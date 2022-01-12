Dada Group Awarded as the "Charity Star" by Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, is pleased to announce that the company was awarded "Charity Star" by Shanghai Municipal Government, which was also the only Internet and online economy enterprise selected this year.

At the same time of business development, Dada Group is fully committed to creating a fair and sustainable future for riders, consumers, partners and employees. The company has fulfilled its corporate social responsibilities in many aspects, such as pandemic prevention initiatives and daily supply, e-commerce poverty alleviation, the real economy, aging-friendly and barrier-free updating of JDDJ Application.

For example, the company participated in the poverty alleviation drive between the eastern and western regions in China. It not only expanded the coverage of poverty-stricken groups, but also empowered them by leveraging its e-commerce and delivery platform to help them sell and distribute agricultural products through live streaming and through dedicated sections on JDDJ platform.

Dada proactively participates in the Special Action Plan for Aging- Friendly and Barrier-Free Updating of Internet Applications initiated by China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. To ensure the ease-of-use of JDDJ App's customized mode for elderly and disabled users, Dada recruited blind volunteers across a number of cities to collect feedbacks and engaged in writing the learning manual of using smart phones for the elderly people.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

