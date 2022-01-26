HAGERTY AUTOMOTIVE INTELLIGENCE REFRESHES VALUATION WEBSITE; PREDICTS $211 MILLION IN UPCOMING CLASSIC CAR AUCTION SALES

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Hagerty, Inc., (NYSE: HGTY) launched a refreshed version of its popular Valuation Tools website. The resource, launched in 2011, receives significant design, navigation and data frequency updates. Car lovers can enjoy the new experience at www.hagerty.com/valuation-tools.

Hagerty Valuation Tools provides current and historic pricing data on more than 40,000 collectible cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles. With Hagerty Price Guide (HPG) values dating from 2006 and approximately 400,000 comparable auction sales spanning decades, the tool has become the go-to source for enthusiast market research. Key updates to the new Hagerty Valuation Tools experience include:

Design refresh emphasizes the most important market data for shoppers

Navigation refinement - including free-form, text search - makes looking up a car easier

Prices updated quarterly (previously three times per year)

Tiered experiences include:

"For more than a decade Hagerty has been committed to helping enthusiasts become more informed as they shop for the cars they love," said Brian Rabold, Vice President of Automotive Intelligence. "With this latest update to Hagerty Valuation Tools, I'm excited to make that process even faster and easier."

Hagerty Automotive Intelligence also announced its prediction of $211 million in auction sales for the upcoming Arizona Auction week. This represents a 14% decline when compared to 2020's $244 million total. The decline is attributed to fewer auctions hosting sales, a reduction in lots by one third and fewer predicted $1 million vehicles offered.

Enthusiasts can follow the Arizona Auction week results in real time by downloading the Hagerty app for Apple [link] and Android [link]. Media can sign up for Hagerty Automotive Intelligence daily auction updates by sending an email to press@hagerty.com.

Today's announcement closely follows Hagerty's debut as a publicly traded company and illustrates the brand's purpose to save driving and car culture by providing services that reach the approximately 69 million U.S. car enthusiasts.[1] Hagerty Automotive Intelligence data approximates there are 43 million insurable collectible vehicles in the U.S.[2] Further, the live and online collector car auction industry sold more than $2.2 billion in 2021[3] – to say nothing of the private party market which represents an estimated market opportunity in excess of $20 billion a year.[4]

