Univar Solutions Expands its Ingredients & Specialties Portfolio through New Distribution Agreement for Kalsec’s Natural Taste & Sensory Solutions, Colours and Antioxidants

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe, Univar B.V., a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today it has expanded its Ingredients & Specialties (I&S) portfolio through a new exclusive distribution agreement with Kalsec® Inc.

Kalsec's innovative products are naturally sourced from herbs, spices, vegetables and hops for use in the food and beverage industries in countries across Europe [1].

"Our food, beverage and nutraceutical customers from around the world count on us to help meet their evolving needs for more sustainable ingredients so Univar Solutions is thrilled to launch our relationship with Kalsec," said Kevin Hack, vice president of global food ingredients for Univar Solutions. "As a market leader in specialty ingredient distribution, we look forward to enhancing our strong customer connections in Europe by introducing Kalsec's complete line of naturally sourced extracts, colours and antioxidants. Adding these innovative, complementary ingredients to our portfolio, along with our best-in-class service, dedicated food and nutraceutical industry expertise, technical support and innovative application kitchens, we can help our customers bring their product vision to life."

Kalsec starts with naturally derived products from herbs, spices, vegetables and hops and uses analytical and sensory expertise to provide creative solutions for the food and beverage industries to make end products look better, taste better and last longer®. The products are translated into easy-to-use forms that are ideal for most formulations and provide industry recognized high levels of quality and consistency.

The addition of Kalsec's innovative products brings a suite of ingredients to Univar Solutions' industry-leading specialty portfolio for food and beverage manufacturers at the cutting edge of industry and culinary trends. In partnering with Kalsec Inc., Univar Solutions can build on its Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals through responsible product sourcing and long-term supplier partnerships as part of the company's 2025 ESG goal that is focused on sustainable sourcing. As one of only 4000 plus businesses certified as a B Corporation, Kalsec meets the highest verified standards of sustainability, social responsibility, innovation and community engagement.

"Kalsec has been operating for over 26 years in Europe, and at our core throughout this time has been the drive to provide our customers with more sustainable solutions," said James Smith, vice president and managing director, Europe for Kalsec. "As we look to optimize our route-to-market in Europe, we are delighted to be working with a market-leading partner in Univar Solutions who shares our values in sustainable sourcing and with providing customers the service and products they need to create high quality foods and beverages."

About Kalsec Inc.

Kalsec provides innovative spice and herb extracts, colours, antioxidants and advanced hop products to the food and beverage industries. We capture the best nature has to offer and utilize the skills, experience and knowledge of our employees to make products look better, taste better and last longer. Kalsec has remained family owned and provides localized support to our global customers. Trusted since 1958, Kalsec is committed to providing value to the food and beverage industry for the next 100 years. Headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, U.S., Kalsec has regional offices, laboratories and sales teams in North America, Europe and Asia. As a certified B Corp, Kalsec makes ethical and sustainable decisions that serve our customers, employees, communities and the environment. We are proud to be using our business as a force for good. For more information, visit www.kalsec.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

[1] European countries include Poland, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark

