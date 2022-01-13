Four Seasons Plumbing Offers Tips for Carbon Monoxide Safety This Winter

Western North Carolina homeowners can rest easily and warmly after following this advice to protect themselves this winter.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With years of experience serving Asheville and Hendersonville communities, family-owned Four Seasons Plumbing offers their carbon monoxide know-how to keep residents of Western North Carolina safe and comfortable this winter.

"With the way temperatures plummet in this month, it's vital that homeowners take the proper steps to ensure their homes are warm and worry-free," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "After all, a little carbon monoxide proactivity right now can go a long way for peace of mind."

Rose shared several practices for maintaining safe environments that are free of natural gas:

Perform regular check-ups on gas water heaters. Those with gas water heaters will want to perform weekly checks to make sure everything is on track and running as it should. This is especially true for Carolinians as these machines may be in overdrive to provide hot water for the whole household in the coldest month of 2022. Ensure carbon monoxide detector batteries are up to date. Aside from their water heaters, homeowners will also want to check the batteries on their carbon monoxide detectors. Make sure the batteries are up to date, have extras on hand just in case, and test the detector to determine whether it's functioning properly. Don't be afraid to spring for a new detector, either. If, after checking and/or replacing the batteries, something with the detector still seems amiss, don't be afraid to purchase a new one. A fully-functional and alert detector will only last for five to seven years, so purchasing a new one can ensure your home is safe. Know the signs of a carbon monoxide leak, just in case. Given the previous steps, one can ensure the water heater in his or her home does not produce harmful natural gases. To be extra precautionary, though, homeowners should still know these telltale signs of a carbon monoxide Given the previous steps, one can ensure the water heater in his or her home does not produce harmful natural gases. To be extra precautionary, though, homeowners should still know these telltale signs of a carbon monoxide leak : a "rotten egg" smell throughout the home, pilot lights that blow out frequently and heavy condensation buildup on glass if the gas water heater is installed near a window.

"The importance of that last point cannot be overstated," said Rose. "Even after following the other steps, your greatest asset is your own intuition. If you feel a situation is unsafe, then make your way out of the home and call an expert for further evaluation. Then, after the situation is handled, you can use the other steps to continue being proactive in the future."

Homeowners should consider contacting a licensed plumber if questions arise regarding any of the steps listed above. A trained professional can assess the situation and create a plan to suit the needs of each household on a case-by-case basis.

About Four Seasons Plumbing

Four Seasons Plumbing is a family-owned and operated home services company serving Asheville and Hendersonville areas. Four Seasons Plumbing has established itself as the leader in providing reliable, professional plumbing services throughout the entire Asheville and Hendersonville area and surrounding communities. We pride ourselves on a commitment to customer service and can answer any and all of your plumbing needs, even emergencies. For more information, call 828-216-3894 or visit http://callfourseasons.com.

