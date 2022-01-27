Kalorik breaks the mold by resetting the industry standard with HUVI R1: the smart robot vacuum that also cleans the air in your home.

Kalorik's New Kind of Clean for Your Home: the HUVI R1 Robot Vacuum Kalorik breaks the mold by resetting the industry standard with HUVI R1: the smart robot vacuum that also cleans the air in your home.

MIAMI, Fla., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen and home appliance innovator, Kalorik announces the release of its revolutionary HUVI R1: the multifunctional smart robot vacuum packed with intelligent features and breakthrough technology that cleans your home from the air down.

A long-time trailblazer in kitchen innovation, Kalorik expanded its focus beyond the kitchen and into the home, recently launching the Kalorik Home line.

"We saw a huge opportunity to grow in the floorcare category, specifically, with robot vacuums," said Uri Murad, Chief Executive Officer of Kalorik. "With HUVI's cutting-edge 3 Stages of Clean technology, we were able to break through a subcategory that went from niche to the leading and fastest-growing subcategory in vacuum cleaners. HUVI R1 outperforms its competitors on core features and is beyond certain to impress the everyday consumer," Murad noted.

HUVI R1 is the do-it-all and more robot vacuum, e.g., vacuum, air-purifier, sanitizer, and aroma diffuser. R1 features 3 Stages of Clean, a triple-reinforced cleaning and filtration system engineered to spotlessly clean home and business flooring while helping purify the air.

H: Medical-Grade HEPA 13 Filter traps 99.95% of pollen, dust, smoke, and pet dander, making HUVI R1 an ideal choice for allergy sufferers as well as pet owners.

UV: Patent-Pending UVC Light Technology features UVC light inside the dustbin that sanitizes over 99% of viruses and bacteria, disinfecting collected contents while HUVI cleans. Consumers safely empty the dustbin.

I: Bipolar Ionizer sends positive and negative ions into the air. These electrically charged ions surround airborne pathogens, which agglomerate and weighted down to the ground for HUVI R1 to suction up.

HUVI R1 is outfitted with a collection of smart features, including Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing control from a smartphone or tablet via the intuitive HUVI app with an array of modes such as customizable cleaning schedules. HUVI is also compatible with Google Assistant-enabled devices & Amazon Alexa, thus commanding HUVI with the sound of a voice.

As an added value, HUVI R1 is outfitted with a soothing aroma diffuser to mist the home with any fragrance as HUVI cleans. Add a preferred essential oil into the aroma diffuser pad to enjoy an aromatherapy-like experience.

HUVI R1 unique innovations outperform its competitors:

True HEPA Filter: H13 filter is the highest tier of HEPA and medical-grade quality and traps 99.95% of all particles.

Contrary to competitor claims, HUVI R1 guarantees it's UVC technology results. Verified lab tests prove bacteria and virus disinfection rates of over 99%.

Packaged with two sets of side brushes, HUVI RI provides a wider-cleaning path than many of its peer bots, thoroughly cleaning corners and edges.

The only robot vacuum with an essential oil diffusor to have your home smell as good as it looks.

Anti-Tangle brush roll.

Available at retailers nationwide at an MSRP of $399.99. For more information about the HUVI RI, please visit https://www.kalorik.com/pages/meet-your-huvi . Product samples available for published reviews.

About Kalorik

Established in Belgium in 1930, Kalorik was quick-to-market one of the first electric toasters in Europe and has since become a true pioneer in its industry, known for its commitment to superior engineering and cutting-edge product innovation. An original lead in small home appliances and kitchenware, Kalorik is featured across the web, on television around the globe and has partnered with world-renowned brands, artists, and influencers. Kalorik continues to grow its legacy as it develops groundbreaking technologies with the simple goal of making our lives easier and healthier than ever. To learn more, visit www.kalorik.com .

