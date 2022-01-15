School Choice Fair on a Mission to Spread Education Info, Opportunities to All Families Free event to feature schools of all types, parent testimonials, family fun

PALM DESERT, Calif., Jan. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are invited to enjoy fresh air, face-painting, and meaningful school support at a school fair in Civic Center Park next week.

On Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, many schools will gather at the park's amphitheater to share information with parents and students about their options. From 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., attendees can enjoy a free photobooth station, face painting, a DJ, snacks, raffles, and additional fun.

Guest speakers and student performances — including a performance of the official School Choice Week Dance — will take place throughout the event. The event aims to bring community support to families as they search for the best school for their child. More than 400 parents, students, and educators are expected to attend.

The Palm Desert School Choice Fair is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2022, which will feature more than 26,000 school choice events across all 50 states. Multi-school fairs will be taking place in more than a dozen cities nationwide during the Week, including Colorado Springs, Las Vegas, and Jersey City.

"School choice gives families access to the best K-12 education options for their children in California, regardless of their zip code," said Faustina Sevilla, Parent Union ambassador for Riverside County. "Our annual fair is a forum for school districts, public charter schools, and homeschool groups to talk with students and parents, answer their questions, and share what makes their option unique."

The Civic Center Park Amphitheater is located at 43900 San Pablo Ave.

This event is hosted by Parent Union, a California organization with the mission of engaging, organizing, and training parents, students and community members to defend the constitutional right to a high-quality public education for all students.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

