Click® Medical Partners with Cosi Talks to Amplify Message of Adjustability and Mobility

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Click Medical announces a new partnership with Physical Therapist and amputee specialist, Cosi Belloso, whose work empowers individuals with limb loss or limb deficiencies to gain full independence. Click Medical will be featured regularly throughout 2022 on Cosi Talks , a weekly live show on Facebook, which is Belloso's platform to connect with and educate her audience on the latest advancements in prosthetic technology and limb loss care.

"Prosthetists I trust recommend Revo Systems for all adjustable socket needs," said Belloso.

"The number one question I get from my viewers is about how to manage changes in limb volume. There are a number of options to adjust the volume of a prosthetic, but what I've learned from the prosthetists I trust, is the Revo System products by Click Medical are the most comfortable and active solution for adjustable sockets," said Belloso. "Now I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Click to get this information out to more of my community."

Click Medical co-founder and certified prosthetist, Joe Mahon will be the brand's initial special guest on Cosi Talks on February 9, 2022. The topic of the program, which will be aired live at 8:30 PM EST, is how adjustable prosthetic and orthotic devices increase patient comfort and mobility and how Click Medical product RevoFit® can be used to achieve better adjustability.

Listeners of the February 9th Cosi Talks episode will be invited to fill out the Click Medical RevoFit Patient Quiz to be entered in a drawing to win one of two $50 Visa Gift cards. Winners will be announced at the end of the show.

Future Cosi Talks programs featuring Click Medical will be aired on March 30, August 19 and October 19, 2022. See full schedule on Cosi's website.

About Click Medical: Click Medical® brings life-changing adjustability technology to the O&P industry. In 2014, Joe Mahon, CP had a stroke of inspiration on the ski slopes of Utah to apply the Boa® lacing system on a snowboard boot to a prosthetic. He contacted Jimmy Capra who was employed at Boa® and the two worked together to create Click® Medical adding adjustment to prosthetics for the first time in the industry. Click Medical's mission is to empower users to overcome limitations, regain mobility and reclaim dignity. The Click Reel will be available mid 2022

