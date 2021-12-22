The Largest-scale in Asia! A New Milestone of Astronergy/CHINT Solar -- Wenzhou Taihan 550MWp Aquaculture-PV Complementary Solar Plant Connected to Power Grid at Full Capacity

HANGZHOU, China, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, 2021, as the Wenzhou Taihan 550MW aquaculture-PV complementary Solar Plant built in tidal land, which is the biggest in Asia, invested and constructed by Astronergy/CHINT Solar, was connected to power grid in Wenzhou, China. After this plant came into operation, the installed capacity of clean energy power generation in the local power grid will increase by about 26%. It is estimated that on an annual basis, this plant would generate 650 million KWH, saving standard coal by about 235,000 tons, and reducing CO 2 emissions by 648,000 tons.

Astronergy/CHINT Solar -- Wenzhou Taihan 550MWp Aquaculture-PV Complementary Solar Plant

The plant adopted 1.396 million pcs CHINT ASTRO 450Wp mono-Si PV modules, covering an area of about 4.7km2. So far, this is the Top1 large-scale single-unit aquaculture-PV complementary Solar Plant in China. In order to tackle such a complicated project over the sea, the team of CHINT has come out with a variety of innovations regarding the marine function exploitation, which were great contributions to the PV industry.

During all the past years, Astronergy/CHINT Solar has always been following its philosophy of "Splendid PV", making the solar power enhance the green development of the cities and bringing the clean energy from the sea to the cities. The present project is a perfect example, which combined the PV generation with the land reclamation, and the power generation with the aquaculture. The utilization of the sea is tremendous elevated when the power generation and the aquaculture are taking place at the same time.

In addition, thanks to the complete industrial chain of CHINT, Astronergy/CHINT Solar is not only the supplier of the electrical transmission and distribution equipment, but also the O&M service provider. By linking CHINT Epower Intelligent O&M Cloud Platform and other technologies, assist in routine management of this Solar Power Station, and succeed in Centralized-monitoring, Intelligent Operation & Maintenance and Refined Management of this Solar Plant.

