxes

1,006


853


153



Profit of consolidated companies

2,989


2,893


416


(320)











Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies

14


29



(15)

5










Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

3,003


2,922


416


(335)











Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

5


5


15


(15)

6










Profit 7

$ 2,998


$ 2,917


$ 401


$ (320)



1

Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.

2

Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.

3

Elimination of interest expense recorded between Financial Products and ME&T.

4

Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.

5

Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

6

Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

7

Profit attributable to common shareholders.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,254


$ 8,428


$ 826


$ —


Receivables – trade and other

8,477


3,279


435


4,763

1,2

Receivables – finance

8,898



13,828


(4,930)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,788


2,567


358


(137)

3

Inventories

14,038


14,038




Total current assets

43,455


28,312


15,447


(304)











Property, plant and equipment – net

12,090


8,172


3,918



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,204


375


204


625

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,707



13,358


(651)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,840


2,396


105


(661)

4

Intangible assets

1,042


1,042




Goodwill

6,324


6,324




Other assets

4,131


3,388


1,952


(1,209)

5

Total assets

$ 82,793


$ 50,009


$ 34,984


$ (2,200)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 5,404


$ 9


$ 5,395


$ —


Accounts payable

8,154


8,079


242


(167)

6

Accrued expenses

3,757


3,385


372



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

2,242


2,186


56



Customer advances

1,087


1,086


1



Dividends payable

595


595




Other current liabilities

2,256


1,773


642


(159)

4,7

Long-term debt due within one year

6,352


45


6,307



Total current liabilities

29,847


17,158


13,015


(326)











Long-term debt due after one year

26,033


9,772


16,287


(26)

8

Liability for postemployment benefits

5,592


5,592




Other liabilities

4,805


4,106


1,425


(726)

4

Total liabilities

66,277


36,628


30,727


(1,078)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,398


6,398


919


(919)

9

Treasury stock

(27,643)


(27,643)




Profit employed in the business

39,282


35,390


3,881


11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(1,553)


(799)


(754)



Noncontrolling interests

32


35


211


(214)

9

Total shareholders' equity

16,516


13,381


4,257


(1,122)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 82,793


$ 50,009


$ 34,984


$ (2,200)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

8

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.

Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Financial Position

At December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,

Energy &

Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,352


$ 8,822


$ 530


$ —


Receivables – trade and other

7,317


3,846


397


3,074

1,2

Receivables – finance

9,463



13,681


(4,218)

2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,930


1,376


624


(70)

3

Inventories

11,402


11,402




Total current assets

39,464


25,446


15,232


(1,214)











Property, plant and equipment – net

12,401


8,309


4,092



Long-term receivables – trade and other

1,185


363


164


658

1,2

Long-term receivables – finance

12,222



12,895


(673)

2

Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes

1,523


2,058


110


(645)

4

Intangible assets

1,308


1,308




Goodwill

6,394


6,394




Other assets

3,827


3,158


1,871


(1,202)

5

Total assets

$ 78,324


$ 47,036


$ 34,364


$ (3,076)











Liabilities









Current liabilities:









Short-term borrowings

$ 2,015


$ 10


$ 2,005


$ —


Short-term borrowings with consolidated companies



1,000


(1,000)

6

Accounts payable

6,128


6,060


212


(144)

7

Accrued expenses

3,642


3,099


543



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,096


1,081


15



Customer advances

1,108


1,108




Dividends payable

562


562




Other current liabilities

2,017


1,530


580


(93)

4,8

Long-term debt due within one year

9,149


1,420


7,729



Total current liabilities

25,717


14,870


12,084


(1,237)











Long-term debt due after one year

25,999


9,764


16,250


(15)

6

Liability for postemployment benefits

6,872


6,872




Other liabilities

4,358


3,691


1,385


(718)

4

Total liabilities

62,946


35,197


29,719


(1,970)











Shareholders' equity









Common stock

6,230


6,230


919


(919)

9

Treasury stock

(25,178)


(25,178)




Profit employed in the business

35,167


31,091


4,065


11

9

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(888)


(352)


(536)



Noncontrolling interests

47


48


197


(198)

9

Total shareholders' equity

15,378


11,839


4,645


(1,106)


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 78,324


$ 47,036


$ 34,364


$ (3,076)



1

Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.

2

Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.

3

Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.

4

Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.

5

Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.

6

Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.

7

Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.

8

Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.

9

Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.



Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 6,493


$ 6,676


$ 678


$ (861)

1,5

Adjustments for non-cash items:









Depreciation and amortization

2,352


1,550


802



Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

(833)


(833)




Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(383)


(329)


(54)



Other

216


131


(209)


294

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables – trade and other

(1,259)


(463)


47


(843)

2,3

Inventories

(2,586)


(2,581)



(5)

2

Accounts payable

2,041


2,015


49


(23)

2

Accrued expenses

196


288


(92)



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

1,107


1,066


41



Customer advances

34


33


1



Other assets – net

(97)


(200)


25


78

2

Other liabilities – net

(83)


(176)


132


(39)

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

7,198


7,177


1,420


(1,399)


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(1,093)


(1,088)


(16)


11

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,379)


(41)


(1,347)


9

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

1,265


186


1,095


(16)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(13,002)



(13,845)


843

3

Collections of finance receivables

12,430



13,337


(907)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables



(609)


609

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

51



51



Net intercompany borrowings


1,000


5


(1,005)

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(490)


(490)




Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

36


36




Proceeds from sale of securities

785


274


511



Investments in securities

(1,766)


(1,189)


(577)



Other – net

79


81


(2)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(3,084)


(1,231)


(1,397)


(456)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,332)


(2,332)


(850)


850

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

135


135




Common shares repurchased

(2,668)


(2,668)




Net intercompany borrowings


(5)


(1,000)


1,005

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

6,989


494


6,495



Payments on debt > 90 days

(9,796)


(1,919)


(7,877)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

3,488


(1)


3,489



Other – net

(4)


(4)




Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(4,188)


(6,300)


257


1,855


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(29)


(35)


6



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(103)


(389)


286



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

9,366


8,822


544



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 9,263


$ 8,433


$ 830


$ —











1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.



Caterpillar Inc.

Supplemental Data for Cash Flow

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Millions of dollars)





Supplemental Consolidating Data



Consolidated


Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation


Financial

Products


Consolidating

Adjustments


Cash flow from operating activities:









Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies

$ 3,003


$ 2,922


$ 416


$ (335)

1,5

Adjustments for non-cash items:









Depreciation and amortization

2,432


1,630


802



Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement benefits

383


384


(1)



Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes

(74)


(85)


11



Other

1,000


613


98


289

2

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:









Receivables – trade and other

1,442


395


50


997

2,3

Inventories

(34)


(29)



(5)

2

Accounts payable

98


51


18


29

2

Accrued expenses

(366)


(364)


(2)



Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits

(544)


(510)


(34)



Customer advances

(126)


(126)




Other assets – net

(201)


(133)


(71)


3

2

Other liabilities – net

(686)


(694)


(22)


30

2

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities

6,327


4,054


1,265


1,008


Cash flow from investing activities:









Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others

(978)


(976)


(14)


12

2

Expenditures for equipment leased to others

(1,137)


(18)


(1,139)


20

2

Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment

772


147


651


(26)

2

Additions to finance receivables

(12,385)



(13,525)


1,140

3

Collections of finance receivables

12,646



14,077


(1,431)

3

Net intercompany purchased receivables



1,043


(1,043)

3

Proceeds from sale of finance receivables

42



42



Net intercompany borrowings


(401)


7


394

4

Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)

(111)


(111)




Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)

25


25




Proceeds from sale of securities

345


24


321



Investments in securities

(638)


(21)


(617)



Other – net

(66)


(11)


(55)



Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities

(1,485)


(1,342)


791


(934)


Cash flow from financing activities:









Dividends paid

(2,243)


(2,243)


(320)


320

5

Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued

229


229




Common shares repurchased

(1,130)


(1,130)




Net intercompany borrowings


(7)


401


(394)

4

Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days

10,431


1,991


8,440



Payments on debt > 90 days

(8,237)


(26)


(8,211)



Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days

(2,804)


5


(2,809)



Other – net

(1)


(1)




Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities

(3,755)


(1,182)


(2,499)


(74)


Effect of exchange rate changes on cash

(13)


(10)


(3)



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

1,074


1,520


(446)



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

8,292


7,302


990



Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 9,366


$ 8,822


$ 544


$ —



1

Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.

2

Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.

3

Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.

4

Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.

5

Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.

