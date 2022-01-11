New Link In Bio App Allows Creators to Monetize Premium Audio and Podcast Episodes from Link in Bio

Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Locked Audio" App New Link In Bio App Allows Creators to Monetize Premium Audio and Podcast Episodes from Link in Bio

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Locked Audio, a new app that lets creators sell and monetize exclusive audio files directly from their Link in Bio.

Locked Audio on the Koji App Store

With Locked Audio, a creator uploads audio files (songs, recordings, podcasts, etc.) to the app from any of their devices and sets the price for unlocking them. Followers who visit the creator's Link in Bio can seamlessly purchase the audio files directly from the app. Creators keep 100% of all earnings and followers maintain access to the premium content after purchase.

"In the same way that Koji's other premium content apps like Locked Photo(s) and Locked Video(s) have helped creators sell content, Locked Audio brings seamless premium content monetization to podcasters and musicians. We're excited to provide creators with more tools than ever to create balanced and powerful content strategies," said Koji co-founder, Sean Thielen.

Locked Audio is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

ABOUT KOJI

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

PRESS CONTACT

Sean Thielen

sean@withkoji.com

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

Locked Audio on the Koji App Store

How Sell Exclusive Audio Using Locked Audio

Koji Logo (PRNewsfoto/Koji)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Koji