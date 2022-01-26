World's most experienced adrenal surgeon now operating exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carling Adrenal Center, a leader in adrenal surgery, has moved into its new home at the state-of-the-art Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in Tampa, Florida.

The Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. The surgeons at the Carling Adrenal Center take great pride in being the highest volume adrenal surgeons in the world, but also in their innovative techniques and the knowledge this experience brings to their patients. Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, MD, PhD, the center just completed moving its unparalleled adrenal surgical volume to the new Hospital for Endocrine Surgery which was designed specifically for the care of patients with adrenal tumors.

Dr. Tobias Carling, with over 250 contributions to medical literature, is widely recognized as one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland tumors and adrenal surgery. Dr. Carling left his position as Chief of Endocrine Surgery at Yale University in 2020 to open the Carling Adrenal Center in Tampa, Florida where it quickly became the highest volume adrenal center in the world.

With this move, the Carling Adrenal Center joins its sister surgeons at the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center and Scarless Thyroid Surgery Center at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery for the first time under one roof in the same hospital. Combined, these specialized centers make up the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world by almost two-fold.

"We are very enthusiastic to move the Carling Adrenal Center into the newly opened Hospital for Endocrine Surgery," said Dr. Tobias Carling. "Our national and international adrenal tumor patients deserve to be treated at the world's premier Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. It's the only such specialty hospital in the world dedicated to the surgical treatment of adrenal, thyroid, and parathyroid tumors. We have the most modern equipment and a staff that has dedicated their careers to endocrine surgery, making the best outcomes routine."

"I received excellent and professional treatment at all points along my journey with Dr. Carling and his staff," said Dr. Carling's recent patient. "Expertise, skill, and compassion are all words that come to mind when I think of my experience at the Carling Adrenal Center. I am so grateful Dr. Carling chose Tampa Bay to continue his world-class practice."

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is the first of its kind and the only hospital in the world dedicated to thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal cancers and tumors. This brand-new hospital, which opened January 3 in Tampa, Florida, is a 75,000 sq. ft. campus of HCA South Tampa Hospital.

"Patients with adrenal tumors are highly underserved and only a fraction of patients receive the treatment they need," said Dr. Tobias Carling. "Untreated adrenal tumors lead to common problems like heart attacks, high blood pressure and stroke."

The Hospital for Endocrine Surgery will offer endocrinologists and other physicians a single center where they can refer their patients with endocrine tumors of the thyroid, parathyroid, and adrenal glands for surgery, regardless of the complexity. With close proximity to Tampa International Airport, the hospital attracts patients from across the state, nation and the globe for inpatient and outpatient endocrine surgical procedures.

The hospital features beautifully appointed private patient rooms and eight ultra-modern operating rooms. Significant infrastructure upgrades support specialized thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgery, including radiology, nuclear medicine, laboratory, and pathology – all with an emphasis on endocrine tumor diagnosis and treatment. Advanced treatments such as radiofrequency ablation (RFA) of thyroid tumors, minimally invasive scarless robotic thyroid surgery and single visit adrenal vein sampling and curative surgery will be offered.

About the Carling Adrenal Center:

Founded by Dr. Tobias Carling, one of the world's leading experts in adrenal gland surgery, the Carling Adrenal Center is a worldwide destination for the surgical treatment of adrenal tumors. Dr. Carling spent nearly 20 years at Yale University, including 7 as the Chief of Endocrine Surgery before leaving in 2020 to open to Carling Adrenal Center, which performs more adrenal operations than any other hospital in the world.

www.adrenal.com | (813) 972-0000



About the Clayman Thyroid Center:

Founded by one of the nation's best-known thyroid surgeons, the Clayman Thyroid Center is the highest volume thyroid cancer referral center in the United States. The Center boasts the most experienced thyroid surgeons in the US who provide personalized care allowing the greatest opportunity for cancer cure, wellness, and cosmetic and functional outcomes via all types of thyroid surgery from minimal incision to scarless thyroid surgery to advanced cancer care.

www.thyroidcancer.com | (813) 940-3130



About the Norman Parathyroid Center:

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Norman Parathyroid Center is the leading parathyroid gland tumor treatment center in the world, performing nearly 3,800 parathyroid operations annually. Well known for cure rates over 99% via an operation that typically lasts about 20 minutes, the Norman Parathyroid Center's success centers on a teamwork approach by the most experienced parathyroid surgeons in the world.

www.parathyroid.com| (813) 972-0000

About the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery

Located in Tampa, Florida, the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery is a full-service hospital with a deep knowledge and experience in surgery of the thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal glands. The hospital is served by high-volume endocrine surgeons who have dedicated their careers to the treatment of thyroid cancers and benign thyroid tumors, hyperparathyroidism, and adrenal gland tumors. The Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, Carling Adrenal Center, and the Scarless Thyroid Center are now operating exclusively at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery.

www.hospitalforendocrinesurgery.com

