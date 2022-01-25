The MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy announces a new global research project with Capgemini Invent

Research project to focus on maximizing the chances of success in the design, build and operation of business-to-business platforms

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "The MIT Initiative on the Digital Economy (IDE) today announced a new global research project with Capgemini Invent that will aim to better understand the dynamics of business-to-business platforms and ecosystems." Through the use of both qualitative and quantitative data, the research project aims to demonstrate the versatility of B2B platforms.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market is expected to reach $1,855 billion by 2028. Predicting a rapid increase in B2B platform firms to accommodate this growth, MIT IDE and Capgemini Invent researchers will analyze a variety of areas – in particular, the source of value creation – to highlight the specifics of B2B platforms.

In recent years, numerous companies across sectors have endeavored to build such platforms with limited success; MIT IDE and Capgemini Invent intend to explore the many lessons to be learned from the widely adopted B2C models currently enjoying success, including high degrees of customization, integration requirements and data sovereignty, while respecting the requirements of B2B engagements. MIT IDE and Capgemini Invent researchers will explore the differences between the sectors, with the aim of identifying challenges and finding solutions that would encourage organizations to explore platform business model strategies. It will span a variety of sectors and industries on a global scale, including automotive, consumer products, healthcare and medical devices, smart home, and manufacturing.

Launched in 2013, MIT IDE examines how people and businesses work, interact, and will ultimately prosper in a time of rapid digital transformation. As a research center at the MIT Sloan School of Management, MIT IDE comprises a team of internationally-recognized thought leaders and researchers, focusing on six research topics: (1) AI, labor economics and online marketplaces, (2) social networks and digital experimentation, (3) misinformation and fake news, (4) human/AI interface, (5) data-driven societies, and (6) tech for good. MIT IDE is supported by corporate members, foundations, and individual donors.

"It is clear that, although there are some similarities, B2B platforms and ecosystems operate under a different set of conditions and economics from their B2C counterparts," said IDE Research Fellow and Visiting Scholar Geoff Parker. "This area is under-researched, so our aim is to shed some light on what it takes for organizations to successfully develop their B2B platforms and implement new business models."

"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with MIT with this groundbreaking initiative, a fitting milestone for our ten-year partnership around digital transformation," said Volker Darius, Managing Director of Portfolio at Capgemini Invent. "Our joint research into this under-explored area highlights our shared commitment to better understanding the dynamics and ecosystems that drive success for organizations when designing, building and operating business-to-business platforms."

