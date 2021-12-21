Smart Meter Announces Partnership With A&D Medical

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Meter , the leader in cellular-enabled remote patient monitoring (RPM) data and devices, today announced a partnership with A&D Medical , a global leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services. Through this partnership, Smart Meter and A&D Medical will develop and deliver top-quality RPM devices that use advanced cellular-enabled technology to best connect patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers.

A&D Medical is renowned throughout the healthcare industry for its high quality, advanced biometric solutions, which include clinically validated blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and other health monitoring devices for both consumer and professional use.

These products march hand-in-hand with Smart Meter's line of cellular-enabled devices that seamlessly transmit patient data of glucose levels, blood pressure, and weight while avoiding the need to download apps, sync devices, or connect with a Wi-Fi network. Using cellular connectivity allows for the reporting of real-time data and leads to better results for patients.

Adoption of remote patient monitoring continues to increase as payers and providers see true improvements in patient outcomes and, in turn, a decrease in cost for care. In fact, recent data estimates that by 2026, the global digital health technologies market is projected to grow from $68.6 billion in 2021 to $145.1 billion.

"We are thrilled to partner with A&D Medical to bring the highest quality devices and data to patients and their providers," said Casey Pittock, CEO, Smart Meter. "Accuracy and real-time transmission to providers are critical to effective RPM. This collaboration with a true industry leader will help us continue to find innovative approaches in the continued adaptation of RPM technology.

"Cellular technology is expanding access and improving the remote patient monitoring experience," said Greg Lillegard, COO for A&D Medical. "We are excited to partner with the leader in the latest cellular-enabled devices and jointly provide superior healthcare solutions that will be enabled by our world-class devices that have earned a sterling reputation over our four decades of existence."

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter is the leading supplier of cellular-enabled virtual care technologies including the iGlucose, iBloodPressure, iScale, SmartRPM cloud platform, data, and services. Smart Meter's remote patient monitoring solutions are recognized as the standard for the RPM industry and are regarded for their high patient retention and satisfaction. The unique combination of reliable health data, patient-friendly devices, and platform integrations enable and enhance RPM, CCM, Employee Wellness, Population Health, and Telehealth programs for more than 300 RPM distribution partners across the United States. For more information, visit SmartMeterRPM.com

About A&D Medical

Since 1977, A&D Medical has manufactured and distributed a full line of advanced biometric monitoring solutions including blood pressure monitors, weight scales, pulse oximeters, and health monitoring devices for consumer and professional use. A&D Medical is the worldwide leader in connected health and biometric measurement devices and services for consumer wellness and chronic condition management, marketing under the A&D brand globally and also the LifeSource by A&D Medical brand in Canada. A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment, with operations in around the globe. For more information, visit: andmedical.com

Media Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

Alyson@0to5.com

(908) 892-7149

