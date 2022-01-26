Rockford Fosgate® Announces All-In-One Audio Solution For the 2022 Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® ST

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate (www.rockfordfosgate.com), the industry leader in high-performance audio systems, is excited to debut an all-in-one audio solution designed specifically for the new 2022 Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® ST motorcycle.

Powering the audio is a 250-watt Bluetooth™ connected amplifier designed to easily pair with your iOS or Android smartphone. Once connected the Harley-Davidson® Audio App allows for quick set-up, tuning adjustments via an integrated 7-band equalizer, and future firmware updates. The app also allows the user to enable Smart Speed Control that adjusts the volume automatically based on the bike's speed.

The vehicle specific integrated enclosure houses the amplifier as well as two 5.25-inch midrange speakers and a pair of 1-inch tweeters. Rider position was key to the location and angle of the speakers to ensure that they are always pointed directly at the listening position, which makes sure the audio is hitting right where it needs to. An ultra-efficient neodymium magnet motor structure was also engineered for class leading speaker output and less weight.

This stereo system will be available through Harley-Davidson® dealerships and on-line at harley-davidson.com.

For more information about Harley-Davidson® Audio Powered by Rockford Fosgate 2022 Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® ST Audio Systems, please visit rockfordfosgate.com

