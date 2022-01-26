CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES RECORD EARNINGS AND LAUNCHES NEW BANKING-AS-A-SERVICE INITIATIVE TO DRIVE MAINLAND EXPANSION

- Net income of $22.3 million, or $0.80 per diluted share for the quarter. Net income of $79.9 million, or $2.83 per diluted share for the year.

HONOLULU, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE: CPF) (the "Company"), parent company of Central Pacific Bank (the "Bank"), today reported record net income for the fourth quarter and the 2021 year. Net income for the quarter was $22.3 million, or fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.80, compared to net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 of $12.2 million, or EPS of $0.43, and net income in the third quarter of 2021 of $20.8 million, or EPS of $0.74. For the year, net income was $79.9 million, or EPS of $2.83, compared to net income of $37.3 million, or EPS of $1.32 for all of 2020. Pre-tax net income was $29.9 million and $105.7 million for the fourth quarter and the 2021 year, which represents the best pre-tax quarter and full year results since 2007.

The Company is also announcing the launch of a new Banking-as-a-Service ("BaaS") initiative with the goal of expanding the Company both in and beyond Hawaii by investing in or collaborating with leading fintech companies. The BaaS initiative is being developed based on the successful product development and launch strategies used in the Company's new Shaka digital product. Shaka, Hawaii's first all-digital checking account, was launched with a VIP waitlist campaign and the largest social media influencer campaign in Hawaii's history. Since the product launch on November 8, 2021 , over 3,300 Shaka accounts have been opened.

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company will continue its BaaS initiatives with an equity investment in Swell, a new fintech company. Swell plans to launch a consumer banking app that combines checking, credit and more into one integrated account, and Central Pacific Bank will serve as the bank sponsor. There will also be a collaboration between the Company, Swell and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT), a leading provider of digital lending solutions. Swell is scheduled to launch its first product in mid-2022.

"We are very pleased with our record earnings and an extremely successful 2021," said Paul Yonamine , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We will maintain our commitment to be a top community bank in Hawaii , combining the latest in digital convenience with our strong tradition of customer service. Today's announcement of our BaaS initiatives, represents an exciting new chapter of our Company as we expand beyond the Hawaii market which we believe will drive revenue growth and create even more shareholder value."

On January 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its outstanding common shares. This represents a 4.0% increase from the dividend paid of $0.25 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable on March 15, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2022.

On January 25, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $30 million of its common stock from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, pursuant to a newly authorized share repurchase program (the "Repurchase Plan"). The Repurchase Plan replaces and supersedes in its entirety the share repurchase program previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors, which had $6 .3 million in remaining repurchase authority as of December 31, 2021 . During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 305,594 shares of common stock, at a total cost of $8.4 million , or an average cost per share of $27.64 . During the year ended December 31, 2021 , the Company returned $45.6 million in capital to its shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $53.1 million , compared to $51.5 million in the year-ago quarter and $56.1 million in the previous quarter. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 3.08%, compared to 3.32% in the year-ago quarter and 3.31% in the previous quarter. The sequential quarter decrease in net interest income and net interest margin is primarily due to lower net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, and lower yields on core loans, partially offset by higher average loan and investment security balances. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2021 included $4.7 million in net interest income and loan fees on PPP loans, compared to $8.6 million in the previous quarter. Net deferred fees on PPP loans totaled $3 .5 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $7 .9 million at September 30, 2021, respectively. Additional information on average balances, interest income and expenses and yields and rates is presented in Tables 4 and 5.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a credit to the provision for credit losses of $7.7 million , compared to a provision of $4.9 million in the year-ago quarter and a credit to the provision of $2.6 million in the previous quarter. The credit to the provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021 was driven by continued improvements in the economic forecast, net recoveries during the current quarter and strong asset quality as the State of Hawaii continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $11.6 million , compared to $14.1 million in the year-ago quarter and $10.3 million in the previous quarter. The decrease from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to lower mortgage banking income of $3 .5 million, partially offset by higher other service charges and fees of $1 .3 million. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to higher mortgage banking income and bank-owned life insurance of $0 .6 million and $0 .4 million, respectively. Additional information on other operating income is presented in Table 3.

Other operating expense for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $42.4 million , compared to $44.7 million in the year-ago quarter and $41.3 million in the previous quarter. Other operating expense in the current quarter included $1.1 million in severance expense and $0.4 million in costs related to the consolidation of our Kapalama Branch on Oahu . The Company plans to consolidate three additional branches in 2022. The decrease in other operating expense from the year-ago quarter was primarily due to $3.9 million in nonrecurring expenses (included in other) in the year-ago quarter, which included: branch consolidation costs of $1.3 million , litigation settlements of $0.8 million , Federal Home Loan Bank advance prepayment fee of $0.7 million , loss on disposal of fixed assets of $0.6 million and other nonrecurring expenses totaling $0.5 million . The increase in other operating expense from the previous quarter is primarily due to branch consolidation costs, higher deferred compensation plan expenses and higher promotions expense of $0.4 million each. Additional information on other operating expense is presented in Table 3.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 65.61%, compared to 68.20% in the year-ago quarter and 62.32% in the previous quarter.

The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 25.4%, compared to 23.7% in the year-ago quarter and 24.7% in the previous quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets at December 31, 2021 of $7.42 billion increased from $6 .59 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased from $7 .30 billion at September 30, 2021.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at December 31, 2021 of $5.10 billion increased from $4 .96 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased from $5 .05 billion at September 30, 2021. The sequential quarter increase in total loans included a net increase in core loans (or non-PPP loans) of $183 .2 million led by residential mortgage loan growth of $127 .3 million, offset by a decline in PPP loans of $127 .3 million due to SBA forgiveness and payments. Loans on forbearance or deferral totaled $0 .4 million, or less than 1% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Loans by geographic distribution are summarized in Table 6.

Total deposits at December 31, 2021 of $6.64 billion increased from $5 .80 billion at December 31, 2020, and increased from $6 .52 billion at September 30, 2021. Core deposits, which include demand deposits, savings and money market deposits and time deposits up to $250,000 , totaled $6.16 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased by $66 .0 million from September 30, 2021. Non-core deposits increased by $57 .3 million from September 30, 2021. The Company's loan-to-deposit ratio was 76.8% at December 31, 2021, compared to 77.4% at September 30, 2021. Core deposit and total deposit balances are summarized in Table 7.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021 totaled $5.9 million , or 0.08% of total assets, compared to $6.2 million , or 0.09% of total assets at December 31, 2020, and $7.2 million , or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2021. Additional information on nonperforming assets, past due and restructured loans is presented in Table 8.

Net recoveries in the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $0.9 million , compared to net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the year-ago quarter, and net charge-offs of $0.2 million in the previous quarter.

The allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans at December 31, 2021 was 1.33%, compared to 1.68% at December 31, 2020 and 1.48% at September 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of core loans at December 31, 2021 was 1.36%, compared to 1.55% at September 30, 2021. Additional information on net charge-offs and recoveries and the allowance for credit losses is presented in Tables 9 and 10.

Capital

Total shareholders' equity was $558.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $546.7 million and $555.4 million at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

The Company maintained its strong capital position and its capital ratios continue to exceed the levels required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution for regulatory purposes under Basel III. At December 31, 2021, the Company's leverage capital, tier 1 risk-based capital, total risk-based capital, and common equity tier 1 ratios were 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.5%, and 11.2%, respectively, compared to 8.5%, 12.2%, 14.6%, and 11.2%, respectively, at September 30, 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain references to financial measures that have been adjusted to exclude certain expenses and other specified items. These financial measures differ from comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") in that they exclude unusual or non-recurring charges, losses, credits or gains. This press release identifies the specific items excluded from the comparable GAAP financial measure in the calculation of each non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes that financial presentations excluding the impact of these items provide useful supplemental information that is important to a proper understanding of the Company's core business results by investors. These presentations should not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call today at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Hawaii Time) to discuss the quarterly results. Individuals are encouraged to listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations page of the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank . Alternatively, investors may participate in the live call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 319900). A playback of the call will be available through February 25, 2022 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 961340) and on the Company's website. Information which may be discussed in the conference call is provided in an earnings supplement presentation on the Company's website at http://ir.cpb.bank

About Central Pacific Financial Corp.

Hawaii -based bank holding company with approximately $7.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 30 branches and 69 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a-based bank holding company with approximatelyin assets as of December 31, 2021. Central Pacific Bank, its primary subsidiary, operates 30 branches and 69 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.cpb.bank

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements concerning: projections of revenues, expenses, income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, the payment or nonpayment of dividends, capital position, credit losses, net interest margin or other financial items; statements of plans, objectives and expectations of Central Pacific Financial Corp. or its management or Board of Directors, including those relating to business plans, use of capital resources, products or services and regulatory developments and regulatory actions; statements of future economic performance including anticipated performance results from our business initiatives; or any statements of the assumptions underlying or relating to any of the foregoing. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "forecasts," "hopes," "targeting," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "estimates," "may" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements.

While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those statements or projections for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic virus on local, national and international economies, including, but not limited to, the adverse impact on tourism and construction in the State of Hawaii, our borrowers, customers, third-party contractors, vendors and employees as well as the effects of government programs and initiatives in response to COVID-19; the impact of our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and fulfillment of government guarantees on our PPP loans; our ability to successfully implement our Banking-as-a-Service initiatives, including adoption of the initiatives by customers and risks faced by any of our bank collaborations including reputational and regulatory risk; the increase in inventory or adverse conditions in the real estate market and deterioration in the construction industry; adverse changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers and, as a result, increased loan delinquency rates, deterioration in asset quality, and losses in our loan portfolio; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives; the impact of local, national, and international economies and events (including natural disasters such as wildfires, volcanic eruptions, hurricanes, tsunamis, storms, earthquakes and pandemic viruses and diseases, including COVID-19) on the Company's business and operations and on tourism, the military, and other major industries operating within the Hawaii market and any other markets in which the Company does business; deterioration or malaise in domestic economic conditions, including any destabilization in the financial industry and deterioration of the real estate market, as well as the impact of declining levels of consumer and business confidence in the state of the economy in general and in financial institutions in particular; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the "Dodd-Frank Act"), changes in capital standards, other regulatory reform and federal and state legislation, including but not limited to regulations promulgated by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (the "CFPB"), government-sponsored enterprise reform, and any related rules and regulations which affect our business operations and competitiveness; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and proceedings and the resolution thereof, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the effect of, and our ability to comply with, any regulatory orders or actions we are or may become subject to; ability to successfully implement our initiatives to lower our efficiency ratio; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB" or the "Federal Reserve"); inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations, including the anticipated replacement of the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") Index and the impact on our loans and debt which are tied to that index; negative trends in our market capitalization and adverse changes in the price of the Company's common stock; political instability; acts of war or terrorism; pandemic virus and disease, including COVID-19; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; cybersecurity and data privacy breaches and the consequence therefrom; the ability to address deficiencies in our internal controls over financial reporting or disclosure controls and procedures; technological changes and developments; changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies and other financial service providers; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") and other accounting standard setters and the cost and resources required to implement such changes; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; changes in our personnel, organization, compensation and benefit plans; and our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

For further information with respect to factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from the expectations or projections stated in the forward-looking statements, please see the Company's publicly available Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's Form 10-K for the last fiscal year and, in particular, the discussion of "Risk Factors" set forth therein. We urge investors to consider all of these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statements are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1





Three Months Ended

Year Ended (Dollars in thousands,

Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

Dec 31, except for per share amounts)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT



























Net interest income

$ 53,096

$ 56,086

$ 52,061

$ 49,804

$ 51,474

$ 211,047

$ 197,683 (Credit) provision for credit losses [1]

(7,692)

(2,635)

(3,443)

(821)

4,898

(14,591)

42,111 Total other operating income

11,566

10,253

10,530

10,711

14,057

43,060

45,198 Total other operating expense [1]

42,422

41,345

41,433

37,846

44,690

163,046

151,737 Income tax expense

7,605

6,814

5,887

5,452

3,772

25,758

11,760 Net income

22,327

20,815

18,714

18,038

12,171

79,894

37,273 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 0.43

$ 2.85

$ 1.33 Diluted earnings per common share

0.80

0.74

0.66

0.64

0.43

2.83

1.32 Dividends declared per common share

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.23

0.23

0.96

0.92





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS



























Return on average assets (ROA) [2]

1.22 %

1.15 %

1.06 %

1.07 %

0.74 %

1.13 %

0.58 % Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) [2]

16.05

14.82

13.56

13.07

8.87

14.38

6.85 Average shareholders' equity to average assets

7.61

7.79

7.84

8.19

8.29

7.85

8.47 Efficiency ratio [3]

65.61

62.32

66.20

62.54

68.20

64.16

62.47 Net interest margin (NIM) [2]

3.08

3.31

3.16

3.19

3.32

3.18

3.30 Dividend payout ratio [4]

31.25

32.43

36.36

35.94

53.49

33.92

69.70





























SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCES



























Average loans, including loans held for sale

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,110,820

$ 5,079,874

$ 5,034,717

$ 5,071,516

$ 4,855,169 Average interest-earning assets

6,890,829

6,761,643

6,606,779

6,305,786

6,202,228

6,643,193

6,015,166 Average assets

7,315,325

7,210,210

7,039,928

6,738,825

6,621,127

7,078,025

6,418,661 Average deposits

6,536,826

6,424,768

6,269,516

5,958,742

5,755,257

6,299,369

5,555,877 Average interest-bearing liabilities

4,407,612

4,221,073

4,253,382

4,161,453

4,163,396

4,288,041

4,070,923 Average shareholders' equity

556,462

561,606

552,102

551,976

548,663

555,600

543,919

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited) TABLE 1 (CONTINUED)





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS



















Central Pacific Financial Corp.



















Leverage capital ratio

8.5 %

8.5 %

8.6 %

8.9 %

8.8 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.2

12.2

12.7

13.1

12.9 Total risk-based capital ratio

14.5

14.6

14.9

15.4

15.2 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

11.2

11.2

11.6

12.0

11.8 Central Pacific Bank



















Leverage capital ratio

8.9

9.0

9.1

9.4

9.4 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.8

13.0

13.5

13.9

13.7 Total risk-based capital ratio

14.0

14.3

14.6

15.0

14.9 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio

12.8

13.0

13.5

13.9

13.7















































Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (dollars in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 BALANCE SHEET



















Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,101,649

$ 5,045,797

$ 5,077,318

$ 5,137,849

$ 4,964,113 Total assets

7,419,089

7,298,231

7,178,481

6,979,265

6,594,583 Total deposits

6,639,158

6,515,863

6,397,159

6,208,950

5,796,118 Long-term debt

105,616

105,556

105,495

105,436

105,385 Total shareholders' equity

558,219

555,419

552,793

542,865

546,685 Total shareholders' equity to total assets

7.52 %

7.61 %

7.70 %

7.78 %

8.29 %





















ASSET QUALITY



















Allowance for credit losses (ACL) [1]

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553

$ 83,269 Non-performing assets (NPA)

5,881

7,237

6,745

7,194

6,192 ACL to total loans [1]

1.33 %

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.59 %

1.68 % ACL to core loans (refer to Table 10) [1]

1.36 %

1.55 %

1.68 %

1.80 %

1.83 % ACL to non-performing assets [1]

1,157.92 %

1,030.63 %

1,153.17 %

1,133.63 %

1,344.78 % NPA to total assets

0.08 %

0.10 %

0.09 %

0.10 %

0.09 %





















PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK OUTSTANDING



















Book value per common share

$ 20.14

$ 19.84

$ 19.59

$ 19.19

$ 19.40 Closing market price per common share

28.17

25.68

26.06

26.68

19.01





















[1] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. [2] ROA, ROE and ROTE are annualized based on a 30/360 day convention. Annualized net interest income and expense in the NIM calculation are based on the day count interest payment conventions at the interest-earning asset or interest-bearing liability level (i.e. 30/360, actual/actual). [3] Efficiency ratio is defined as total operating expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total other operating income). [4] Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per share divided by diluted earnings per share.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) TABLE 2





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands, except share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 ASSETS



















Cash and due from financial institutions

$ 81,506

$ 108,669

$ 116,009

$ 93,358

$ 97,546 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

247,401

240,173

224,469

166,533

6,521 Investment securities:



















Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value

1,631,699

1,535,450

1,407,340

1,216,341

1,182,609 Equity securities, at fair value

—

1,593

1,578

1,435

1,351 Total investment securities

1,631,699

1,537,043

1,408,918

1,217,776

1,183,960 Loans held for sale

3,531

5,290

5,361

5,234

16,687 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,101,649

5,045,797

5,077,318

5,137,849

4,964,113 Less allowance for credit losses

68,097

74,587

77,781

81,553

83,269 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

5,033,552

4,971,210

4,999,537

5,056,296

4,880,844 Premises and equipment, net

80,354

80,190

76,740

72,599

65,278 Accrued interest receivable

16,709

17,110

19,014

19,440

20,224 Investment in unconsolidated entities

29,679

30,397

31,052

31,487

29,968 Other real estate owned

—

—

—

—

— Mortgage servicing rights

9,738

9,976

10,500

11,094

11,865 Bank-owned life insurance

169,148

167,961

167,289

167,110

163,161 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock

7,964

7,952

8,149

8,155

8,237 Right of use lease asset

39,441

40,757

41,890

44,727

45,857 Other assets

68,367

81,503

69,553

85,456

64,435 Total assets

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231

$ 7,178,481

$ 6,979,265

$ 6,594,583 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Deposits:



















Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404

$ 2,203,806

$ 2,070,428

$ 1,790,269 Interest-bearing demand

1,415,277

1,372,626

1,341,280

1,237,574

1,174,888 Savings and money market

2,225,903

2,296,968

2,048,945

2,004,368

1,932,043 Time

706,732

650,865

803,128

896,580

898,918 Total deposits

6,639,158

6,515,863

6,397,159

6,208,950

5,796,118 FHLB advances and other short-term borrowings

—

—

—

—

22,000 Long-term debt

105,616

105,556

105,495

105,436

105,385 Lease liability

40,731

41,933

43,112

46,033

47,191 Other liabilities

75,317

79,412

79,874

75,933

77,156 Total liabilities

6,860,822

6,742,764

6,625,640

6,436,352

6,047,850 Shareholders' equity:



















Preferred stock, no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares; issued

and outstanding: none at December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021,

June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and December 31, 2020

—

—

—

—

— Common stock, no par value, authorized 185,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding: 27,714,071 at December 31, 2021, 27,999,588 at September 30, 2021, 28,218,860 at June 30, 2021, 28,282,530 at March 31, 2021, and 28,183,340 at December 31, 2020

433,263

436,957

440,854

443,505

442,635 Additional paid-in capital

98,073

97,279

96,182

95,721

94,842 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

34,843

22,916

10,831

628

(10,920) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(7,960)

(1,733)

4,926

3,011

20,128 Total shareholders' equity

558,219

555,419

552,793

542,865

546,685 Non-controlling interest

48

48

48

48

48 Total equity

558,267

555,467

552,841

542,913

546,733 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 7,419,089

$ 7,298,231

$ 7,178,481

$ 6,979,265

$ 6,594,583













































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) TABLE 3





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans

$ 47,576

$ 51,104

$ 49,024

$ 46,074

$ 48,259

$ 193,778

$ 186,129 Interest and dividends on investment securities:



























Taxable investment securities

6,667

6,210

4,447

5,106

5,002

22,430

23,302 Tax-exempt investment securities

642

470

346

514

504

1,972

2,392 Dividend income on investment securities

21

18

18

18

18

75

69 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

86

105

61

10

4

262

46 Dividend income on FHLB stock

61

62

63

59

114

245

480 Total interest income

55,053

57,969

53,959

51,781

53,901

218,762

212,418 Interest expense:



























Interest on deposits:



























Demand

104

101

93

86

105

384

510 Savings and money market

352

332

282

274

314

1,240

2,416 Time

478

428

498

588

813

1,992

7,489 Interest on short-term borrowings

—

—

—

2

65

2

718 Interest on long-term debt

1,023

1,022

1,025

1,027

1,130

4,097

3,602 Total interest expense

1,957

1,883

1,898

1,977

2,427

7,715

14,735 Net interest income

53,096

56,086

52,061

49,804

51,474

211,047

197,683 (Credit) provision for credit losses

(7,692)

(2,635)

(3,443)

(821)

4,898

(14,591)

42,111 Net interest income after (credit) provision for credit losses

60,788

58,721

55,504

50,625

46,576

225,638

155,572 Other operating income:



























Mortgage banking income

1,902

1,327

1,533

2,970

5,434

7,732

13,682 Service charges on deposit accounts

1,800

1,637

1,443

1,478

1,560

6,358

6,234 Other service charges and fees

5,016

4,942

4,619

3,790

3,709

18,367

14,867 Income from fiduciary activities

1,283

1,292

1,269

1,231

1,113

5,075

4,829 Net gain (loss) on sales of investment securities

—

100

50

—

151

150

(201) Income from bank-owned life insurance

946

540

1,210

797

1,219

3,493

3,803 Other

619

415

406

445

871

1,885

1,984 Total other operating income

11,566

10,253

10,530

10,711

14,057

43,060

45,198 Other operating expense:



























Salaries and employee benefits

23,030

23,566

23,790

19,827

23,090

90,213

83,848 Net occupancy

4,129

4,185

4,055

3,764

4,011

16,133

15,162 Equipment

1,207

1,089

1,048

1,000

1,157

4,344

4,531 Communication expense

922

824

756

769

758

3,271

3,225 Legal and professional services

2,928

2,575

2,572

2,377

2,507

10,452

9,035 Computer software expense

3,125

2,998

3,398

3,783

3,625

13,304

12,717 Advertising expense

1,179

1,329

1,329

1,658

756

5,495

3,791 Other

5,902

4,779

4,485

4,668

8,786

19,834

19,428 Total other operating expense

42,422

41,345

41,433

37,846

44,690

163,046

151,737 Income before income taxes

29,932

27,629

24,601

23,490

15,943

105,652

49,033 Income tax expense

7,605

6,814

5,887

5,452

3,772

25,758

11,760 Net income

$ 22,327

$ 20,815

$ 18,714

$ 18,038

$ 12,171

$ 79,894

$ 37,273 Per common share data:



























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.80

$ 0.74

$ 0.66

$ 0.64

$ 0.43

$ 2.85

$ 1.33 Diluted earnings per share

0.80

0.74

0.66

0.64

0.43

2.83

1.32 Cash dividends declared

0.25

0.24

0.24

0.23

0.23

0.96

0.92 Basic weighted average shares outstanding

27,769,651

27,967,089

28,173,710

28,108,648

28,071,151

28,003,744

28,074,543 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

28,045,826

28,175,953

28,456,624

28,313,014

28,177,366

28,257,323

28,180,576





























Note: Certain amounts in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform to the presentation of the current period.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 4





Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended



December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020



Average

Average





Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:



































Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 225,560

0.15 %

$ 86

$ 273,039

0.15 %

$ 105

$ 16,786

0.10 %

$ 4 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:



































Taxable

1,469,711

1.82

6,688

1,351,272

1.84

6,228

1,048,665

1.91

5,020 Tax-exempt

114,529

2.84

813

106,333

2.24

595

90,452

2.83

638 Total investment securities

1,584,240

1.89

7,501

1,457,605

1.87

6,823

1,139,117

1.99

5,658 Loans, including loans held for sale

5,073,069

3.73

47,576

5,022,909

4.05

51,104

5,034,717

3.82

48,259 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,960

3.05

61

8,090

3.09

62

11,608

3.91

114 Total interest-earning assets

6,890,829

3.19

55,224

6,761,643

3.42

58,094

6,202,228

3.48

54,035 Noninterest-earning assets

424,496









448,567









418,899







Total assets

$ 7,315,325









$ 7,210,210









$ 6,621,127













































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,383,696

0.03 %

$ 104

$ 1,356,967

0.03 %

$ 101

$ 1,149,759

0.04 %

$ 105 Savings and money market deposits

2,224,592

0.06

352

2,168,055

0.06

332

1,902,876

0.07

314 Time deposits up to $250,000

225,451

0.31

176

228,762

0.31

181

246,573

0.57

351 Time deposits over $250,000

468,292

0.26

302

467,289

0.21

247

662,390

0.28

462 Total interest-bearing deposits

4,302,031

0.09

934

4,221,073

0.08

861

3,961,598

0.12

1,232 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

—

—

—

—

—

—

76,968

0.33

65 Long-term debt

105,581

3.85

1,023

105,516

3.84

1,022

124,830

3.60

1,130 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,407,612

0.18

1,957

4,326,589

0.17

1,883

4,163,396

0.23

2,427 Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,234,795









2,203,695









1,793,659







Other liabilities

116,408









118,272









115,407







Total liabilities

6,758,815









6,648,556









6,072,462







Shareholders' equity

556,462









561,606









548,663







Non-controlling interest

48









48









2







Total equity

556,510









561,654









548,665







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,315,325









$ 7,210,210









$ 6,621,127













































Net interest income









$ 53,267









$ 56,211









$ 51,608





































Interest rate spread





3.01 %









3.25 %









3.25 %









































Net interest margin





3.08 %









3.31 %









3.32 %



















































































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Average Balances, Interest Income & Expense, Yields and Rates (Taxable Equivalent)

(Unaudited) TABLE 5





Year Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020



Average

Average





Average

Average



(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest

Balance

Yield/Rate

Interest ASSETS Interest-earning assets:























Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions

$ 191,967

0.14 %

$ 262

$ 13,980

0.33 %

$ 46 Investment securities, excluding valuation allowance:























Taxable

1,269,900

1.77

22,505

1,037,209

2.25

23,371 Tax-exempt

101,877

2.45

2,496

96,217

3.15

3,028 Total investment securities

1,371,777

1.82

25,001

1,133,426

2.33

26,399 Loans, including loans held for sale

5,071,516

3.82

193,778

4,855,169

3.83

186,129 Federal Home Loan Bank stock

7,933

3.09

245

12,591

3.81

480 Total interest-earning assets

6,643,193

3.30

219,286

6,015,166

3.54

213,054 Noninterest-earning assets

434,832









403,495







Total assets

$ 7,078,025









$ 6,418,661

































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities:























Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 1,300,022

0.03 %

$ 384

$ 1,078,589

0.05 %

$ 510 Savings and money market deposits

2,099,388

0.06

1,240

1,830,972

0.13

2,416 Time deposits up to $250,000

230,705

0.34

795

257,708

0.75

1,921 Time deposits over $250,000

551,831

0.22

1,197

696,650

0.80

5,568 Total interest-bearing deposits

4,181,946

0.09

3,616

3,863,919

0.27

10,415 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other short-term borrowings

607

0.30

2

89,904

0.80

718 Long-term debt

105,488

3.88

4,097

117,100

3.08

3,602 Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,288,041

0.18

7,715

4,070,923

0.36

14,735 Noninterest-bearing deposits

2,117,423









1,691,958







Other liabilities

116,936









111,859







Total liabilities

6,522,400









5,874,740







Shareholders' equity

555,600









543,919







Non-controlling interest

25









2







Total equity

555,625









543,921







Total liabilities and equity

$ 7,078,025









$ 6,418,661

































Net interest income









$ 211,571









$ 198,319

























Interest rate spread





3.12 %









3.18 %





























Net interest margin





3.18 %









3.30 %



























































CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Loans by Geographic Distribution

(Unaudited) TABLE 6





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 HAWAII:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 87,459

$ 198,315

$ 395,352

$ 548,880

$ 375,879 Other

422,388

404,751

389,341

399,154

426,670 Real estate:



















Construction

122,867

128,908

133,457

137,976

125,407 Residential mortgage

1,875,980

1,748,729

1,711,801

1,687,513

1,690,212 Home equity

637,249

618,951

583,430

559,514

551,266 Commercial mortgage

922,146

915,746

926,006

911,216

898,055 Consumer

333,843

331,987

328,332

319,032

332,430 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

4,401,932

4,347,387

4,467,719

4,563,285

4,399,919 Allowance for credit losses

(55,808)

(62,126)

(67,773)

(70,961)

(73,152) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 4,346,124

$ 4,285,261

$ 4,399,946

$ 4,492,324

$ 4,326,767





















U.S. MAINLAND: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 3,868

$ 20,356

$ 39,258

$ 48,939

$ 40,496 Other

107,733

114,122

96,884

115,035

118,421 Real estate:



















Commercial mortgage

298,058

292,671

260,424

253,122

258,273 Consumer

290,058

271,261

213,033

157,468

147,004 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

699,717

698,410

609,599

574,564

564,194 Allowance for credit losses

(12,289)

(12,461)

(10,008)

(10,592)

(10,117) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 687,428

$ 685,949

$ 599,591

$ 563,972

$ 554,077





















TOTAL:



















Commercial, financial and agricultural:



















SBA Paycheck Protection Program

$ 91,327

$ 218,671

$ 434,610

$ 597,819

$ 416,375 Other

530,121

518,873

486,225

514,189

545,091 Real estate:



















Construction

122,867

128,908

133,457

137,976

125,407 Residential mortgage

1,875,980

1,748,729

1,711,801

1,687,513

1,690,212 Home equity

637,249

618,951

583,430

559,514

551,266 Commercial mortgage

1,220,204

1,208,417

1,186,430

1,164,338

1,156,328 Consumer

623,901

603,248

541,365

476,500

479,434 Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs

5,101,649

5,045,797

5,077,318

5,137,849

4,964,113 Allowance for credit losses

(68,097)

(74,587)

(77,781)

(81,553)

(83,269) Loans, net of allowance for credit losses

$ 5,033,552

$ 4,971,210

$ 4,999,537

$ 5,056,296

$ 4,880,844





















[1] U.S. Mainland includes territories of the United States.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Deposits

(Unaudited) TABLE 7





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 2,291,246

$ 2,195,404

$ 2,203,806

$ 2,070,428

$ 1,790,269 Interest-bearing demand

1,415,277

1,372,626

1,341,280

1,237,574

1,174,888 Savings and money market

2,225,903

2,296,968

2,048,945

2,004,368

1,932,043 Time deposits less than $100,000

136,584

139,358

141,498

145,497

149,063 Other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 [1]

88,873

87,491

89,710

88,814

90,149 Core deposits

6,157,883

6,091,847

5,825,239

5,546,681

5,136,412





















Government time deposits

214,950

238,950

403,755

500,194

500,344 Other time deposits greater than $250,000

266,325

185,066

168,165

162,075

159,362 Total time deposits greater than $250,000

481,275

424,016

571,920

662,269

659,706 Total deposits

$ 6,639,158

$ 6,515,863

$ 6,397,159

$ 6,208,950

$ 5,796,118





















[1] As of January 1, 2021, other time deposits $100,000 to $250,000 have been included in core deposits. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to current period presentation.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Nonperforming Assets, Past Due and Restructured Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 8





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 Nonaccrual loans: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

$ 183

$ 689

$ 699

$ 1,412

$ 1,461 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

4,623

5,351

5,280

4,553

4,115 Home equity

786

880

434

439

524 Commercial mortgage

—

—

—

—

— Consumer

289

317

332

790

92 Total nonaccrual loans

5,881

7,237

6,745

7,194

6,192 Other real estate owned ("OREO"):



















Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—

—

—

—

— Total OREO

—

—

—

—

— Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

5,881

7,237

6,745

7,194

6,192 Loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

945

—

29

—

— Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

—

444

1,438

4,522

567 Home equity

44

—

—

—

— Consumer

374

166

100

262

240 Total loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest

1,363

610

1,567

4,784

807 Restructured loans still accruing interest: [1]



















Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

—

12

26

63

100 Real estate:



















Residential mortgage

3,768

4,458

4,258

5,473

5,718 Commercial mortgage

1,043

1,577

1,636

1,698

1,761 Consumer

92

99

132

198

207 Total restructured loans still accruing interest

4,903

6,146

6,052

7,432

7,786 Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest

$ 12,147

$ 13,993

$ 14,364

$ 19,410

$ 14,785





















Total nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.12 % Total NPAs as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.12 %

0.14 %

0.13 %

0.14 %

0.12 % Total NPAs and loans delinquent for 90 days or more still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.14 %

0.16 %

0.16 %

0.23 %

0.14 % Total NPAs, loans delinquent for 90 days or more and restructured loans still accruing interest as a percentage of total loans and OREO

0.24 %

0.28 %

0.28 %

0.38 %

0.30 %





















Quarter-to-quarter changes in NPAs:



















Balance at beginning of quarter

$ 7,237

$ 6,745

$ 7,194

$ 6,192

$ 13,187 Additions

1,375

1,951

1,879

2,257

1,370 Reductions:



















Payments

(933)

(767)

(1,120)

(292)

(3,186) Return to accrual status

(1,034)

(141)

(84)

(99)

(548) Sales of NPAs

—

—

—

—

(4,353) Charge-offs, valuation and other adjustments

(764)

(551)

(1,124)

(864)

(278) Total reductions

(2,731)

(1,459)

(2,328)

(1,255)

(8,365) Balance at end of quarter

$ 5,881

$ 7,237

$ 6,745

$ 7,194

$ 6,192





















[1] Section 4013 of the CARES Act and the revised Interagency Statement are being applied to loan modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic as eligible and applicable. These loan modifications are not included in the delinquent or restructured loan balances presented above.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans

(Unaudited) TABLE 9





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2021

2020 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL"):



























ACL at beginning of period

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553

$ 83,269

$ 80,542

$ 83,269

$ 47,971 Adoption of ASU 2016-13

—

—

—

—

—

—

3,566 Adjusted ACL at beginning of period

74,587

77,781

81,553

83,269

80,542

83,269

51,537





























(Credit) provision for credit losses on loans [1] [2]

(7,417)

(2,969)

(2,963)

(974)

4,496

(14,323)

38,930





























Charge-offs:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

379

334

401

609

676

1,723

3,026 Real estate:



























Residential mortgage

—

—

—

—

—

—

63 Commercial mortgage

—

—

—

—

—

—

75 Consumer

952

829

1,523

1,098

1,856

4,402

8,191 Total charge-offs

1,331

1,163

1,924

1,707

2,532

6,125

11,355





























Recoveries:



























Commercial, financial and agricultural - Other

358

281

276

89

189

1,004

1,157 Real estate:



























Construction

1,159

—

—

—

—

1,159

131 Residential mortgage

13

53

186

106

15

358

229 Home equity

—

—

—

9

2

9

33 Commercial mortgage

—

—

65

8

1

73

16 Consumer

728

604

588

753

556

2,673

2,591 Total recoveries

2,258

938

1,115

965

763

5,276

4,157 Net (recoveries) charge-offs

(927)

225

809

742

1,769

849

7,198 ACL at end of period

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553

$ 83,269

$ 68,097

$ 83,269





























Average loans, net of deferred fees and costs

$ 5,073,069

$ 5,022,909

$ 5,110,820

$ 5,079,874

$ 5,034,717

$ 5,071,516

$ 4,855,169 Annualized ratio of net charge-offs to average loans

(0.07) %

0.02 %

0.06 %

0.06 %

0.14 %

0.02 %

0.15 %





























[1] In 2020, the Company recorded a reserve on accrued interest receivable ("AIR") of $0.2 million for loans on payment forbearance or deferral, which were granted to borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This reserve was recorded as a contra-asset against AIR with the offset to the provision for credit losses. During the second quarter of 2021, the Company reversed the entire reserve on AIR. The provision for credit losses presented in this table excludes the provision for credit losses on AIR. [2] As of January 1, 2021, the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures (previously included in other operating expense) is included in the provision for credit losses line on the consolidated statements of income. The allowance for off-balance sheet credit exposures continues to be included in other liabilities. For roll-forward purposes, in this table we exclude the provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures.

CENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) TABLE 10 The following table sets forth a reconciliation of our core loans and the ratios of our allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to total loans and ACL to core loans (or total loans, excluding SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans), for each of the periods indicated:





Dec 31,

Sep 30,

Jun 30,

Mar 31,

Dec 31, (Dollars in thousands)

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020 ACL

$ 68,097

$ 74,587

$ 77,781

$ 81,553

$ 83,269





















Total loans

$ 5,101,649

$ 5,045,797

$ 5,077,318

$ 5,137,849

$ 4,964,113 Less: PPP loans

91,327

218,671

434,610

597,819

416,375 Core loans (or total loans, excluding PPP loans)

$ 5,010,322

$ 4,827,126

4,642,708

4,540,030

$ 4,547,738





















Ratio of ACL to total loans

1.33 %

1.48 %

1.53 %

1.59 %

1.68 % Ratio of ACL to core loans

1.36 %

1.55 %

1.68 %

1.80 %

1.83 %

