"Cold Hands, Warm Hearts"

SILVER SPRING, Md., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the January cold – and just before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service – military veterans, active service members, and their families will be receiving brand new laptop computers, thanks to the generosity of Comcast.

Easterseals DC MD VA (PRNewsfoto/Easterseals DC MD VA)

Comcast has donated more than 200 laptops to the military families enrolled in Easterseals DC MD VA programs, which include employment assistance, respite care, behavioral health care, and assistance to homeless veterans. Join us on January 13 as representatives from each program pick up their laptops.

"This incredible donation will bring greater access to our clients in so many ways," said Jonathan Horowitch, President and CEO of Easterseals DC MD VA. "These laptops will enable them to more easily access telehealth, engage in remote job interviews, explore learning opportunities for their children, and so much more."

"Comcast has a longstanding commitment to the military community, including expanding broadband adoption for low-income veterans," said Misty Allen, vice president of government and regulatory affairs for Comcast's Beltway Region. "We're honored to be kicking off the year by partnering with Easterseals to further increase internet adoption and improve digital literacy for military veterans and their families."

Media are invited to take photos and video, as well as interview program participants and Comcast and Easterseals DC MD VA staff. To comply with COVID-19 restrictions, event will take place outdoors and masks will be required.

Easterseals DC MD VA – Easterseals is leading the way to full equity, inclusion, and access through direct and life-changing disability and community services. Since 1945, Easterseals DC MD VA has worked tirelessly to enhance quality of life and expand access to healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. And we won't rest until each one of us is valued, respected, and accepted. Join us: www.eseal.org.

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company that connects people to moments that matter. We are principally focused on broadband, aggregation, and streaming with 57 million customer relationships across the United States and Europe. We deliver broadband, wireless, and video through our Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky brands; create, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, Universal Studio Group, Sky Studios, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, multiple cable networks, Peacock, NBCUniversal News Group, NBC Sports, Sky News, and Sky Sports; and provide memorable experiences at Universal Parks and Resorts in the United States and Asia. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

Contact:

Paula Moore

pmoore@eseal.org



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easterseals DC MD VA