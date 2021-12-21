Ravaglioli Partners with TEXA to Expand Automotive Workshop Offering

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ravaglioli, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), announced that it has signed a technical agreement with TEXA, a leader in the design, industrialization and construction of diagnostic tools and devices for remote diagnosis, to expand its automotive workshop offering and collaborate on new product development with combined technologies.

Ravaglioli and TEXA have already been working together in the field of radar and cameras calibration. The new agreement enables Ravaglioli to offer expanded automotive workshops designed to respond to the challenges that have been introduced by new generations of vehicles. This enhanced collaboration is expected to further strengthen the leadership of both companies in innovation and research across the automotive workshop equipment sector.

"The significant technological changes taking place in the automotive field and the consequent challenges we are facing, require an innovative approach to offer our customers integrated solutions. The strategic alliance with TEXA, extended to all VSG EMEA companies, will allow us to face these challenges together," said Simone Ferrari, Ravaglioli President and General Manager of VSG EMEA.

"TEXA and Ravaglioli each have been successful in focusing on a specific and complementary know-how. The integration of our electronic competencies with the Ravaglioli mechanical and alignment solutions will offer automotive workshops the best equipment to face the future of vehicle service and repair," said Bruno Vianello, President of TEXA.

About Ravaglioli:

Ravaglioli S.p.A. is one of the largest companies in the garage equipment sector. Founded in 1958 to build equipment for lifting vehicles, Ravaglioli has expanded its offer over the years, becoming the first lifts manufacturer in Europe and one of the major companies in the production of equipment for tire service and diagnostics (vehicle control and wheel alignment).

Ravaglioli is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand and part of Dover's Engineered Products segment. VSG comprises 13 major vehicle lift, wheel service, diagnostic and collision repair brands: Rotary, Chief Collision Technology, Forward Lift, Direct Lift, Warn Automotive, Ravaglioli, Hanmecson, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

