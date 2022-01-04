Acquisitions propel LRS to the fourth largest portable restroom company in North America, and aim to streamline operational efficiencies, expand services and establish a beachhead for LRS growth.

LRS EXPANSION ROLLS SOUTH INTO MIDDLE TENNESSEE WITH ACQUISITIONS OF PORTABLE SERVICES PROVIDERS LIBERTY WASTE LLC, ROCKY TOP DISPOSAL Acquisitions propel LRS to the fourth largest portable restroom company in North America, and aim to streamline operational efficiencies, expand services and establish a beachhead for LRS growth.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS, one of the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers, today extended its geographic footprint into Middle Tennessee with the acquisitions of two Nashville-area portable services companies: Liberty Waste, LLC and Rocky Top Disposal. The acquisitions are effective immediately and financial terms were not disclosed.

LRS, formerly known as Lakeshore Recycling Systems, is today the largest independent waste, recycling and portable services provider in the Midwest United States.

"We look forward to expanding operations in the greater Nashville area and throughout Middle Tennessee," - Alan Handley

The deals capped a year of unprecedented growth for LRS in the midst of the pandemic, safely operating and delivering essential frontline waste diversion, recycling and portable sanitation services across nine states. In 2021, the company completed 20 strategic and vertically integrated acquisitions of best in class, independent, family-owned waste, recycling and portable services companies. The additions of Liberty Waste and Rocky Top Disposal dramatically increase the size and scale of LRS' portable restroom division. Specifically, these acquisitions propel LRS to the fourth largest portable restroom company in North America.

Since 2016, Liberty Waste LLC has grown from a single truck and 28 portable units to 40 trucks and over 6,000 portable restroom units, now owning 75 percent of the portable restroom market in greater Nashville. Founded and led by brothers Victor Bocos and Josh Mitchell, Liberty Waste counts recent projects with Metro Nashville Parks, Franklin Parks, Murfreesboro Parks, Spring Hill Parks and the I-440 expansion as core accounts in its book of business.

Both Bocos and Mitchell will remain with LRS in key leadership positions running day-to-day operations of the combined entity that now forms the LRS Tennessee Division. In addition to providing a wide variety of portable restroom units for concerts, festivals, parks, events and construction sites, Liberty Waste also offers handwashing stations, restroom trailers and storage containers.

"We are thrilled to be joining the LRS team and proud of our efforts to build Liberty Waste into a Nashville-area portable services powerhouse," Bocos said. "LRS continues to raise eyebrows in the industry, especially in attracting independent, family-owned waste, recycling and portables companies who are looking to not just compete, but extend their family's legacy of hard work, grit and success for future generations." Mitchell added.

LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley welcomed all new employees and customers, and said employees from both companies will remain on with LRS as it positions for accelerated growth.

"We value great leadership as a catalyst for expansion, as well as the hardworking employees whose dedication resulted in the success both companies experienced through the years," Handley said. "Ultimately customers will benefit from lower pricing through streamlined operations, expanded services, and a companywide culture focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience. We look forward to expanding operations in the greater Nashville area and throughout Middle Tennessee."

The acquisitions result in the addition of nearly 100 employees, the addition of 65 trucks to the LRS fleet, and a new 5,700-square-foot facility in Gallatin, Tenn. Following are milestone acquisitions completed by LRS in 2021:

Maywood, Ill.-based Roy Strom Companies;

Oregon, Ill.-based Big John;

Woodstock, Ill.-based Crown Restrooms and Arrow Septic and Sewer;

Janesville, Wisc.-based Ace Portables

Niles, Mich.-based Joys Johns;

Kingston, Ind.-based Johnson Johns;

Milwaukee-based Commercial Rubbish Collection;

Mauston, Wisc.-based Clark Disposal;

Minneapolis-based Atomic Recycling;

North Branch, Minn.-based Jimmy's Johnnys;

the Monmouth Transfer Station from the City of Monmouth, Ill.;

Seaton, Ill.-based Jackson Disposal;

select assets from GFL Environmental in northern Minnesota and northern Illinois;

dual acquisitions of both Orion Waste Solutions territories in Arkansas, Kansas and Wisconsin;

Waste Recycling Solutions' RAMCO waste and recycling business in Little Rock, Ark., and

the acquisitions of Johnson County Refuse, Port-o-Jonny and Action Services, Inc. in eastern Iowa.

To learn more about LRS and other recent news announcements visit https://www.lrsrecycles.com/communications/press-releases/

