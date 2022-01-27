PNC EARNS TOP SCORE IN HUMAN RIGHTS CAMPAIGN FOUNDATION'S 2022 CORPORATE EQUALITY INDEX 10th consecutive year receiving 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's annual assessment of LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., (NYSE: PNC), announced that it earned a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.

This marks the 10th consecutive year that PNC has received a 100% score.

"This decade of recognition underscores PNC's commitment to a culture where all employees and customers feel welcomed, valued and respected," said Gina Coleman, PNC chief diversity officer. "Diversity and inclusion are core values at PNC, shaping our workplace and serving as a business imperative. We believe that what makes us different makes us stronger.

"While we are proud of this achievement, we know that building a fully inclusive culture is a journey, and we still have work to do. We are committed to providing equitable opportunities to drive innovation and fuel high-performing teams, along with increased transparency on our continued path. We owe it to our stakeholders to reach our fullest potential as a company, employer, neighbor and investment."

PNC's efforts in satisfying all of the CEI's criteria earned a 100% ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality. The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

"When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers – from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns – could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically," said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign senior vice president of Programs, Research and Training.

"We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to PNC for this achievement, and for working to advance inclusion in the workplace."

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

