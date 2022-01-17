Spirit Airlines Appoints Linde Grindle as Chief Human Resources Officer

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) today announced the appointment of Linde Grindle to the position of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). As CHRO, Grindle will report directly to Spirit Airlines President and Chief Executive Officer Ted Christie, and she will oversee Spirit's Human Resources department using her expertise to help attract, develop, and retain top talent while strengthening Spirit's culture and driving engagement across the airline.

Linde Grindle, Chief Human Resources Officer

"Linde brings two decades of experience leading strategic organizational design and team effectiveness across global companies," Christie said. "We plan to double the size of our fleet over the next five years, and Linde is the right transformational leader to spearhead this expansion of our Spirit Family to successfully support our growth."

Prior to joining Spirit, Grindle served as Chief Talent Officer at Optum, a health services and innovation company that is part of the UnitedHealth Group. Grindle is credited with transforming Optum's talent acquisition process, designing various COVID-19 response strategies to help staff navigate the pandemic, and creating various initiatives to improve employee experience. Before Optum, she also held human resource and change management roles at Cigna and Accenture.

Linde earned a Master of Industrial/Organizational Psychology and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call Á La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving those communities. Come save with us at spirit.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Spirit Airlines, Inc.)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spirit Airlines, Inc.