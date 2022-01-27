Federated Hermes, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE: FHI), a global leader in active, responsible investing, today reported earnings per diluted share (EPS) for Q4 2021 of $0.71, compared to $0.93 for the same quarter last year, on net income of $68.6 million for Q4 2021, compared to $95.2 million for Q4 2020. Full-year 2021 EPS was $2.75, compared to $3.23 for 2020 on net income of $270.3 million for 2021, compared to $326.4 million for 2020. As reported for Q2 2021, Federated Hermes' results include a $14.5 million noncash U.K. tax expense, which had an $0.11 per diluted share impact for 2021.
Federated Hermes' total managed assets were a record $668.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, up $49.5 billion or 8% from $619.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2020 and up $34.8 billion or 5% from $634.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021. Average managed assets for Q4 2021 were $640.4 billion, up $29.9 billion or 5% from $610.5 billion reported for Q4 2020 and up $7.3 billion or 1% from $633.1 billion reported for Q3 2021.
"Federated Hermes' record assets at year-end 2021 were driven by fourth-quarter money market asset increases, market gains in long-term assets and our highest-ever annual net sales of $9 billion in long-term products," said J. Christopher Donahue, president and chief executive officer. "As a result of the historical low interest rates during the year, we derived 80% of our 2021 revenue from the diverse range of our actively managed strategies that comprise long-term categories—equity, fixed income, alternative/private markets and multi-asset."
Federated Hermes' board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend is payable on Feb. 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of Feb. 8, 2022. During Q4 2021, Federated Hermes purchased 4,054,119 shares of Federated Hermes class B common stock for $145.2 million, bringing the total shares of Class B common stock purchased in 2021 to 7,145,838 shares for $239.7 million.
Federated Hermes' equity assets were $96.7 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, up $4.9 billion or 5% from $91.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2020 and down $0.7 billion or 1% from $97.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021. Top-selling equity funds on a net basis during Q4 2021 were Federated Hermes Global Emerging Markets SMID Equity Fund, Federated Hermes U.S. SMID Equity Fund, Federated Hermes Global Equity ESG Fund, Federated Hermes Impact Opportunities Equity Fund and Federated Hermes MDT All Cap Core Fund.
Federated Hermes' fixed-income assets were a record $97.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, up $13.3 billion or 16% from $84.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020 and up $0.4 billion from $97.2 billion at Sept. 30, 2021. Top-selling fixed-income funds on a net basis during Q4 2021 were Federated Hermes SDG Engagement High Yield Credit Fund (UCITS), Federated Hermes Strategic Income Fund, Federated Hermes Municipal Ultrashort Fund, Federated Hermes Government Ultrashort Fund and Federated Hermes Inflation Protected Securities Fund.
Federated Hermes' alternative/private markets assets were a record $22.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, up $3.8 billion or 20% from $19.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2020 and up $0.8 billion or 4% from $22.1 billion at Sept. 30, 2021.
Federated Hermes' money market assets were $447.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, up $27.6 billion or 7% from $420.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2020 and up $34.2 billion or 8% from $413.7 billion at Sept. 30, 2021. Money market mutual fund assets were $312.8 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, up $10.9 billion or 4% from $301.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2020 and up $20.5 billion or 7% from $292.3 billion at Sept. 30, 2021. Federated Hermes' money market separate account assets were a record $135.1 billion at Dec. 31, 2021, up $16.6 billion or 14% from $118.5 billion at Dec. 31, 2020 and up $13.7 billion or 11% from $121.4 billion at Sept. 30, 2021.
Financial Summary
Q4 2021 vs. Q4 2020
Revenue decreased $42.3 million or 12% primarily due to an increase in voluntary fee waivers related to certain money market funds in order for those funds to maintain positive or zero net yields (voluntary yield-related fee waivers), a decrease in performance fees and lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average long-term assets. For further information on fee waivers, see "Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers," below.
During Q4 2021, Federated Hermes derived 81% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity assets, 19% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 17% from money market assets, and 2% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased $16.1 million or 6% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers and lower incentive compensation and related expenses.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $11.6 million or 79% primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2020 compared to Q4 2021.
Q4 2021 vs. Q3 2021
Revenue decreased $4.9 million or 2% primarily due to lower average equity assets.
Operating expenses increased by $4.9 million or 2% primarily due to an increase in advertising and promotional expenses and other expenses, partially offset by lower incentive compensation and related expenses.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net increased $4.8 million or 274% primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in Q4 2021 compared to Q3 2021.
2021 vs. 2020
Revenue decreased $147.8 million or 10% primarily due to an increase in voluntary yield-related fee waivers and a decrease in revenue from lower average money market assets. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in revenue due to higher average long-term assets.
During 2021, Federated Hermes derived 80% of its revenue from long-term assets (52% from equity assets, 18% from fixed-income assets and 10% from alternative/private markets and multi-asset), 19% from money market assets, and 1% from sources other than managed assets.
Operating expenses decreased by $95.9 million or 9% primarily due to decreased distribution expenses predominantly resulting from higher voluntary yield-related fee waivers.
Nonoperating income (expenses), net decreased $17.9 million or 64% primarily due to a larger increase in the market value of investments in 2020 compared to 2021 and a gain recorded in 2020 from a fair value adjustment to the equity investment of a previously nonconsolidated entity.
Impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers
For Q4 2021 and full-year 2021, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $110.1 million and $420.3 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $72.3 million and $277.2 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $37.8 million and $143.2 million, respectively. During the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, voluntary yield-related fee waivers totaled $56.1 million and $113.0 million, respectively. These fee waivers were largely offset by related reductions in distribution expenses of $47.4 million and $98.4 million, respectively, such that the net negative pre-tax impact to Federated Hermes was $8.7 million and $14.6 million for the three and 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2020, respectively.
Short-term interest rates remained near historic lows during Q4 2021 as technical factors at the front end of the yield curve kept yields on short-term government securities—including repurchase agreements and Treasury bills—just above zero. Market expectations are that the central bank will raise interest rates multiple times in 2022, starting in March. Higher yields in 2022 will lower the impact of voluntary yield-related fee waivers. The net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related fee waivers on money market mutual funds and certain separate accounts may be approximately $22 million during Q1 2022. Assuming an increase in interest rates of 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve in March 2022, the Q1 estimated $22 million of net negative impact on pre-tax income from voluntary yield-related waivers is expected to be reduced by approximately 90% for Q2. The amount of voluntary yield-related fee waivers can vary based on a number of factors, including, among others, interest rates, yields, asset levels, asset flows and the ability of distributors to share in waivers. Any change in these factors can impact the amount and level of voluntary yield-related fee waivers, including in a material way.
Federated Hermes' level of business activity and financial results are dependent upon many factors, including market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. These factors and others, including asset levels and mix, product sales and redemptions, market appreciation or depreciation, revenues, fee waivers, expenses and regulatory changes, can significantly impact Federated Hermes' business activity levels and financial results. Risk factors and uncertainties that can influence Federated Hermes' financial results are discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
1) As of Dec. 31, 2021
2) ISS Market Intelligence (SIMFUND), Dec. 31, 2021. Based on assets under management in U.S. open-end funds.
3) Money Management Institute/Cerulli Associates, Q3 2021.
Federated Securities Corp. is distributor of the Federated Hermes funds.
Separately managed accounts are made available through Federated Global Investment Management Corp., Federated Investment Counseling, Federated MDTA LLC, Hermes Fund Managers Ireland Limited, Hermes Investment Management Limited, and Hermes GPE LLP (HGPE), each a registered investment advisor in one or more of the U.S., U.K. or Ireland.
Certain statements in this press release, such as those related to performance, investor preferences and demand, asset flows, asset mix, interest rates, and fee waivers constitute or may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other risks and uncertainties include the ability of the company to predict the level of fee waivers and expenses in future quarters, predict whether performance fees or carried interest will be earned and retained, and sustain product demand, asset flows and mix, which could vary significantly depending on various factors, such as market conditions, investment performance and investor behavior. Other risks and uncertainties include the risk factors discussed in the company's annual and quarterly reports as filed with the SEC. As a result, no assurance can be given as to future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements, and neither the company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness, or updating, of such statements in the future.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter Ended
% Change
Quarter Ended
% Change
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Sept. 30, 2021
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 223,796
$ 265,593
(16)%
$ 230,210
(3)%
Administrative service fees, net
77,734
79,192
(2)
76,853
1
Other service fees, net
20,115
19,133
5
19,526
3
Total Revenue
321,645
363,918
(12)
326,589
(2)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
124,107
138,296
(10)
131,996
(6)
Distribution
39,894
59,419
(33)
38,486
4
Systems and communications
19,343
18,518
4
18,537
4
Professional service fees
16,279
13,961
17
14,294
14
Office and occupancy
11,215
6,436
74
11,036
2
Advertising and promotional
9,493
4,853
96
4,660
104
Travel and related
2,499
540
363
1,643
52
Other
10,232
7,120
44
7,535
36
Total Operating Expenses
233,062
249,143
(6)
228,187
2
Operating Income
88,583
114,775
(23)
98,402
(10)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
3,257
15,175
(79)
42
NM
Debt expense
(472)
(468)
1
(476)
(1)
Other, net
258
(27)
NM
(1,319)
120
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
3,043
14,680
(79)
(1,753)
274
Income before income taxes
91,626
129,455
(29)
96,649
(5)
Income tax provision
20,629
28,183
(27)
23,163
(11)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
70,997
101,272
(30)
73,486
(3)
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
2,434
6,104
(60)
2,124
15
Net Income
$ 68,563
$ 95,168
(28)%
$ 71,362
(4)%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$ 0.71
$ 0.94
(24)%
$ 0.73
(3)%
Diluted
$ 0.71
$ 0.93
(24)%
$ 0.73
(3)%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
91,924
95,504
93,320
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 0.27
$ 1.27
$ 0.27
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $2.9 million, $5.0 million and $3.0 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the quarterly periods ended Dec. 31, 2021, Dec. 31, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(in thousands, except per share data)
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
% Change
Revenue
Investment advisory fees, net
$ 915,984
$ 1,011,467
(9)%
Administrative service fees, net—affiliates
306,639
318,152
(4)
Other service fees, net
77,824
118,649
(34)
Total Revenue
1,300,447
1,448,268
(10)
Operating Expenses
Compensation and related
532,492
503,400
6
Distribution
160,884
318,343
(49)
Systems and communications
75,429
64,698
17
Professional service fees
60,331
55,123
9
Office and occupancy
44,573
38,975
14
Advertising and promotional
21,600
15,834
36
Travel and related
5,337
4,566
17
Other
33,529
29,178
15
Total Operating Expenses
934,175
1,030,117
(9)
Operating Income
366,272
418,151
(12)
Nonoperating Income (Expenses)
Investment income (loss), net
12,703
22,186
(43)
Debt expense
(1,785)
(2,678)
(33)
Other, net
(900)
8,398
(111)
Total Nonoperating Income (Expenses), net
10,018
27,906
(64)
Income before income taxes
376,290
446,057
(16)
Income tax provision
103,982
110,035
(6)
Net income including the noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries
272,308
336,022
(19)
Less: Net income attributable to the noncontrolling
2,015
9,658
(79)
Net Income
$ 270,293
$ 326,364
(17)%
Amounts Attributable to Federated Hermes, Inc.
Earnings Per Share1
Basic
$ 2.77
$ 3.25
(15)%
Diluted
$ 2.75
$ 3.23
(15)%
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic and diluted
93,597
96,419
Dividends Declared Per Share
$ 1.08
$ 2.08
1)
Unvested share-based awards that receive non-forfeitable dividend rights are deemed participating securities and are required to be considered in the computation of earnings per share under the "two-class method." As such, total net income of $11.3 million and $12.8 million available to unvested restricted Federated Hermes shareholders for the years ended Dec. 31, 2021 and Dec. 31, 2020, respectively, was excluded from the computation of basic earnings per share. In addition to the amounts excluded from the basic earnings per share calculation, the computation of diluted earnings per share excludes net income available to unvested shareholders of a nonpublic consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Assets
Cash and other investments
$ 426,674
$ 438,771
Other current assets
132,773
136,572
Intangible assets, net, including goodwill
1,270,080
1,282,020
Other long-term assets
188,660
203,476
Total Assets
$ 2,018,187
$ 2,060,839
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
Current liabilities
$ 270,707
$ 265,446
Long-term debt
223,350
75,000
Other long-term liabilities
346,911
346,409
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
63,202
236,987
Equity excluding treasury stock
1,652,481
1,461,728
Treasury stock
(538,464)
(324,731)
Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
$ 2,018,187
$ 2,060,839
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Equity
Beginning assets
$ 97,425
$ 100,506
$ 80,405
$ 91,788
$ 89,011
Sales1
4,371
4,332
5,618
21,829
20,463
Redemptions1
(7,106)
(5,707)
(6,047)
(26,761)
(26,721)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(2,735)
(1,375)
(429)
(4,932)
(6,258)
Net exchanges
(2)
3
(8)
41
(70)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
408
0
408
(71)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(162)
(510)
946
(1,096)
1,195
Market gains and (losses)3
2,190
(1,607)
10,874
10,507
7,981
Ending assets
$ 96,716
$ 97,425
$ 91,788
$ 96,716
$ 91,788
Fixed Income
Beginning assets
$ 97,226
$ 90,801
$ 79,546
$ 84,277
$ 69,023
Sales1
7,920
12,935
9,046
42,626
37,283
Redemptions1
(7,438)
(6,604)
(6,046)
(29,744)
(26,138)
Net sales (redemptions)1
482
6,331
3,000
12,882
11,145
Net exchanges
(23)
(7)
(10)
(81)
(15)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
17
0
17
(1)
Impact of foreign exchange2
(9)
(89)
181
(133)
190
Market gains and (losses)3
(126)
173
1,560
588
3,935
Ending assets
$ 97,550
$ 97,226
$ 84,277
$ 97,550
$ 84,277
Alternative / Private Markets
Beginning assets4
$ 22,064
$ 20,962
$ 18,146
$ 19,084
$ 18,102
Sales1
1,696
1,319
574
4,823
2,840
Redemptions1
(1,460)
(533)
(661)
(3,170)
(2,615)
Net sales (redemptions)1
236
786
(87)
1,653
225
Net exchanges
0
0
(3)
(2)
(4)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
81
0
81
452
Impact of foreign exchange2
107
(554)
1,061
(254)
615
Market gains and (losses)3
513
789
(33)
2,358
(306)
Ending assets
$ 22,920
$ 22,064
$ 19,084
$ 22,920
$ 19,084
Multi-asset
Beginning assets
$ 3,692
$ 3,699
$ 3,737
$ 3,948
$ 4,199
Sales1
75
71
50
301
241
Redemptions1
(119)
(103)
(166)
(936)
(724)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(44)
(32)
(116)
(635)
(483)
Net exchanges
14
9
3
42
(20)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
54
0
54
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
0
0
0
(1)
1
Market gains and (losses)3
118
(38)
324
372
251
Ending assets
$ 3,780
$ 3,692
$ 3,948
$ 3,780
$ 3,948
Total Long-term Assets
Beginning assets4
$ 220,407
$ 215,968
$ 181,834
$ 199,097
$ 180,335
Sales1
14,062
18,657
15,288
69,579
60,827
Redemptions1
(16,123)
(12,947)
(12,920)
(60,611)
(56,198)
Net sales (redemptions)1
(2,061)
5,710
2,368
8,968
4,629
Net exchanges
(11)
5
(18)
0
(109)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
560
0
560
380
Impact of foreign exchange2
(64)
(1,153)
2,188
(1,484)
2,001
Market gains and (losses)3
2,695
(683)
12,725
13,825
11,861
Ending assets
$ 220,966
$ 220,407
$ 199,097
$ 220,966
$ 199,097
1)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
3)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
4)
The beginning assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 include $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Asset Class and Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 58,218
$ 39,207
$ 60,262
$ 36,964
$ 14,299
$ 7,765
$ 3,518
$ 174
$ 136,297
$ 84,110
Sales
2,507
1,864
6,138
1,782
1,374
322
75
0
10,094
3,968
Redemptions
(4,198)
(2,908)
(6,468)
(970)
(1,174)
(286)
(115)
(4)
(11,955)
(4,168)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,691)
(1,044)
(330)
812
200
36
(40)
(4)
(1,861)
(200)
Net exchanges
(2)
0
(23)
0
0
0
14
0
(11)
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(59)
(103)
0
(9)
63
44
0
0
4
(68)
Market gains and (losses)3
570
1,620
(47)
(79)
226
287
116
2
865
1,830
Ending assets
$ 57,036
$ 39,680
$ 59,862
$ 37,688
$ 14,788
$ 8,132
$ 3,608
$ 172
$ 135,294
$ 85,672
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Equity
Fixed Income
Alternative / Private
Multi-asset
Total
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Funds
Separate
Beginning assets
$ 54,312
$ 37,476
$ 53,557
$ 30,720
$ 12,100
$ 6,984
$ 3,744
$ 204
$ 123,713
$ 75,384
Sales
14,265
7,564
30,862
11,764
3,699
1,124
299
2
49,125
20,454
Redemptions
(15,915)
(10,846)
(24,902)
(4,842)
(2,657)
(513)
(894)
(42)
(44,368)
(16,243)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,650)
(3,282)
5,960
6,922
1,042
611
(595)
(40)
4,757
4,211
Net exchanges
(362)
403
(33)
(48)
(2)
0
41
1
(356)
356
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
408
0
17
0
81
0
54
0
560
0
Impact of foreign exchange2
(522)
(574)
(90)
(43)
(162)
(92)
0
(1)
(774)
(710)
Market gains and (losses)3
4,850
5,657
451
137
1,729
629
364
8
7,394
6,431
Ending assets
$ 57,036
$ 39,680
$ 59,862
$ 37,688
$ 14,788
$ 8,132
$ 3,608
$ 172
$ 135,294
$ 85,672
1)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products. For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
2)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.3) Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
Unaudited Changes in Long-Term Assets - By Product Type
(in millions)
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
Total Fund Assets
Beginning assets5
$ 136,297
$ 135,161
$ 110,811
$ 123,713
$ 107,724
Sales
10,094
11,139
12,204
49,125
46,401
Redemptions
(11,955)
(9,702)
(9,020)
(44,368)
(40,974)
Net sales (redemptions)
(1,861)
1,437
3,184
4,757
5,427
Net exchanges
(11)
55
(18)
(356)
(103)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
560
0
560
0
Impact of foreign exchange1
4
(699)
1,258
(774)
1,038
Market gains and (losses)2
865
(217)
8,478
7,394
9,627
Ending assets
$ 135,294
$ 136,297
$ 123,713
$ 135,294
$ 123,713
Total Separate Accounts Assets3
Beginning assets
$ 84,110
$ 80,807
$ 71,023
$ 75,384
$ 72,611
Sales4
3,968
7,518
3,084
20,454
14,426
Redemptions4
(4,168)
(3,245)
(3,900)
(16,243)
(15,224)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(200)
4,273
(816)
4,211
(798)
Net exchanges
0
(50)
0
356
(6)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
0
0
0
380
Impact of foreign exchange1
(68)
(454)
930
(710)
963
Market gains and (losses)2
1,830
(466)
4,247
6,431
2,234
Ending assets
$ 85,672
$ 84,110
$ 75,384
$ 85,672
$ 75,384
Total Long-term Assets3
Beginning assets5
$ 220,407
$ 215,968
$ 181,834
$ 199,097
$ 180,335
Sales4
14,062
18,657
15,288
69,579
60,827
Redemptions4
(16,123)
(12,947)
(12,920)
(60,611)
(56,198)
Net sales (redemptions)4
(2,061)
5,710
2,368
8,968
4,629
Net exchanges
(11)
5
(18)
0
(109)
Acquisitions/(dispositions)
0
560
0
560
380
Impact of foreign exchange1
(64)
(1,153)
2,188
(1,484)
2,001
Market gains and (losses)2
2,695
(683)
12,725
13,825
11,861
Ending assets
$ 220,966
$ 220,407
$ 199,097
$ 220,966
$ 199,097
1)
Reflects the impact of translating non-U.S. dollar denominated AUM into U.S. dollars for reporting purposes.
2)
Reflects the approximate changes in the fair value of the securities held by the portfolios and, to a lesser extent, reinvested dividends, distributions and net investment income.
3)
Includes separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, certain sub-advised funds and other managed products.
4)
For certain accounts, Sales and Redemptions are calculated as the remaining difference between beginning and ending assets after the calculation of total investment return.
5)
The beginning assets for the year ended December 31, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of fund assets managed by a previously non-consolidated entity, HGPE, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. Effective March 1, 2020, HGPE became a consolidated subsidiary.
Unaudited Managed Assets
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 96,716
$ 97,425
$ 100,506
$ 96,170
$ 91,788
Fixed-income
97,550
97,226
90,801
86,464
84,277
Alternative / private markets
22,920
22,064
20,962
19,301
19,084
Multi-asset
3,780
3,692
3,699
3,981
3,948
Total long-term assets
220,966
220,407
215,968
205,916
199,097
Money market
447,907
413,713
429,804
419,080
420,333
Total Managed Assets
$ 668,873
$ 634,120
$ 645,772
$ 624,996
$ 619,430
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 57,036
$ 58,218
$ 59,933
$ 56,767
$ 54,312
Fixed-income
59,862
60,262
58,486
55,581
53,557
Alternative / private markets
14,788
14,299
13,225
12,231
12,100
Multi-asset
3,608
3,518
3,517
3,797
3,744
Total long-term assets
135,294
136,297
135,161
128,376
123,713
Money market
312,834
292,311
301,971
297,182
301,855
Total Fund Assets
$ 448,128
$ 428,608
$ 437,132
$ 425,558
$ 425,568
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 39,680
$ 39,207
$ 40,573
$ 39,403
$ 37,476
Fixed-income
37,688
36,964
32,315
30,883
30,720
Alternative / private markets
8,132
7,765
7,737
7,070
6,984
Multi-asset
172
174
182
184
204
Total long-term assets
85,672
84,110
80,807
77,540
75,384
Money market
135,073
121,402
127,833
121,898
118,478
Total Separate Account Assets
$ 220,745
$ 205,512
$ 208,640
$ 199,438
$ 193,862
Total Managed Assets
$ 668,873
$ 634,120
$ 645,772
$ 624,996
$ 619,430
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Quarter Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2021
Sept. 30, 2021
June 30, 2021
March 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 97,751
$ 100,076
$ 99,165
$ 95,167
$ 85,572
Fixed-income
97,229
93,685
88,405
86,939
82,144
Alternative / private markets
22,243
21,446
20,047
19,278
18,549
Multi-asset
3,763
3,713
4,067
3,974
3,831
Total long-term assets
220,986
218,920
211,684
205,358
190,096
Money market
419,392
414,141
427,993
412,720
420,436
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 640,378
$ 633,061
$ 639,677
$ 618,078
$ 610,532
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 58,290
$ 59,918
$ 58,662
$ 56,832
$ 50,022
Fixed-income
60,339
59,618
57,006
55,416
51,934
Alternative / private markets
14,419
13,704
12,703
12,239
11,670
Multi-asset
3,590
3,533
3,880
3,783
3,634
Total long-term assets
136,638
136,773
132,251
128,270
117,260
Money market
294,618
289,566
301,990
288,403
311,769
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 431,256
$ 426,339
$ 434,241
$ 416,673
$ 429,029
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 39,461
$ 40,158
$ 40,503
$ 38,335
$ 35,550
Fixed-income
36,890
34,067
31,399
31,523
30,210
Alternative / private markets
7,824
7,742
7,344
7,039
6,879
Multi-asset
173
180
187
191
197
Total long-term assets
84,348
82,147
79,433
77,088
72,836
Money market
124,774
124,575
126,003
124,317
108,667
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 209,122
$ 206,722
$ 205,436
$ 201,405
$ 181,503
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 640,378
$ 633,061
$ 639,677
$ 618,078
$ 610,532
Unaudited Average Managed Assets
Year Ended
(in millions)
Dec. 31, 2021
Dec. 31, 2020
By Asset Class
Equity
$ 98,040
$ 80,591
Fixed-income
91,564
74,403
Alternative / private markets1
20,754
18,206
Multi-asset
3,879
3,813
Total long-term assets
214,237
177,013
Money market
418,562
436,895
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 632,799
$ 613,908
By Product Type
Funds:
Equity
$ 58,426
$ 45,585
Fixed-income
58,095
46,899
Alternative / private markets1
13,266
11,424
Multi-asset
3,696
3,622
Total long-term assets
133,483
107,530
Money market
293,644
324,490
Total Avg. Fund Assets
$ 427,127
$ 432,020
Separate Accounts:
Equity
$ 39,614
$ 35,006
Fixed-income
33,469
27,504
Alternative / private markets
7,488
6,782
Multi-asset
183
191
Total long-term assets
80,754
69,483
Money market
124,918
112,405
Total Avg. Separate Account Assets
$ 205,672
$ 181,888
Total Avg. Managed Assets
$ 632,799
$ 613,908
1)
The average balance at Dec. 31, 2020 includes $8.2 billion of assets managed by a previously nonconsolidated entity, Hermes GPE LLP, in which Federated Hermes held an equity method investment. As of March 1, 2020, Hermes GPE LLP is a consolidated subsidiary as a result of Federated Hermes' acquisition of the remaining equity interests in Hermes GPE LLP.
