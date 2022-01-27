Sentera Announces Appointment of Brian Wenngatz as Chief Executive Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentera Inc., a leading, global provider of digital insights to agriculture products manufacturers and distributors, and enterprise food companies, announced that Brian Wenngatz has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective January 24, 2022.

Brian Wenngatz, CEO (PRNewswire)

Wenngatz joins Sentera from HelpSystems, where he held several leadership positions, most recently as General Manager of the company's cybersecurity software and services businesses. His tenure at HelpSystems was characterized by rapid organic and inorganic growth. He brings an outstanding sales, marketing, product, and M&A leadership skillset to Sentera, with broad SaaS and B2B software experience.

Eric Taipale, Sentera's CEO since the company's founding, will assume the role of Chief Technology Officer, with responsibility for product and technology innovation and delivery.

"After an exhaustive search process, the Board, the team, and I couldn't be happier to welcome Brian as CEO of the company," said Taipale. "As the Sentera platform continues to expand in user adoption and actionable data collected, we've found the perfect leader to further develop customer value, go-to-market and product strategies, and position the organization for scale as the company accelerates its already rapid growth."

"The business of feeding the world is at an exciting time; with significant technology advancement being made across the entire agriculture supply chain," said Wenngatz. "I am proud to join a community that is taking on this incredibly important work to improve outcomes and sustainability for generations to come. Sentera has been at the forefront of this advancement as one of the most respected and trusted brands in data capture, intelligence, and insights delivery across the food and ag value chain to materially improve profitability, yield, and sustainability. I am looking forward to partnering with Eric and the talented team at Sentera to further advance the Sentera platform as the definitive standard for agriculture data quality and delivery."

"We believe Sentera is the leader in data fusion and agriculture supply chain analytics," said Chris Abbott, board member at Sentera and Co-Head of Conti Ventures. "The company is solving a deep need to take messy, time-sensitive data, and turn that data into valuable insights for growers, processors, and food brands. The team has done a tremendous job winning some of the largest customers in our food/ag value chain, which has created a real network effect for our customers. We are excited to leverage Brian's enterprise SaaS background as an excellent complement to Sentera's already outstanding team."

Minneapolis-based Sentera delivers advanced, easy-to-use machine-learning and AI tools to help its customers gain insight and efficiency throughout the food and agriculture value stream. Its FieldAgent® platform provides comprehensive digital insights that leverage the most complete and refined data lake in the industry, world-class data science and AI, and user-centered applications and APIs. The company serves hundreds of customers in 74 countries representing tens of millions of acres.

(PRNewsfoto/Sentera) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sentera