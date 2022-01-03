The Zogby Poll® and Zogby Analytics® team bring decades of experience, knowledge, and cutting-edge technology to help meet and exceed the objectives of your project, campaign, or clients

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y., Jan. 3, 2022

The Zogby Poll® and Zogby Analytics® team brings four decades of experience, knowledge, and cutting-edge technology to help meet and exceed the objectives of your project, campaign, or clients. We also utilize Zogby Strategies to provide end-to-end survey research services for government and commercial clients.

Internet-based Polling and Online Surveys

The Zogby Online Survey is a random survey methodology that is highly accurate, cost-effective, and efficient.

Live Operator Telephone Polling

Utilizing live in-person interviewers to conduct surveys increases efficiency, lowers non-response bias, and results in the highest quality data possible making our call center one of the most professional and effective call centers in the public opinion research industry-in addition to being one of the few in-house call centers.

Customer Satisfaction Surveys

Zogby Analytics prides itself on surveys administered to members or customers to gauge their satisfaction with a specific product or service.

Focus Groups - Online & Traditional

Whether online or in-person Zogby Analytics can bring together a demographically diverse group of people assembled to participate in an in-depth discussion about a particular product before it is launched.

Zogby Strategies/Analytics/Detailed Analysis of Data

The Zogby Strategies/Analytics approach is a full-service methodology that specializes in providing end-to-end survey research services for government and commercial clients.

Zogby Report

Our reporting capabilities include analysis of key demographic groups, identifying areas of concern, and infographics aimed to disseminate key findings to the masses -- from facilitating further data exploration to briefing decks for executive audiences.

Biden approval

Biden's approval rating crept up to nearly 50% (strongly approve-26% and somewhat approve-24% combined) while 48% of likely voters disapproved of him (strongly disapprove 36% and somewhat disapprove-13% combined), and 2% were not sure. What's driving President Biden's recent surge? It's his base!

Biden job performance

President Biden's job performance is still upside down, as 43% thought it was positive (excellent and good combined) compared with 55% who thought it was negative (fair and poor combined). Only two percent were not sure.

Congressional generic

Our polling suggests that Republicans are not in the clear just yet. When we asked likely voters which party's candidate they intended to vote for both Democrat and Republican choices received 43%; other/minor party received 6%, and 9% were not sure/will not vote. Thus, Democrats' failures alone do not guarantee victory.

The Zogby Poll® announces new services designed to provide custom research and insight to leaders of businesses and communities, as well as to individuals.

