Clearlake Capital-backed Unifrax Renames to Alkegen

BUFFALO, N.Y. and SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unifrax, a leading manufacturer of high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications, announced today that it has changed its name to Alkegen, to reflect the new company created following the acquisition of Lydall late last year, and will also move its corporate headquarters to Dallas, Texas. Alkegen brings together two of the world's leading specialty materials platforms and represents a new chapter for a unified, innovation-driven company.

Alkegen - Unifrax and Lydall are now Alkegen (PRNewswire)

Alkegen is well positioned to be the specialty materials leader serving mission-critical systems that the world is focused on for the future, including: battery technologies, electric vehicles, filtration media, and specialty insulation materials that enable customers to reduce fossil fuel consumption, save energy, and live greener.

John Dandolph, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alkegen explained, "Our new name helps define this global platform with differentiated, sustainability-focused advanced materials. Customers will come to know Alkegen as a brand that helps the planet breathe easier, live greener, and go further than ever before. Alkegen is an exceptional specialty materials platform that we believe is unrivaled in the world today."

The name Alkegen is a modern adaptation of two words that are central to the Company's identity and mission. "Alke" is derived from the word "Alchemy," which evokes transformational innovation and breakthroughs in what is possible. "Gen" is a shortened form of "Next Generation" and speaks to Alkegen's focus on human health and a sustainable future. The green Alkegen "arc" in the logo represents collaboration, connectivity and a horizon signifying the global nature of the company and its constant innovation and forward progress.

"Our new name is just the start of our journey as a brand," added Dandolph. "Our vision is to be the world's leading innovative specialty materials platform dedicated to sustainability and human health, while serving industries tackling some of the critical problems our society faces today."

"The combination of Unifrax and Lydall under the Alkegen name is a milestone in the development of the platform we've built in partnership with John and his team over the last several years," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Colin Leonard, Partner, at Clearlake. "Alkegen's mission to create solutions for a cleaner, more sustainable society is more important than ever. Alkegen is truly a one-of-a-kind specialty materials platform driving transformative impact, and we're proud to continue to support the growth of a true industry leader through our O.P.S.® value creation framework."

Alkegen also announced that it will be relocating its corporate headquarters to new offices in Dallas, Texas this spring. This new facility will serve as the headquarters for the Company's Filtration and Battery businesses. Unifrax's current headquarters in Tonawanda, New York, will continue to serve as the headquarters for the Company's Thermal Insulation and Emission Control businesses.

"The decision to base our corporate, filtration, and battery teams in Dallas demonstrates our commitment to growing the company and establishing Alkegen as a global leader focused on breakthrough technologies," explained Dandolph. "A Dallas location will enable us to attract the best talent and more efficiently interact with customers anywhere in the world."

Alkegen brings a diverse ecosystem of thermal management, construction and fire protection products, new step-change battery and filtration technology, and unmatched global reach with 60+ manufacturing facilities that services customers with innovation, speed and agility. With an experienced talent pool and a global base of 9,000+ employees, including some of the world's top thermal management and filtration experts, Alkegen is well positioned to help customers positively impact the environment in meaningful ways.

To learn more about Alkegen, including brand, customer and application specific information, please visit the company's new website at www.alkegen.com.

About Alkegen

Alkegen develops and manufactures high performance specialty materials used in advanced applications including high-temperature industrial insulation, filtration media, battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage, and fire protection, among many others. Alkegen products are designed with the ultimate goal of saving energy, reducing pollution, and improving safety for people, buildings and equipment. Alkegen has more than 60 manufacturing facilities operating in every corner of the world and employs 9,000+ employees globally. More information is available at www.alkegen.com. For updates, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Clearlake

Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is a leading investment firm founded in 2006 operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams by providing patient, long-term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, technology, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $60 billion of assets under management and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

