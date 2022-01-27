THIRD COAST BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS STRONG 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

HUMBLE, Texas, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBX) (the "Company" or "Third Coast"), the bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB, today reported its 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Completed successful initial public offering on November 12, 2021.
  • Loans held for investment increased $456.3 million, 28.3% from quarter to quarter, or 113.2% annualized, for the three months ended December 31, 2021.
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%. The net interest margin was increased by 48 basis points from the accretion of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan fees during the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) increased to $22.39 and $20.94, respectively, at December 31, 2021.
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021.
  • Due to the robust loan growth in the fourth quarter described above, a provision for loan loss of $6.1 million was recorded for the quarter resulting in an 110 basis point reduction in the return on average assets for the fourth quarter. Return on average assets was 0.06% for the fourth quarter on an annualized basis.

"I would like to congratulate our Third Coast team on another outstanding quarter of impressive financial and operational results," stated Bart Caraway, Third Coast's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our fourth quarter results represent significantly improved organic growth primarily due to the exceptional performance of our legacy producers, the hiring of approximately 50 financial professionals and the addition of new product lines during the second half of 2021. Due in part to our commitment to serving our communities through the Paycheck Protection Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with our recruiting efforts during the year 2021, we have continued to attract additional high quality producing talent in 2022, which we believe will translate into continued outsized organic growth.

"We believe we are well positioned to continue to gain market share through our robust organic loan growth as we develop relationships with prospects, deepen relationships with existing customers, and advance our internal platform and processes in anticipation of the future. We are excited about the operating leverage and consequential earnings power we expect to generate through the added scale that continues to be our focus in 2022," added Mr. Caraway.

Loan Portfolio and Composition

During the fourth quarter of 2021, gross loans increased to $2.07 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 28.3% from $1.61 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 32.9% from $1.56 billion as of December 31, 2020. PPP loans declined to $81.6 million at December 31, 2021 from $171.3 million at September 30, 2021. Excluding the effect of PPP loan forgiveness, the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2021 increased by $546.0 million, or 37.9% from quarter to quarter, or 151.5% annualized, from September 30, 2021. Strong loan demand has allowed the current loan pipeline to remain at historically elevated levels.

Asset Quality

Asset quality improved during the fourth quarter of 2021 with non-performing loans declining $1.4 million, or 8.0%, from the third quarter of 2021. Economic activity continues to improve despite lingering inflationary pressures, including supply chain and labor shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The provision for loan losses recorded for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $6.1 million, which served to increase the allowance to $19.3 million, or 0.9% of the $2.07 billion in gross loans outstanding as of December 31, 2021. Provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 related primarily to the provisioning for new loans.

As of December 31, 2021, the nonperforming loans to loans held for investment ratio remains low at 0.75%, which decreased from 1.05% at September 30, 2021, and decreased from 0.80% as of December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs were 16 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to 26 basis points for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Deposits and Composition

Deposits totaled $2.14 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 17.9% from $1.82 billion as of September 30, 2021, and an increase of 31.1% from $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $167.0 million, or 45.8%, from September 30, 2021, and increased $204.0 million, or 62.3%, from December 31, 2020. Noninterest-bearing demand deposits represented 24.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2021, up from 20.1% of total deposits as of September 30, 2021, and 20.0% of total deposits as of December 31, 2020.  Interest-bearing demand deposits as of December 31, 2021 increased $176.9 million, or 15.8%, from September 30, 2021 and savings accounts as of December 31, 2021 increased $3.4 million, or 11.2%, from September 30, 2021, due to our success in retaining and growing client relationships. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in time deposits of $22.0 million, or 7.35%. The average cost of deposits was 0.40% for the fourth quarter of 2021, representing a 4 basis point decrease from the third quarter of 2021 and a 24 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in average cost of deposits was due primarily to the continued repricing of certificates of deposit and rate reductions in money market accounts.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 4.78%, an increase of 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2021 and an increase of 40 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020.  Approximately $2.06 million of net deferred fees related to PPP loans remain unamortized at December 31, 2021. The yield on loans for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 5.86% compared to 6.11% at September 30, 2021.

Net interest income totaled $24.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 11.9% from $22.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Interest income totaled $26.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 9.3% from $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021.  Interest and fees on loans increased $2.3 million, or 9.5%, compared to the third quarter of 2021, and increased by $4.1 million, or 18.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2020.  Interest expense was $2.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, a decrease of 14.9% from $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 35.9% from $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income totaled $2.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $964,000 for the third quarter of 2021.  This increase was primarily driven by a $820,000 increase in other non-loan related fee income.

Noninterest expense totaled $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 13.9% from $17.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, which was primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits expense.

The efficiency ratio was 75.31% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 76.81% in the third quarter of 2021, and 58.11% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The fourth quarter of 2021 efficiency ratio continues to be assisted by the accelerated accretion of deferred PPP loan origination fees immediately recognized at the time of forgiveness by the SBA.

Net Income and Earnings Per Share

Net income totaled $354,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. Basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share each decreased to $0.03 per share from $0.29 per share and $0.28 per share, respectively, in the third quarter of 2021. The decreases are primarily due to the $6.1 million provision for loan loss expense recorded in the fourth quarter of 2021 relating to our robust loan growth during the quarter.









(1)

Non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About Third Coast Bancshares, Inc.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. is a commercially focused, Texas-based bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. Founded in 2008 in Humble, Texas, Third Coast Bank, SSB conducts banking operations through 12 branches and one loan production office encompassing the four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. Please visit https://www.tcbssb.com for more information.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.  These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "will likely result," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "would" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.  There are or will be important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy; interest rate risk and fluctuations in interest rates; our ability to maintain our largest deposit relationships; our ability to grow or maintain our deposit base; our ability to implement our expansion strategy; changes in key management personnel; credit risk associated with our business; market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry; and other market conditions and economic trends generally and in the banking industry. For a discussion of additional factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please see the risk factors discussed in our prospectus, dated November 8, 2021, filed pursuant to Rule 424, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and our other filings with the SEC.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in this press release. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what we anticipate. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio, which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled "GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




2021



2020


(Dollars in thousands)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31


ASSETS
















Cash and cash equivalents:
















Cash and due from banks


$

326,733



$

359,888



$

352,544



$

238,107



$

201,270


Federal funds sold



292




696




1,228




741




2,290


Total cash and cash equivalents



327,025




360,584




353,772




238,848




203,560


















Interest bearing time deposits in other banks



131




131




131




131




129


Investment securities available-for-sale



26,432




26,431




25,991




24,680




25,595


Loans held for sale



-




-




-




-




2,345


Loans held for investment



2,068,724




1,612,394




1,551,722




1,692,806




1,556,092


Less:  allowance for loan and lease loss



(19,295)




(15,571)




(13,394)




(13,471)




(11,979)


Loans, net



2,049,429




1,596,823




1,538,328




1,679,335




1,544,113


Accrued interest receivable



10,228




10,238




11,350




13,375




13,676


Premises and equipment, net



19,045




18,364




15,859




15,154




15,156


Other real estate owned



1,676




1,676




1,686




3,066




3,367


Bank-owned life insurance



26,528




26,382




26,237




26,088




25,961


Non-marketable securities, at cost



7,527




10,905




8,032




4,424




4,407


Deferred tax asset, net



4,088




4,456




3,836




3,903




4,039


Core Deposit Intangible, net



1,292




1,332




1,373




1,413




1,454


Goodwill



18,034




18,034




18,034




18,034




18,034


Other assets



7,977




6,815




8,671




5,365




5,457


Total assets


$

2,499,412



$

2,082,171



$

2,013,300



$

2,033,816



$

1,867,293


















LIABILITIES
















Deposits:
















Noninterest bearing


$

531,401



$

364,418



$

374,942



$

412,932



$

327,361


Interest bearing



1,609,798




1,451,533




1,408,326




1,400,262




1,306,470


Total deposits



2,141,199




1,815,951




1,783,268




1,813,194




1,633,831


















Accrued interest payable



437




477




866




896




1,215


Other liabilities



7,769




8,291




7,845




8,056




6,654


FHLB advances



50,000




50,250




50,000




50,000




70,000


Note Payable - Senior Debt



1,000




1,000




20,500




20,500




20,875


Note Payable - Subordinated Debt



-




-




13,000




13,000




13,000


Total liabilities



2,200,405




1,875,969




1,875,479




1,905,646




1,745,575


















Commitments and contingencies - ESOP-owned shares



-




2,060




1,876




1,778




1,302


















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
















Common stock



13,432




9,387




6,647




6,402




6,350


Additional paid-in capital



249,252




160,725




97,821




92,254




91,462


Retained earnings



36,029




35,675




33,290




29,701




24,605


Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,394




1,394




1,042




792




280


Treasury stock, at cost



(1,100)




(979)




(979)




(979)




(979)





299,007




206,202




137,821




128,170




121,718


Less:  ESOP-owned shares



-




(2,060)




(1,876)




(1,778)




(1,302)


Total shareholders' equity



299,007




204,142




135,945




126,392




120,416


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

2,499,412



$

2,082,171



$

2,013,300



$

2,033,816



$

1,867,293


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Year Ended




2021



2020



2021



2020


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31


INTEREST INCOME:






















Loans, including fees


$

26,226



$

23,940



$

23,522



$

25,198



$

22,162



$

98,886



$

80,791


Investment securities available-for-sale



265




265




261




252




229




1,043




297


Federal funds sold and other



169




194




148




175




463




686




1,153


Total interest income



26,660




24,399




23,931




25,625




22,854




100,615




82,241
























INTEREST EXPENSE:






















Deposit accounts



1,913




2,023




2,213




2,377




2,616




8,526




12,302


FHLB advances and notes payable



128




374




504




530




566




1,536




2,058


Total interest expense



2,041




2,397




2,717




2,907




3,182




10,062




14,360
























Net interest income



24,619




22,002




21,214




22,718




19,672




90,553




67,881
























Provision for loan losses



6,100




2,323




-




1,500




5,000




9,923




7,550
























Net interest income after provision for loan losses



18,519




19,679




21,214




21,218




14,672




80,630




60,331
























NONINTEREST INCOME:






















Service charges and fees



566




559




770




472




507




2,367




1,709


Gain on sale of SBA loans



411




175




-




-




-




586




266


Other



1,078




230




339




278




72




1,925




707


Total noninterest income



2,055




964




1,109




750




579




4,878




2,682
























NONINTEREST EXPENSE:






















Salaries and employee benefits



14,029




12,138




12,512




9,963




7,125




48,642




29,262


Data processing and network expense



786




844




820




610




688




3,060




3,184


Occupancy and equipment expense



1,557




1,419




1,195




1,196




1,105




5,367




4,127


Legal and professional



1,450




1,164




1,564




1,115




914




5,293




3,962


Loan operations and other real estate owned expense



275




495




170




1,023




208




1,963




1,369


Advertising and marketing



657




422




406




404




420




1,889




1,326


Telephone and communications



115




119




168




193




158




595




605


Software purchases and maintenance



248




261




192




151




122




852




420


Regulatory assessments



506




252




294




49




489




1,101




1,303


Loss (gain) on sale of other real estate owned



-




-




(31)




375




-




344




-


Other



464




527




489




439




539




1,919




1,845


Total noninterest expense



20,087




17,641




17,779




15,518




11,768




71,025




47,403
























NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



487




3,002




4,544




6,450




3,483




14,483




15,610
























Income tax expense



133




617




955




1,354




948




3,059




3,495
























NET INCOME


$

354



$

2,385



$

3,589



$

5,096



$

2,535



$

11,424



$

12,115
























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:






















Basic earnings per share


$

0.03



$

0.29



$

0.57



$

0.81



$

0.41



$

1.45



$

1.94


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.03



$

0.28



$

0.55



$

0.80



$

0.40



$

1.40



$

1.91


Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Year Ended




2021



2020



2021



2020


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31



December 31



December 31


Net Income


$

354



$

2,385



$

3,589



$

5,096



$

2,535



$

11,424



$

12,115














































Earnings per share, basic


$

0.03



$

0.29



$

0.57



$

0.81



$

0.41



$

1.45



$

1.94


Earnings per share, diluted


$

0.03



$

0.28



$

0.55



$

0.80



$

0.40



$

1.40



$

1.91


Dividends per share


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-
























Return on average assets (A)



0.06

%



0.46

%



0.71

%



1.06

%



0.54

%



0.55

%



0.73

%

Return on average equity (A)



0.55

%



5.41

%



11.45

%



16.81

%



8.48

%



6.70

%



10.74

%

Net interest margin (A) (C)



4.78

%



4.49

%



4.39

%



4.97

%



4.38

%



4.65

%



4.24

%

Efficiency ratio (D)



75.31

%



76.81

%



79.64

%



66.12

%



58.11

%



74.43

%



67.18

%























Capital Ratios






















Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (consolidated):






















Equity to assets



11.96

%



9.90

%



6.85

%



6.30

%



6.52

%



11.96

%



6.52

%

Tangible equity to tangible assets (B)



11.28

%



9.06

%



5.94

%



5.40

%



5.53

%



11.28

%



5.53

%























Third Coast Bank, SSB:






















Common equity tier 1 (to risk weighted assets)



12.63

%



11.89

%



11.24

%



11.76

%



11.51

%



12.63

%



11.51

%

Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)



12.63

%



11.89

%



11.24

%



11.76

%



11.51

%



12.63

%



11.51

%

Total capital (to risk weighted assets)



13.54

%



12.96

%



12.32

%



12.93

%



12.54

%



13.54

%



12.54

%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)



13.01

%



9.61

%



9.17

%



9.23

%



9.70

%



13.01

%



9.70

%























Other Data






















Weighted average shares:






















Basic



10,724,545




8,099,878




6,339,850




6,280,855




6,242,540




7,874,110




6,232,115


Diluted



11,156,037




8,448,112




6,535,163




6,364,672




6,334,839




8,138,824




6,329,760


Period end shares outstanding



13,353,572




9,313,929




6,573,684




6,328,802




6,276,759




13,353,572




6,276,759


Book value per share


$

22.39



$

22.14



$

20.97



$

20.25



$

19.39



$

22.39



$

19.39


Tangible book value per share (B)


$

20.94



$

20.06



$

18.01



$

17.18



$

16.29



$

20.94



$

16.29










(A) 

Interim periods annualized.

(B) 

Refer to the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on page 11 of this News Release.

(C) 

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(D) 

Represents total noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income. Taxes and provision for loan losses are not part of this calculation.

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended




December 31, 2021



September 30, 2021



December 31, 2020


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate



Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate



Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate


Assets




























Interest-earnings assets:




























Investment securities


$

42,677



$

265




2.46

%


$

31,588



$

265




3.33

%


$

45,136



$

229




2.02

%

Loans, gross



1,774,294




26,226




5.86

%



1,553,517




23,940




6.11

%



1,605,646




22,162




5.49

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



226,197




169




0.30

%



360,723




194




0.21

%



135,344




463




1.36

%

Total interest-earning assets



2,043,168




26,660




5.18

%



1,945,828




24,399




4.97

%



1,786,126




22,854




5.09

%

Less allowance for loan losses



(17,130)










(13,466)










(11,555)








Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



2,026,038










1,932,362










1,774,571








Noninterest-earning assets



187,770










138,687










93,209








Total assets


$

2,213,808









$

2,071,049









$

1,867,780




































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity




























Interest-bearing liabilities:




























Interest-bearing deposits


$

1,485,059



$

1,913




0.51

%


$

1,423,418



$

2,023




0.56

%


$

1,301,862



$

2,616




0.80

%

Notes payable



1,126




11




3.88

%



21,278




262




4.89

%



34,164




443




5.16

%

FHLB advances



66,315




117




0.70

%



55,418




112




0.80

%



89,648




123




0.55

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,552,500




2,041




0.52

%



1,500,114




2,397




0.63

%



1,425,674




3,182




0.89

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



392,955










386,727










318,335








Other liabilities



10,770










9,440










4,807








Total liabilities



1,956,225










1,896,281










1,748,816








Shareholders' equity



257,583










174,768










118,964








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

2,213,808









$

2,071,049









$

1,867,780








Net interest income





$

24,619









$

22,002









$

19,672





Net interest spread (1)









4.66

%









4.34

%









4.20

%

Net interest margin (2)









4.78

%









4.49

%









4.38

%









(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




For the Year Ended




December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020


(Dollars in thousands)


Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate



Average
Outstanding
Balance



Interest
Earned/
Paid(3)



Average
Yield/
Rate


Assets



















Interest-earnings assets:



















Investment securities


$

31,251



$

1,043




3.34

%


$

14,709



$

297




2.02

%

Loans, gross



1,646,591




98,886




6.01

%



1,433,412




80,791




5.64

%

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets



267,983




686




0.26

%



152,066




1,153




0.76

%

Total interest-earning assets



1,945,825




100,615




5.17

%



1,600,187




82,241




5.14

%

Less allowance for loan losses



(14,198)










(10,506)








Total interest-earning assets, net of allowance



1,931,627










1,589,681








Noninterest-earning assets



132,825










80,686








Total assets


$

2,064,452









$

1,670,367



























Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Interest-bearing liabilities:



















Interest-bearing deposits


$

1,421,757



$

8,526




0.60

%


$

1,150,723



$

12,302




1.07

%

Notes payable



22,329




1,091




4.89

%



39,793




1,615




4.06

%

FHLB advances



56,442




445




0.79

%



50,000




443




0.89

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,500,528




10,062




0.67

%



1,240,516




14,360




1.16

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



383,747










310,357








Other liabilities



9,547










6,661








Total liabilities



1,893,822










1,557,534








Shareholders' equity



170,630










112,833








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

2,064,452









$

1,670,367








Net interest income





$

90,553









$

67,881





Net interest spread (1)









4.50

%









3.98

%

Net interest margin (2)









4.65

%









4.24

%









(1)

Net interest spread is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(3)

Interest earned/paid includes accretion of deferred loan fees, premiums and discounts. 

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights

(unaudited)




Three Months Ended




2021



2020


(Dollars in thousands)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31


Period-end Loan Portfolio:
















Real estate loans:
















Commercial real estate:
















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

383,941



$

361,467



$

361,217



$

359,416



$

353,273


Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



445,308




345,360




286,533




276,174




277,804


Residential



213,264




179,971




165,890




137,201




140,622


Construction, development & other



320,335




124,548




80,400




85,398




98,207


Farmland



9,934




8,309




6,011




5,164




4,653


Commercial & industrial



611,348




538,551




612,306




792,270




645,928


Consumer



4,001




4,417




4,499




4,627




4,157


Other



80,593




49,771




34,866




32,556




31,448


Total loans


$

2,068,724



$

1,612,394



$

1,551,722



$

1,692,806



$

1,556,092


















Asset Quality:
















Nonaccrual loans


$

10,030



$

11,077



$

5,158



$

5,761



$

7,257


Loans > 90 days and still accruing



278




561




184




1,009




752


Restructured loans--accruing



5,295




5,319




5,924




5,946




4,395


Total nonperforming loans


$

15,603



$

16,957



$

11,266



$

12,716



$

12,404


Other real estate owned



1,676




1,676




1,686




3,066




3,367


Total nonperforming assets


$

17,279



$

18,633



$

12,952



$

15,782



$

15,771


















QTD Net charge-offs


$

2,376



$

146



$

77



$

8



$

3,107


















Nonaccrual loans:
















Real estate loans:
















Commercial real estate:
















Non-farm non-residential owner occupied


$

1,008



$

1,032



$

1,058



$

1,081



$

1,944


Non-farm non-residential non-owner occupied



346




353




365




375




385


Residential



127




133




76




80




85


Construction, development & other



244




251




257




261




264


Farmland



-




-




-




-




-


Commercial & industrial



8,297




9,162




3,227




3,810




4,155


Consumer



-




-




-




-




-


Other



-




-




-




24




-


Purchased credit impaired



8




146




175




130




424


Total nonaccrual loans


$

10,030



$

11,077



$

5,158



$

5,761



$

7,257


















Asset Quality Ratios:
















Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.69

%



0.89

%



0.64

%



0.78

%



0.84

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans



0.75

%



1.05

%



0.73

%



0.75

%



0.80

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.93

%



0.97

%



0.86

%



0.80

%



0.77

%

QTD Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)



0.53

%



0.04

%



0.02

%



0.00

%



0.77

%

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
GAAP Reconciliation and Management's Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional financial measures discussed in this earnings release as being non-GAAP financial measures. Specifically, we review "Tangible Book Value Per Share and Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio" for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We classify a financial measure as a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating and other statistical measures or ratios or statistical measures calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures that we discuss in this earnings release may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names. It is important to understand how other banking organizations calculate their financial measures with names similar to the non-GAAP financial measures we have discussed in this earnings release when comparing such non-GAAP financial measures.



Three Months Ended




2021



2020


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


December 31



September 30



June 30



March 31



December 31


Tangible Common Equity:
















   Total shareholders' equity


$

299,007



$

206,202



$

137,821



$

128,170



$

121,718


   Less:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,326




19,366




19,407




19,447




19,488


   Tangible shareholders' equity


$

279,681



$

186,836



$

118,414



$

108,723



$

102,230


















Common shares outstanding at end of period



13,353,572




9,313,929




6,573,684




6,328,802




6,276,759


Book value per share


$

22.39



$

22.14



$

20.97



$

20.25



$

19.39


Tangible Book Value Per Share


$

20.94



$

20.06



$

18.01



$

17.18



$

16.29


































Tangible Assets:
















Total assets


$

2,499,412



$

2,082,171



$

2,013,300



$

2,033,816



$

1,867,293


   Adjustments:  Goodwill and core deposit intangibles, net



19,326




19,366




19,407




19,447




19,488


Tangible assets


$

2,480,086



$

2,062,805



$

1,993,893



$

2,014,369



$

1,847,805


















Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets



11.96

%



9.90

%



6.85

%



6.30

%



6.52

%

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets



11.28

%



9.06

%



5.94

%



5.40

%



5.53

%

