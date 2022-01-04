Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing Announces 2022-2023 Board of Directors

Rebecca Steinmann of Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Begins Two-Year Term as Chair, Outgoing Board Members Are Recognized for Their Service

OAK BROOK, Ill., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN), the benchmark for specialty certification across the emergency nursing spectrum, today announced its 2022-2023 board of directors and recognized outgoing board members for their service.

BCEN board of directors members whose volunteer, two-year terms begin on January 1, 2022, are:

Chairperson: Rebecca Steinmann, MS, APN, RN-BC, CPEN, CEN, TCRN, CCRN, CCNS, FAEN, nursing professional development practitioner, Emergency Care Center, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Chairperson-elect: Allen C. Wolfe Jr., MSN, RN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, CMTE, senior director of clinical education, Life Link III, Bloomington, Minnesota

Secretary/Treasurer: Julie Ruddy, BS, RN, CEN, CPEN, TCRN, of Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Immediate Past Chairperson: Kyle Madigan, MSN, RN, CEN, CFRN, CTRN, CCRN, CMTE, director, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, New Hampshire

Members-at-large:

Sean M. Elwell , MSN, RN, NE-BC, TCRN, EMT, director, Trauma, Transport and Emergency Services, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, Delaware

Steven Talbot , MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, trauma program manager and operations administrator manager, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Houston, Texas

Roger Casey , MSN, RN, CEN, TCRN, FAEN, charge nurse, Kadlec Freestanding Emergency Department, Kennewick, Washington

Brody Eick , MBA, BSN, BS, RN, CEN, TCRN, CCRN, critical care supplemental staffing RN, Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda Children's Hospital, Loma Linda, California ; and emergency department/trauma-surgical ICU travel nurse, Aya Healthcare, Palm Springs, California

Public Representative: Leigh Ann Yates, senior consultant, Hallmark Financial Services, Fort Worth, Texas

Ex officio member and BCEN CEO Janie Schumaker, MBA, BSN, RN, CEN, CENP, CPHQ, FABC, said, "BCEN certifications are marks of distinction for adult and pediatric emergency, flight, critical care ground transport and trauma RNs that demonstrate an exceptional dedication to excellence and validate specialty knowledge and experience for patients and families. These board members lead the emergency nursing industry as experts, and we look forward to working with them."

Outgoing board members recognized for their service are: Lorie Ledford, who served on the board for 10 years, most recently as the immediate past chairperson; Andrew Veitch, who served on the board for six years; and Robert Corrao who served as the public representative for six years.

For details and photos, visit https://bcen.org/board-of-directors/.

About BCEN

Founded in 1980, the independent, not-for-profit Board of Certification for Emergency Nursing (BCEN®) offers robust national board certification programs fostering empowered nurses across the emergency spectrum who contribute noticeably to patient care, safety and outcomes. Approximately 59,000 BCEN credentials are held by RNs who specialize in emergency, flight, critical care ground transport, pediatric emergency and trauma nursing. BCEN supports lifelong learning through the BCEN Learn all-in-one continuing education platform. Learn more at bcen.org.

