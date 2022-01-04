Spaulding Ridge Announces Key Additions to Global Leadership Team Achieves 25% women in company leadership roles; additions designed to support growing growth and market leadership

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spaulding Ridge, a leading cloud advisory and implementation firm, today announced the appointment of four partners and six associate partners to new leadership roles in response to clients' growing business transformation needs. These promotions also achieve Spaulding Ridge's 2021 goal of 25% female leadership in the company.

"All of these extraordinary leaders have stepped up in remarkable ways to support our unprecedented growth and drive a positive culture within Spaulding Ridge," says Jay Laabs, CEO, Spaulding Ridge. "As our clients demand more from us, we look to our new leaders to assume important management roles as we scale."

Spaulding Ridge's appointments come at a time when clients are looking to optimize their cloud investments and maximize operational efficiencies to stay competitive in saturated markets. These additions to leadership help scale Spaulding Ridge's already strong industry, functional, and technical expertise to support the market's growing demands.

The following appointments were effective December 17, 2021:

New Spaulding Ridge Partners

Chad MacKendrick, Partner, has 25+ years of experience building Go-to-Market teams across sales, delivery, and partner alliances. As an expert advisor to Sales Ops and the CRO, Chad works closely with clients to develop and implement cloud solutions for enterprise organizations, with emphasis on Sales Performance Management (SPM).

Mansha Monga, Partner, is a respected leader in the Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) space with 10+ years of SaaS experience. As Partner, Mansha will oversee and scale the CLM teams to deliver innovative contract transformation solutions to clients while maintaining delivery excellence.

Kyle Rish, Partner, has 10+ years of experience in the supply chain industry and brings front-line experience to each client he works with. He drives Supply Chain business transformation, including planning, vendor management, and supplier expenses.

Neale Wooten, Partner, brings 25+ years of experience helping organizations scale through data transformation. Neale brings a combination of strong technical skills, strategic abilities, and a business-results oriented mindset that drives the completion of complex, enterprise projects.

New Spaulding Ridge Associate Partners (APs)

Becca Buell, Associate Partner, brings 7+ years of experience with Financial Planning and Forecasting, as well as leading large scale digital transformation programs for numerous use-cases. Becca is an expert in developing and implementing cross-product solutions in SPM and finance for the High-Tech space.

Ryan Elble, Associate Partner, brings more than 6 years of experience as a technology implementor and advisor. He leads and supports Spaulding Ridge's xP&A engagements while also playing a larger role in Spaulding Ridge's Go-To-Market strategy.

Alex Helin, Associate Partner, brings 10+ years of Fortune 500 experience in supply chain leadership. Alex's ability to simplify complex contracting processes has led to numerous successful global deployments for Spaulding Ridge's largest clients.

Eric Jacobson, Associate Partner, has 8+ years of experience implementing CPQ software. In his new role, he will be building out strategic offerings that connect Sales, Finance, Operations, Legal, and Accounting to create a truly connected cloud for clients.

Mike Rohan, Associate Partner, brings 8+ years of technology advisory and implementation experience to his new role. He is an expert with legacy EPM and modern cloud tools and will be driving programs focused on planning and budgeting for finance organizations.

Carrie Salzwedel, Associate Partner, brings 20 years of corporate accounting, finance, and systems experience to transforming cloud technologies for clients. She is also a founding member of the Women's Leadership Council at Spaulding Ridge.

About Spaulding Ridge

An award-winning provider of Cloud solutions and advisory services, Spaulding Ridge helps leading companies deploy Best-in-Cloud™ solutions on a global scale. Spaulding Ridge enables organizations to accelerate operational efficiency, drive digital transformation, and increase competitive advantage.

Spaulding Ridge partners with digitally savvy companies to help:

Finance gain control: Increase top-line revenue, gross margins, and profits through better insight. Connect financial planning to strategy and automate financial close processes.

Sales increase productivity: Manage quota and territories more consistently and effectively, automate customer contracts and onboarding.

Operations drive efficiency: Improve supply chain agility, automate strategic sourcing and purchasing, deliver superior customer service experiences.

To learn more, visit spauldingridge.com.

