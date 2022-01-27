Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2021 Fourth Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: "CLST") (the "Company"), the parent company for St Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank (the "Bank") (www.stlandryhomestead.com), reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $83,000, compared to $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income totaled $1.9 million, up $2.6 million, compared to the net loss reported for 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into income a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.
"We had tremendous success in 2021, from completing our IPO to the addition of several outstanding bankers who have joined our team," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "As we continue to position our company for growth, our investments in 2022 will be focused on our team, advancing our technology and re-branding the bank."
Completion of Stock Offering
The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") of stock in connection with the Bank's conversion from the mutual to the stock form of organization on October 12, 2021. The Company issued a total of 5,290,000 shares of its common stock for an aggregate of $52,900,000 in total offering proceeds, including shares sold to the Company's employee stock ownership plan ("ESOP"). The Company made a loan to the ESOP in the amount of $4.2 million, which the ESOP used to purchase 423,200 shares. The net proceeds of the IPO of $50.9 million are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The Company's common stock trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CLST".
Loans and Credit Quality
Loans receivable totaled $131.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $4.9 million, or 4%, from September 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to declines in commercial real estate loans (down $5.0 million, or 18%) and one- to four-family residential mortgage loans (down 1.3 million, or 1%), partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans (up $2.4 million, or 40%).
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
87,303
$
88,595
$
(1,292)
(1)
%
Commercial real estate
23,112
28,135
(5,023)
(18)
Construction and land
4,079
4,443
(364)
(8)
Multi-family residential
4,589
4,648
(59)
(1)
Total real estate loans
119,083
125,821
(6,738)
(5)
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
8,374
5,987
2,387
40
Consumer
4,385
4,912
(527)
(11)
Total other loans
12,759
10,899
1,860
17
Total loans
$
131,842
$
136,720
$
(4,878)
(4)
%
Commercial real estate loans were down primarily due to the pay-off of a $4.3 million hotel relationship. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, included in commercial and industrial loans, decreased $605,000, or 19%, from September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2021, PPP loans totaled $2.6 million, net of deferred fees of $186,000.
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.2 million at December 31, 2021, down $86,000, or 7%, compared to $1.3 million at September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.43% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.42% at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming loans ("NPLs") totaled $890,000 at December 31, 2021, down $27,000 or 3%, compared to September 30, 2021. The ratio of NPLs to total loans was 0.68% at December 31, 2021, compared to 0.67% at September 30, 2021.
The following table summarizes the Company's non-performing assets as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Increase (Decrease)
Non-accruing loans
$
890
$
752
$
138
18
%
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
1
165
(164)
(99)
Total non-performing loans
891
917
(26)
(3)
Real estate owned
340
399
(59)
(15)
Total non-performing assets
$
1,231
$
1,316
$
(85)
(6)
%
The Bank recorded net loan recoveries of $4,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge-offs of $3,000 for the third quarter of 2021.
The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.73% at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.94% at September 30, 2021.The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $374,000 during the fourth quarter of 2021 as our assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our borrowers continued to improve. For the year ended December 31, 2021, the reversal to the allowance totaled $660,000.
Investment Securities
Total investment securities were $101.8 million at December 31, 2021, up $38.7 million, or 61%, from September 30, 2021. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company deployed $41.9 million of the proceeds from our IPO into the investment securities portfolio. For the fourth quarter of 2021, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.21%, up 11 basis points from the third quarter of 2021.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's investment securities portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Increase (Decrease)
Available-for-sale, at fair value
Mortgage-backed securities
$
74,663
$
45,204
$
29,459
65
%
U. S. government and agency obligations
9,237
1,929
7,308
379
Municipal obligations
4,439
2,549
1,890
74
Total available-for-sale, at fair value
88,339
49,682
38,657
78
Held-to-maturity
U. S. government and agency obligations
13,019
13,023
(4)
-
Municipal obligations
479
481
(2)
-
Total held-to-maturity
13,498
13,504
(6)
-
Total investment securities
$
101,837
$
63,186
$
38,651
61
%
Deposits
Total deposits were $176.8 million at December 31, 2021, down $72.7 million, or 29%, from September 30, 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received $72.9 million in deposits for subscriptions to purchase shares of the Company's common stock in its IPO. On October 12, 2021, the Company completed its IPO and issued a total of 5,290,000 shares for net proceeds of $50.9 million. The net proceeds of the offering are reflected in the Company's shareholder's equity at December 31, 2021. The amount of deposits received for subscriptions to purchase shares in excess of the gross IPO proceeds were returned to the original subscribers.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$
30,299
$
102,091
$
(71,792)
(70)
%
Savings
26,698
25,147
1,551
6
Money market
18,878
18,578
300
2
NOW
34,357
34,796
(439)
(1)
Certificates of deposit
66,563
68,848
(2,285)
(3)
Total deposits
$
176,795
$
249,460
$
(72,665)
(29)
%
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.7 million, up $43,000, or 3%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to an increase in interest income from investment securities (up $68,000, or 40%) and a decrease in interest expense on deposits (down $15,000, or 12%). The impact of the change in income from investment securities and interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a decrease in interest income on loans (down $50,000, or 3%).
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Bank's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Yield/ Rate
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
137,190
$
1,621
4.69
%
$
137,001
$
1,671
4.84
%
Investment securities
78,455
240
1.21
61,910
172
1.10
Other interest earning assets
58,706
23
0.15
36,505
13
0.14
Total interest-earning assets
$
274,351
$
1,884
2.72
%
$
235,416
$
1,856
3.13
%
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
Savings, NOW and money market accounts
$
78,822
$
24
0.12
%
$
81,650
$
26
0.12
%
Certificates of deposit
67,798
85
0.49
69,076
98
0.56
Total interest-bearing deposits
146,620
109
0.29
150,726
124
0.33
FHLB advances
8,989
68
3.03
8,966
68
3.04
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
155,609
$
177
0.45
%
$
159,692
$
192
0.48
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
118,742
$
75,724
Net interest income; average interest rate spread
$
1,707
2.27
%
$
1,664
2.65
%
Net interest margin(2)
2.47
%
2.80
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $224,000, down $1.8 million, or 89%, from the third quarter of 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company received and recognized into non-interest income a CDFI Rapid Response Program grant totaling $1.8 million.
Non-interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $2.2 million, up $317,000, or 17%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $216,000, or 20%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the addition of bankers to our team, severance costs and the commencement of the ESOP.
Data processing and communication expense totaled $234,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $33,000, or 16%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to the cost of additional technology resources for public company reporting and a new Lafayette branch location.
Professional service fees totaled $133,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $45,000, or 51%, from the third quarter of 2021 mainly due to public company audit and legal services.
Other non-interest expense totaled $172,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, up $48,000, or 39%, from the third quarter of 2021 primarily due to cost increases driven by our IPO, such as Nasdaq listing fees and increased insurance costs.
About St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank
Founded in 1922, St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, is a federally chartered savings bank that serves the banking needs of customers in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana. We serve our customers through six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. Our team is focused on fueling business and improving lives across our region. By working together, we can grow our economy and provide our children with the opportunity to raise their families in Acadiana.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021(1)
12/31/2020(1)
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
4,933
$
5,117
$
5,507
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
35,951
95,287
19,738
Total cash and cash equivalents
40,884
100,404
25,245
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
88,339
49,682
20,730
Securities held-to-maturity
13,498
13,504
17,523
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
131,842
136,720
151,800
Allowance for loan losses
(2,276)
(2,646)
(3,022)
Loans receivable, net
129,566
134,074
148,778
Accrued interest receivable
579
511
564
Foreclosed real estate
340
399
415
Premises and equipment, net
6,577
6,658
5,489
Stock in Federal Home Loan Bank, at cost
1,399
1,398
1,394
Bank-owned life insurance
3,303
3,280
3,213
Other assets
864
1,653
1,337
TOTAL ASSETS
$
285,349
$
311,563
$
224,688
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
30,299
$
102,091
$
26,169
Interest-bearing
146,496
147,369
138,429
Total deposits
176,795
249,460
164,598
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
9,018
8,973
8,838
Other liabilities
1,190
1,130
719
TOTAL LIABILITIES
187,003
259,563
174,155
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
53
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
50,801
-
-
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
(4,179)
-
-
Retained earnings
52,354
52,270
50,426
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(683)
(270)
107
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
98,346
52,000
50,533
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
285,349
$
311,563
$
224,688
(1)
Data at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021(1)
12/31/2020(1)
12/31/2021
12/31/2020(1)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
1,621
$
1,671
$
1,889
$
6,965
$
7,827
Investment securities
240
172
93
674
568
Other
23
13
10
60
95
Total interest income
1,884
1,856
1,992
7,699
8,490
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
109
124
182
523
920
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
68
68
189
272
785
Total interest expense
177
192
371
795
1,705
Net interest income
1,707
1,664
1,621
6,904
6,785
(Reversal of) provision for loan losses
(374)
-
320
(660)
985
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for loan losses
2,081
1,664
1,301
7,564
5,800
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
193
165
147
641
575
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-
-
-
24
16
Bank-owned life insurance
23
23
20
90
70
Federal community development grant
-
1,826
203
1,826
203
Other
8
11
51
45
102
Total non-interest income
224
2,025
421
2,626
966
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,300
1,084
812
4,631
3,644
Occupancy and equipment
220
215
188
818
678
Data processing and communication
234
201
171
790
612
Professional fees
133
88
108
388
273
Directors' fees
68
70
(21)
279
219
ATM and debit card
64
48
40
201
151
Foreclosed assets, net
1
39
16
75
287
Advertising and marketing
8
14
11
43
86
Prepayment penalties on FHLB advances
-
-
1,510
-
1,510
Other
172
124
108
551
483
Total non-interest expense
2,200
1,883
2,943
7,776
7,943
Income (loss) before income tax expense
105
1,806
(1,221)
2,414
(1,177)
Income tax expense (benefit)
22
373
(507)
487
(474)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$
83
$
1,433
$
(714)
$
1,927
$
(703)
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.02
$
N/A
$
N/A
$
0.40
$
N/A
(1)
Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
12/31/2021
9/30/2021(1)
12/31/2020(1)
12/31/2021
12/31/2020(1)
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
1,884
$
1,856
$
1,992
$
7,699
$
8,490
Total interest expense
177
192
371
795
1,705
Net interest income
1,707
1,664
1,621
6,904
6,785
(Reversal of) provision for loan losses
(374)
-
320
(660)
985
Total non-interest income
224
2,025
421
2,626
966
Total non-interest expense
2,200
1,883
2,943
7,776
7,943
Income tax expense (benefit)
22
373
(507)
487
(474)
Net income (loss)
$
83
$
1,433
$
(714)
$
1,927
$
(703)
ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES
Beginning balance
$
2,646
$
2,649
$
2,742
$
3,022
$
2,071
(Reversal of) provision for loan losses
(374)
-
320
(660)
985
Charge-offs
-
(18)
(58)
(150)
(140)
Recoveries
4
15
18
64
106
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
4
(3)
(40)
(86)
(34)
Ending balance
$
2,276
$
2,646
$
3,022
$
2,276
$
3,022
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
288,852
$
253,146
$
239,326
$
252,571
$
232,694
Total interest-earning assets
274,351
235,416
227,099
237,331
219,910
Total loans
137,190
137,001
157,132
141,592
161,208
Total interest-bearing deposits
146,620
150,726
137,372
146,968
132,336
Total interest-bearing liabilities
155,609
159,692
159,910
155,895
156,718
Total deposits
185,660
191,060
164,388
181,032
155,697
Total equity
92,942
50,920
51,235
61,323
51,600
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.11
%
2.25
%
(1.19)
%
0.76
%
(0.30)
%
Return on average equity
0.35
11.17
(5.54)
3.14
(1.36)
Efficiency ratio
113.93
51.04
144.12
81.59
102.48
Average equity to average assets
32.18
20.11
21.41
24.28
22.18
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
63.51
38.94
40.92
63.51
40.92
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)
27.38
20.65
21.06
27.38
21.06
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
64.77
40.20
42.29
64.77
42.29
Net interest margin
2.47
2.80
2.84
2.91
3.09
(1)
Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 are Bank-only.
(2)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.