THE LIFETIME VALUE COMPANY HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2022

THE LIFETIME VALUE COMPANY HONORED AS ONE OF THE BEST PLACES TO WORK IN 2022 A Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award Winner, with many open positions. We're hiring!

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lifetime Value Company (LTV Co.) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in the U.S. small and medium company category, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022. The Employees' Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor , the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

(PRNewsfoto/The Lifetime Value Company)

We're hiring! See open positions here: ltvco.com/careers

"At LTV Co., our greatest asset is our people and supporting them throughout this period of seismic change was one of our most important jobs," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTV Co. "We continued to work together to solve tough business challenges, celebrate wins, learn from mistakes and enjoy moments of connection with one another. Whether it was as a result of the pandemic or in spite of it, our commitment to working effectively never wavered and we were able to maintain our momentum as a growing team."

Since March 2020, LTV Co has hired 105 employees, bringing global headcount to 201, and growing their workforce by 73%. The employee NPS, surveyed in December 2021, remained high at 90%.

"The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year's Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first," said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. "It's inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year's Employees' Choice Award winners."

On Glassdoor , current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

Glassdoor's Best Places to Work were determined using company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between October 20, 2020 and October 18, 2021. To be considered for the U.S. small and medium company category, a company must have had fewer than 1,000 employees and have received at least 30 ratings across each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend and six-month business outlook) taken into account as part of the awards algorithm. The final list is compiled using Glassdoor's proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team , and takes into account quantity, quality and consistency of reviews. Complete awards methodology can be found here .

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, please visit: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/Best-Small-and-Medium-Companies-to-Work-For-LST_KQ0,43.htm .

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. To find out more information and see available job openings , visit www.ltvco.com.

Media Contact: press@ltvco.com

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products . Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com .



"Glassdoor" and logo are proprietary trademarks of Glassdoor, Inc.

Media Contact: pr@glassdoor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Lifetime Value Company