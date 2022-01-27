NUVODIA AND ITS PARENT COMPANY INLAND IMAGING ANNOUNCE TRANSITIONS IN LEADERSHIP

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 1, 2022, Chris Patrick, CEO of Nuvodia, will join Inland Imaging as the company's new Chief Executive Officer, replacing Steve Duvoisin, who is retiring after 37 years with the regional medical imaging services provider. Sean Harrell assumes the role of CEO at Nuvodia. Both Chris and Sean have been part of the Inland Imaging and Nuvodia family of companies for over 10 years and are excited to take on larger roles in helping to lead the two organizations and support their missions to continue to provide great service to their patients, customers and employees.

As Nuvodia's leader, Chris Patrick has helped the company to thrive and set it up for success well into the future. In his 25 years of diverse professional experience, he has owned and successfully sold a small business, served as market director at AT&T (No. 11 on the Fortune 50 list), was COO of Quick Study Radiology and held several other top posts in the information technology sector. Chris works across multiple industries, including healthcare, professional services and energy. Chris spent much of his youth in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from Gonzaga Prep, after which he and his wife moved to Corvallis to attend Oregon State University.

Sean Harrell joined Nuvodia in 2010 as a project manager and has worked in many different roles, serving the company's Managed IT Services, IT Staffing, and Healthcare industry customers. According to Patrick, "that experience provides him the foundation to help the company's clients understand how technology can have a positive impact for their businesses."

A Spokane-native, Sean attended Gonzaga Prep and graduated from Gonzaga University with an undergraduate degree in Philosophy and an MBA in Finance. He has 5 young children and is an avid Gonzaga Basketball fan.

Nuvodia is a full service IT Consulting firm based in Spokane, Wash. The team of over 70 professionals help their customers to achieve success through the power of technology. Nuvodia serves as a Managed Services Provider (MSP) to help businesses leverage a deep bench of technical expertise to take care of their core technology. Nuvodia also provides cloud-hosting services for hospitals, radiologists and outpatient imaging centers across the United States. Finally, Nuvodia provides long term technical and project management staff to a variety of customers in the US, including Avista Utilities.

Inland Imaging has operated in Spokane since 1930. The practice's more than 100 board-certified radiologists serve outpatient imaging centers, urban and rural medical centers, hospitals, clinics and private practices in Western, Central and Eastern Washington, Northern Idaho and Western Montana. In addition, Inland Imaging businesses include Nuvodia, Gestalt, a digital pathology provider, and Inland Imaging Business Associates, a company that provides various business and consulting services to radiology and health care clients throughout the Northwest.

