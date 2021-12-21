VAYK Revenue Could Get A Boost From Bitcoin Evolution

DALLAS, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (USOTC: VAYK) today announced the company expects to realize approximately $235,000 in revenue this year in 2021. The revenue will result from an interest payment on $1.25 million the company has invested in short-term vacation rental properties.

VAYK has established a physical pilot financing the entrepreneurial purchase and operation of short-term rental properties that can be listed on Apps such as Airbnb and VRBO. The pilot has been scaled with the introduction of the Vaycaychella App (VAYK App) that allows entrepreneurs to list properties in combination with presenting their own talent in order to find investors interested in backing the purchase and launch of a short-term rental business.

The tourism industry is a trillion-dollar market even during the Covid pandemic. Before Covid the tourism industry was approaching $2 trillion.

VAYK plans to launch a Version 2.0 of its Vaycaychella P2P Alternative Short-Term Vacation Rental Property Purchase Application by the end of this year.

Among other new functions, VAYK 2.0 will include a tiered subscription service giving users various levels of interactive services to support their fundraising and investment objectives.

The VAYK 2.0 App also includes the ability for investors and entrepreneurs to message each other to discuss specific project and investment opportunities.

The Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 is designed to include the opportunity for short-term vacation rental property buyers to launch their own cryptocurrencies to sell and raise funds for purchases and renovations.

Notably, in Cuba, where VAYK has established its physical pilot and is already working on its first cryptocurrency launch to support the expansion of short-term rental properties in Cuba, Bitcoin is now more valuable than the U.S. dollar.

VAYK management is targeting multiple revenue generating opportunities to include App fees, advertising, and financing commissions. Management anticipates generating revenue from multiple sources and evolving the revenue model in response to what they learn as the business grows. Management anticipates rapid revenue growth in 2022.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

