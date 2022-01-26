Hello, Avelo!

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced a new partnership with University of Connecticut Athletics. Avelo serves six popular Florida destinations from its East Coast base at Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport – Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN).

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

As part of the partnership, Avelo will have premium asset placement at UConn men and women's basketball, hockey and baseball games which include digital graphics, promotional contests, signage, PA announcements and more. UConn and Avelo will also partner on local events with Jonathan and other promotional events through the 2021-2022 athletic season.

"We are thrilled to partner with an airline that has decided to invest in our great state," UConn Director of Athletics David Benedict said. "Avelo Airlines has already dedicated a significant amount of resources into Tweed Airport, which promises to create many jobs right here in Connecticut. I look forward to a long and impactful partnership with Avelo."

The partnership will also give UConn students, fans and alumni the opportunity to win complimentary Avelo tickets, receive exclusive promotional codes and more at all home men and women's basketball games.

"We're excited to continue strengthening our investment in the state of Connecticut," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "UConn has a reputation of being elite, both in their athletic accomplishments and their academic endeavors. We look forward to cheering on The Huskies as we continue building awareness for the convenient and affordable air travel Avelo brings to the region."

The New Haven Way to Florida

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by travelers to and from the region, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways make it Connecticut's most convenient and easily accessible airport.

In early November, Avelo began serving Customers in Southern Connecticut from its first East Coast base at HVN. Avelo serves six popular Florida destinations from HVN: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton, The Palm Beaches and Tampa.

Avelo is the first airline to offer nonstop flights between HVN and Florida. Avelo's arrival to HVN also marked the largest expansion of service at HVN in more than 30 years. Avelo operates single-class, fuel-efficient 147-seat 737-700 Boeing jets from HVN, offering Customers a more spacious and comfortable experience than the regional aircraft historically serving this airport. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, very low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 18 popular destinations across the U.S., including its West Coast base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and its East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. Avelo BROLL + Images here.

About University of Connecticut

The University of Connecticut is a national leader among public research universities, with more than 32,000 students seeking answers to critical questions in classrooms, labs, and the community. A culture of innovation drives this pursuit of knowledge throughout the University's network of campuses. Connecticut's commitment to higher education helps UConn attract students who thrive in the most competitive environments, as well as globally renowned faculty members. Our school pride is fueled by a history of athletics success, which includes 22 NCAA National Championships and over 100 conference championships. UConn fosters a diverse and vibrant culture that meets the needs and seizes the opportunities of a dynamic global society.

