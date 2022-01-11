The company was named one of Built In's Best Places to Work and also earned a coveted Great Place to Work Certification

TutorMe Wins Two Prestigious Workplace Awards The company was named one of Built In's Best Places to Work and also earned a coveted Great Place to Work Certification

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe , the online tutoring solution of the future, today announced that it has earned two acclaimed workplace recognitions. The company was honored as one of Built In's Top 100 Best Remote-First Companies Places To Work in 2022 and was also Certified™ by Great Place to Work® .

TutorMe logo (PRNewsfoto/Zovio)

Built In's annual Best Places to Work Awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in the eight largest tech markets across the U.S. Winners are based on an algorithm using company data about compensation, benefits, and companywide programming. The program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, the chief marketing officer of Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants—and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

The Great Places to Work award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at TutorMe. This year, employees rated their satisfaction working for TutorMe 37% higher than the average U.S. company.

"Great Place to Work Certification isn't something that comes easily—it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that TutorMe is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research , job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.

"We are thrilled to be honored by both Built In and Great Places to Work," said Myles Hunter, the co-founder and CEO of TutorMe. "We cultivate a people-first work culture that considers and fulfills the needs of our most important asset—our employees. It's immensely gratifying to be recognized and celebrated by these revered institutions."

TutorMe aims to expand its diverse team and bring on more tutors to meet the increased need from K-12 and higher education institutions for on-demand tutoring. To apply for open positions, visit TutorMe's career page , or to become a tutor, contact TutorMe .

About TutorMe

TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, is an on-demand online education platform that empowers students of all ages, backgrounds, and learning styles to get the personalized live support they need to achieve their academic goals. Trusted by thousands of schools nationwide, over 1.5 million students have free access to expert 1-on-1 guidance 24/7 in more than 300 subjects, as well as a Writing Lab for quick, detailed feedback on papers. Since 2013, TutorMe has been an invaluable resource for K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and nonprofits, bridging learning gaps, increasing educational equity, and improving student outcomes. To learn more, visit www.tutorme.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com .

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places to Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 100 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media Contact

Stacey Dillon

PR with Panache!

Stacey@prwithpanache.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TutorMe