Comar Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with Omega Packaging Acquisition

VOORHEES, N.J., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comar, a premier supplier of custom medical devices and assemblies and specialty packaging solutions, announced today it has acquired Omega Packaging, a manufacturer of injection and blow molded products serving the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, sports nutrition, and skin care markets. Omega Packaging's line of child-resistant (CR) closures and precision mold-building capabilities advance Comar's strategy to serve healthcare customers with end-to-end custom manufacturing capabilities and an expanded product portfolio. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The deal is backed by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. Financing for the transaction was led by Golub Capital Credit Opportunities with participation from Brightwood Capital and Everberg Capital.

Omega Packaging, in operation for almost a decade, is a top-quality manufacturer of plastic closures and jars. Omega primarily operates out of a Safe Quality Food (SQF) certified facility in La Mirada, CA and ships products to a global customer set. Omega produces a broad array of packaging products, including CR and continuous thread (CT) closures and single, thick, and double-wall jars.

The combination of Omega Packaging and Comar enhances Comar's customer value proposition by adding complementary closure and jar products and related precision mold-making expertise. The acquisition enables Comar to provide customers with a more expansive rigid packaging portfolio, increased CT and CR closures capacity, and an optimized production network. The combined company will have eleven manufacturing facilities and more than 1100 employees across the US.

"Pairing Omega Packaging's successful product portfolio with Comar's geographically diverse network will enable us to serve our customers in the healthcare, personal care, and food and beverage markets in new and exciting ways," said Scott Conklin, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Comar. "We admire Omega's innovative and entrepreneurial spirit and can hardly wait to work together."

Mike Ruggieri, CEO of Comar added, "We are thrilled to welcome the Omega team to the Comar family. Omega Packaging has a distinct reputation for customer responsiveness and creative problem solving that aligns exceptionally well with Comar's mission to bring transformative packaging and medical solutions to market. We look forward to a successful partnership and continuing on our journey of progress."

About Comar

Comar, headquartered in Voorhees, New Jersey, USA has nine strategic manufacturing and distribution locations and employs a host of plastic molding technologies, including injection molding, injection blow molding, injection stretch blow molding, and extrusion blow molding, which are complemented by a full suite of value-added service offerings. For over 70 years, Comar has partnered with clients to launch high-impact packaging and medical solutions—transforming them from concept to reality, where they can positively impact the world around us. Comar is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners. For more information, visit comar.com.

About Omega Packaging

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in La Mirada, California, Omega Packaging is a manufacturer of stock plastic jars and caps, specializing in molding continuous thread and child resistant closures and single and double wall jars. Utilizing all-electric high-speed injection and blow molding machines, coupled with high-cavitation fast-cycling molds, Omega aims to produce the best plastic packaging possible for its customers. For more information, visit omegapkg.com.

About Morgan Stanley Capital Partners

Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is a leading middle-market private equity firm that has invested capital in a broad spectrum of industries for more than two decades, focused primarily on investing in North American based companies.

About Golub Capital Credit Opportunities

Golub Capital is a market-leading, award-winning direct lender and credit asset manager, with over $40 billion of capital under management. The Golub Capital Credit Opportunities group leverages a flexible mandate to deliver creative, customized financing solutions throughout the capital structure. Across its activities, Golub Capital nurtures long-term, win-win partnerships that inspire repeat business from private equity sponsors and investors. Founded over 25 years ago, Golub Capital today has over 590 employees and lending offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit golubcapital.com.

About Brightwood Capital

Brightwood Capital is a private investment firm that specializes in providing growth capital to U.S.-based, small- and medium-sized businesses in five core sectors: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood's team of more than 45 employees manages approximately $4 billion in capital (or of assets) on behalf of its investor base.

About Everberg Capital

Everberg Capital is a structured capital fund focused on investing primarily in the U.S. middle market. The firm partners with both seasoned family founders / entrepreneurs and innovative financial sponsors to provide bespoke private capital solutions, operational support, and capital markets expertise. The firm's capital is used not only for growth financing and acquisitions, but also to stabilize companies and to alleviate burdensome capital structures. For more information, please visit https://www.everbergcapital.com/.

