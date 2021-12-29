Vesta Capital LLC Acquires Four Oklahoma Properties in December 2021 One of the nation's fastest growing multi-family operators expanded its portfolio by 1,270 units.

TULSA, Okla., Dec. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesta Capital LLC, one of the nation's fastest growing multifamily operators, has acquired four Oklahoma apartment communities this month. The transactions are the result of a successful year for Vesta after powering through the pandemic crisis.

Marc Kulick, CEO of Vesta Capital LLC

Vesta Capital LLC purchased Riverpark at Kensington (Tulsa), Drexel Flats (Oklahoma City), The Ridge (Midwest City), and The Lofts at North Penn (Edmond). The total purchase price was $100.4M for the 1,270 units combined.

Vesta Capital LLC continues to grow despite the Coronavirus crisis. The company has confidence in the lasting strength of the apartment industry. Marc Kulick, Founder and Managing Member of Vesta Capital and Vesta Realty stated, "Historically multi-family, particularly in markets like Oklahoma City & Tulsa have performed well even during recessions. In our mind, there will always be a need for people to provide quality housing and we are honored to help meet that need."

In 2021 Vesta acquired over 3,600 units resulting in 74% growth to the business. This momentum is on track to carry over into the new year as the company is already under contract to close on three multi-family communities in the first quarter.

About Vesta Capital LLC

Vesta Capital is a privately held real estate investment firm that focuses on the acquisition and management of multifamily properties in Oklahoma and Arkansas. We purchase properties that pass our strict underwriting standards and that are positioned to perform well in a variety of market conditions. Vesta Capital LLC was founded in 2017 by Marc Kulick and has grown to operate over 8,500 units. Vesta Capital LLC is open to new investors.

For more information on this topic, please visit vestarealproperty.com or email Marc Kulick at marc@vestarealpropety.com

