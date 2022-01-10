Radiance Technologies Promotes Mr. Tim Massey to Executive Vice President, Defense Sector

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, Inc. (Radiance) is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Tim Massey as the company's Executive Vice President of the Defense Sector. Mr. Massey will provide leadership across business groups within the Defense Sector and ensure continued focus on operational excellence in market areas including Directed Energy, Space, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, GEOINT, Electronic Warfare, Aviation, Prototyping, and Test/Training Solutions. In his role as Executive Vice President, he will continue to support all Radiance employee-owners, the organizations' missions and talent strategy.

Mr. Massey brings significant experience to his new role, gained over a 30-year career.

He has demonstrated exceptional leadership and expertise across all aspects of the business. He has provided key support to the intelligence community and other DoD agencies with ballistic and surface-to-air missile modeling and threat definition, radar modeling and simulation, intelligence analysis, organizational leadership, and business development.

"This well-earned promotion recognizes Tim's many contributions to Radiance, his deep understanding of the Defense Sector portfolio, and his strong customer relationships." said Radiance President Tim Tinsley. "He is uniquely qualified to lead these crucial business programs and successfully continue to focus on providing innovate solutions to our customers."

Prior to joining Radiance, Mr. Massey had a successful career within the industry. He worked for Science Applications International Corporation as the Vice President of Business Development, focusing on US Army Customers. Earlier, he served as the Vice President of the Science and Technology Division, where he was responsible for all aspects of the business, including profit and loss, customer relationships, program execution, business development, and personnel management. Mr. Massey graduated Auburn University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Aerospace Engineering and later earned a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Alabama in Huntsville.

